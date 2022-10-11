New Castle County Police (NCCPD) are investigating a crash involving one of their officers. On Tuesday, October 11, 2022, just after 4;30 PM a 62-year-old female was driving a 2022 Subaru Crosstrek southbound on Salem Church Road near the intersection of McFarland Drive. While driving, the operator crossed over into oncoming traffic and struck an NCCPD marked 2022 Ford Explorer that was traveling northbound according to police. Both the officer and the female operator were transported to Christiana Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.

