Newark, DE

WBOC

Dover Man Wanted Following Police Chase and Crash That Injured One

DOVER, Del. - Police say they are are looking for a Dover fugitive who led officers on a chase that ended in a crash that left one person injured. Dover police said the incident began on Tuesday when members of the department’s Street Crimes Unit were conducting a firearms investigation, which led them to Tyree Stevens, 30. Officers from the Street Crimes Unit contacted members of the Delaware State Police Kent Governors Task Force to assist with this investigation.
DOVER, DE
firststateupdate.com

Two Injured In Officer-Involved Crash On Tuesday

New Castle County Police (NCCPD) are investigating a crash involving one of their officers. On Tuesday, October 11, 2022, just after 4;30 PM a 62-year-old female was driving a 2022 Subaru Crosstrek southbound on Salem Church Road near the intersection of McFarland Drive. While driving, the operator crossed over into oncoming traffic and struck an NCCPD marked 2022 Ford Explorer that was traveling northbound according to police. Both the officer and the female operator were transported to Christiana Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.
firststateupdate.com

Crash Involving A Pedestrian Closes Lanes On I-95 In Newark

Just before 10:10, Wednesday morning rescue crews reponed to I-95 NB between Route 896 and the service center in Newark for reports of a pedestrian struck. Initial reports are that a male patient was struck by a tractor-trailer and has been rushed to the Trauma Center.
NEWARK, DE
Daily Voice

Allegedly Impaired Driver In Custody Following Reported Fatal Hit-Run Crash In Baltimore

Police say that a 33-year-old man has been charged in connection with a fatal pedestrian crash that happened late on Monday night in Dundalk. Edwin Rivera was reportedly intoxicated when he struck Gabriel Cedeno Hurtado, 63, as he was attempting to cross Dundalk Avenue at approximately 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, according to a Baltimore Police Department spokesperson.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

10 People Involved In School Bus Rollover Crash In York County

Ten people— including 9 children— were involved in a school bus crash in York County on Tuesday, Oct. 11, authorities say. Hanover Area Fire & Rescue members were called to the two-vehicle crash with possible entrapment in the 1000 block of Carlisle Street at the intersection of Kuhn Drive in Hanover Borough at 2:43 p.m., according to a release by the department.
YORK COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Man shot several times near SEPTA station in West Philadelphia: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Gunfire near a SEPTA Market-Frankford Line stop in West Philadelphia sent a man to the hospital.Police found a 20-year-old man on the sidewalk at 60th and Market Streets just before 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday. He's in critical condition after being shot in the chest, neck, hip and arm.Investigators believe the shooter fired at close range from a semi-automatic weapon, and that the shooting may be drug related.Police are checking surveillance video near the scene.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
firststateupdate.com

Rider In Critical Condition After Motorcycle Crash In Newark

At approximately 1:06 p.m. the New Castle County Paramedics and the Aetna Hose Hook and Ladder Company of Newark were dispatched to the 1200 block of Casho Mill Road, in Newark for the report of a motorcyclist injured. Upon the arrival of the Paramedics, an approximately 60-year-old male was found...
NEWARK, DE
Daily Voice

Pedestrian, 42, Struck, Killed In South Jersey

A 42-year-old pedestrian was killed while crossing the road in Cape May County, authorities said. Eric Sloan of Lower Township was crossing Bayshore Road near the CVS pharmacy at 8:28 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 when he was hit by a 2016 Ford Escape, according to Lower Township police. Sloan died...
local21news.com

Multiple people injured in crash involving school van

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Multiple people have been taken to the hospital following a school van crash in York County. According to emergency officials, the accident happened around 2:40 p.m. on Carlisle Street in Hanover Borough. Officials say nine people were on board the van at the time...
YORK COUNTY, PA
foxbaltimore.com

2 men shot, 1 dead, before sunrise in Baltimore, say police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say two men were shot, one of them killed, overnight in Baltimore. Just before 2:45 this morning, police were called to the 2000 block of Boone Street for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they say they found a 42-year-old man...
BALTIMORE, MD
nccpdnews.com

COLONEL JOSEPH BLOCH PROMOTES TWO OFFICERS TO THE RANK OF SERGEANT

Today (October 12, 2022), Colonel Joseph Bloch promoted Corporal Bancroft Cunningham and Corporal Nicholas Beinke to the rank of Sergeant. Sergeant Cunningham joined the New Castle County Division of Police in 2006 and has been assigned to the Patrol Division, Criminal Investigations Unit, Mobile Enforcement Team, and Drug Control Squad.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
987thecoast.com

Delsea Drive in Vineland Closed For Serious Accident

Vineland Police are at the scene of a serious motor vehicle accident that took place on Delsea Drive this morning. Police say the roadway near the accident has been shut down as the investigation continues. One of the vehicles involved in the accident wound up on its roof. The post...
VINELAND, NJ
firststateupdate.com

Police Investigating Reported Shooting In New Castle Monday

Police are investigating an incident that occurred Monday evening at a New Castle motel. Just after 10:00 Delaware State Police and New Castle County Police along with New Castle County Paramedics, Trooper 4, and Holloway Terrace Fire Company were called to the SuperLodge, located at 1213 West Avenue, for reports of a shooting.
NEW CASTLE, DE

