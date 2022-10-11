Read full article on original website
WBOC
Dover Man Wanted Following Police Chase and Crash That Injured One
DOVER, Del. - Police say they are are looking for a Dover fugitive who led officers on a chase that ended in a crash that left one person injured. Dover police said the incident began on Tuesday when members of the department’s Street Crimes Unit were conducting a firearms investigation, which led them to Tyree Stevens, 30. Officers from the Street Crimes Unit contacted members of the Delaware State Police Kent Governors Task Force to assist with this investigation.
firststateupdate.com
Two Injured In Officer-Involved Crash On Tuesday
New Castle County Police (NCCPD) are investigating a crash involving one of their officers. On Tuesday, October 11, 2022, just after 4;30 PM a 62-year-old female was driving a 2022 Subaru Crosstrek southbound on Salem Church Road near the intersection of McFarland Drive. While driving, the operator crossed over into oncoming traffic and struck an NCCPD marked 2022 Ford Explorer that was traveling northbound according to police. Both the officer and the female operator were transported to Christiana Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.
firststateupdate.com
Crash Involving A Pedestrian Closes Lanes On I-95 In Newark
Just before 10:10, Wednesday morning rescue crews reponed to I-95 NB between Route 896 and the service center in Newark for reports of a pedestrian struck. Initial reports are that a male patient was struck by a tractor-trailer and has been rushed to the Trauma Center.
Beloved Dad Killed In Multi-Vehicle Crash Involving Tractor-Trailer In Central PA ID'd
The 51-year-old man killed in a multi-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer in central Pennsylvania early in the morning on Tuesday, Oct. 11 has been identified, authorities say. Brian Lee Allison, of Willow Street, died at the scene of the crash, according to Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni and his...
Passenger Of Stolen Car Killed After Driver Crashes Into Tree In Chester County
A passenger of a stolen car died after the driver crashed into a tree in Chester County, authorities said. Gordy Tate, 25, was driving the stolen car when officers tried to stop him on the 100 block of West Chestnut Street in West Chester around 7:15 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, according to the West Chester Police Department.
Allegedly Impaired Driver In Custody Following Reported Fatal Hit-Run Crash In Baltimore
Police say that a 33-year-old man has been charged in connection with a fatal pedestrian crash that happened late on Monday night in Dundalk. Edwin Rivera was reportedly intoxicated when he struck Gabriel Cedeno Hurtado, 63, as he was attempting to cross Dundalk Avenue at approximately 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, according to a Baltimore Police Department spokesperson.
10 People Involved In School Bus Rollover Crash In York County
Ten people— including 9 children— were involved in a school bus crash in York County on Tuesday, Oct. 11, authorities say. Hanover Area Fire & Rescue members were called to the two-vehicle crash with possible entrapment in the 1000 block of Carlisle Street at the intersection of Kuhn Drive in Hanover Borough at 2:43 p.m., according to a release by the department.
Man shot several times near SEPTA station in West Philadelphia: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Gunfire near a SEPTA Market-Frankford Line stop in West Philadelphia sent a man to the hospital.Police found a 20-year-old man on the sidewalk at 60th and Market Streets just before 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday. He's in critical condition after being shot in the chest, neck, hip and arm.Investigators believe the shooter fired at close range from a semi-automatic weapon, and that the shooting may be drug related.Police are checking surveillance video near the scene.
firststateupdate.com
Rider In Critical Condition After Motorcycle Crash In Newark
At approximately 1:06 p.m. the New Castle County Paramedics and the Aetna Hose Hook and Ladder Company of Newark were dispatched to the 1200 block of Casho Mill Road, in Newark for the report of a motorcyclist injured. Upon the arrival of the Paramedics, an approximately 60-year-old male was found...
Suspect At Large After Attempted Robbery At Delco Hotel
Police in Delaware County are searching for an alleged armed robber who tried to hold up a worker at an area hotel. It happened at the Fairfield Inn and Suites located at 100 Lawrence Rd in Marple Township just after 2 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, according to local police.
Man standing outside SUV shot multiple times in Germantown: Police
"You clearly see two shooters walk up to the white SUV and fire shots at the victim who is standing outside the SUV," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.
Pedestrian, 42, Struck, Killed In South Jersey
A 42-year-old pedestrian was killed while crossing the road in Cape May County, authorities said. Eric Sloan of Lower Township was crossing Bayshore Road near the CVS pharmacy at 8:28 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 when he was hit by a 2016 Ford Escape, according to Lower Township police. Sloan died...
local21news.com
Multiple people injured in crash involving school van
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Multiple people have been taken to the hospital following a school van crash in York County. According to emergency officials, the accident happened around 2:40 p.m. on Carlisle Street in Hanover Borough. Officials say nine people were on board the van at the time...
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing New Castle County Woman
Delaware State Police Troop 6 is issuing a Gold Alert for 40-year-old Lisa Flade. Flade was last seen on September 30, 2022, in the Wilmington area. Attempts to contact or locate Flade have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for her safety and well-being. Flade is described as a...
foxbaltimore.com
2 men shot, 1 dead, before sunrise in Baltimore, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say two men were shot, one of them killed, overnight in Baltimore. Just before 2:45 this morning, police were called to the 2000 block of Boone Street for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they say they found a 42-year-old man...
nccpdnews.com
COLONEL JOSEPH BLOCH PROMOTES TWO OFFICERS TO THE RANK OF SERGEANT
Today (October 12, 2022), Colonel Joseph Bloch promoted Corporal Bancroft Cunningham and Corporal Nicholas Beinke to the rank of Sergeant. Sergeant Cunningham joined the New Castle County Division of Police in 2006 and has been assigned to the Patrol Division, Criminal Investigations Unit, Mobile Enforcement Team, and Drug Control Squad.
Woman killed in Vineland, New Jersey crash identified
A woman was killed in a crash Tuesday morning in Vineland, New Jersey.
2 people injured in Towson car crash
The Baltimore County Police Crash Team are investigating a two-vehicle accident that sent two people to the hospital Tuesday night.
987thecoast.com
Delsea Drive in Vineland Closed For Serious Accident
Vineland Police are at the scene of a serious motor vehicle accident that took place on Delsea Drive this morning. Police say the roadway near the accident has been shut down as the investigation continues. One of the vehicles involved in the accident wound up on its roof. The post...
firststateupdate.com
Police Investigating Reported Shooting In New Castle Monday
Police are investigating an incident that occurred Monday evening at a New Castle motel. Just after 10:00 Delaware State Police and New Castle County Police along with New Castle County Paramedics, Trooper 4, and Holloway Terrace Fire Company were called to the SuperLodge, located at 1213 West Avenue, for reports of a shooting.
