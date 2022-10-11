Read full article on original website
U.S. risks war with Russia unless President Biden defines success in Ukraine, Rep. Stewart says
If the White House maintains its continued support for Ukraine without defining success, the U.S. risks going to war with Russia, Rep. Chris Stewart said on Thursday. The Utah Republican blasted the Biden administration’s response to the Russian invasion during Fox Business’ “Kennedy”, calling on the president to define victory in Ukraine to avoid “a 20-year commitment like we ended up in Afghanistan and Iraq.”
Leader who has a long working relationship with Putin predicts his next move
Finland’s President Sauli Niinistö, who has a longstanding relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin, joins CNN’s Fareed Zakaria to discuss what he has learned about Putin over the years, and what is next for his war in Ukraine.
ohmymag.co.uk
Vladimir Putin could 'possibly lose his life' if he loses war in Ukraine, reveals ex-oligarch
Mikhail Khodorkovsky, the Russian exiled ex-oligarch, now living in the UK, sat down for an exclusive interview for GPS, on CNN, where he described the way he interprets Russian President Vladimir Putin’s mindset during this ‘difficult time’ for him. Putin is all-in on Ukraine. Khodorkovsky was once...
Putin should ‘completely dismantle’ Ukraine’s political regime, says former Russian PM Medvedev
Vladimir Putin should “completely dismantle” Volodmyr Zelensky’s political “regime” in Ukraine, Russia’s former president Dmitry Medvedev has claimed. Russian strikes pummelled Kyiv and other cities across Ukraine on Monday, hours after Mr Putin labelled the attack on his prized Kerch Bridge linking Russia to annexed Crimea an “act of terrorism” by Mr Zelensky’s special forces.
Hear what men leaving Russia say after Putin's 'partial mobilization'
Russian men arriving in airports and at border crossings share their views on President Vladimir Putin’s ‘partial mobilization’ announcement.
Russia Says U.S. Plans for Decapitation Strike Against Putin Are 'Delusional'
A decapitation strike to kill President Vladimir Putin in the heart of the Kremlin—suggested by a Pentagon officer to Newsweek as one of the non-nuclear military options considered by the U.S. Department of Defense to respond to the Russian leader's nuclear threats—is a "delusional" argument escalating a "reckless rhetoric," according to Russia's embassy in Washington, D.C.
nationalinterest.org
If Putin Nukes Ukraine, Russia Could Win the War
If Ukraine and the West continue to escalate, Putin will respond by doing what he has repeatedly warned he would do: employ nuclear weapons. Having failed in his initial effort to achieve a coup de main against Ukraine and his subsequent campaign to occupy territory in the east and south of that country, Russian president Vladimir Putin has figured out a way of winning by appearing to lose. His recent moves, announcing a partial mobilization and undertaking referenda in the occupied territories on their joining Russia, are precursors to the use of nuclear weapons against Ukraine.
Putin in 'Life-and-Death' Struggle in Ukraine, China Warns
China said that the invasion of Ukraine has become a matter of "life and death" for Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has no option to retreat from the war because of escalating tensions between Russia and NATO. On Wednesday, the former editor-in-chief of the Global Times, Hu Xijin, penned an...
Two Putin allies ridicule Russia's war machine in public
LONDON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - The withdrawal of Russian forces from a strategically important town in eastern Ukraine has prompted two powerful allies of President Vladimir Putin to do something rare in modern Russia: publicly ridicule the war machine's top brass.
The army Putin spent 2 decades building has been largely destroyed in Ukraine, and Russia's 'strategic defeat' could threaten his grip on power
Russia's military will have to be rebuilt because of the war in Ukraine, experts say. The war has dramatically altered perceptions of Russia's military strength, one expert told Insider. Putin's grip on power may now be in jeopardy as he faces rare instances of dissent. Over the roughly two decades...
NATO Would Be Too Scared to React if Russia Drops Nuke First—Putin Ally
Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev issued a warning that Moscow would use nuclear weapons if it needed to, suggesting that NATO would not reciprocate in kind because it was too afraid. Medvedev started his post on his Telegram account with a swipe at the West, which he described as "our...
AOL Corp
Scenes from Russia after Putin orders 300,000 more troops to fight in Ukraine
LONDON — Lines at neighboring borders and protests are just some of the scenes in Russia following President Vladimir Putin’s call for partial military mobilization. Last week, Putin ordered up to 300,000 Russians to serve in the invasion of Ukraine that began in February. Since then, thousands of citizens have fled the country to bordering nations, including Georgia and Mongolia.
Putin faces new challenge as Kremlin allies turn on Russia's military leaders
Who’s to blame for Russia’s failures in Ukraine?. After weeks of battlefield setbacks, criticism of Moscow’s military leadership has burst into the open — heightening the sense of domestic discontent and posing a rare challenge to the Kremlin. A growing chorus of voices across state media...
Xi and Putin want to create a new world order. Russia’s setback in Ukraine could spoil their plans
Hong Kong CNN — The last time Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin sat down face to face, they declared triumphantly the arrival of a “new era” in international relations. Amid a Western diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics and a looming crisis...
BBC
Ukraine war: Vladimir Putin gets a tractor for his 70th birthday
A tractor is one of the odder gifts for Vladimir Putin, as Russia's president, a pariah in the West since his invasion of Ukraine, turns 70. It was given him by his Belarusian ally, Alexander Lukashenko, whose country boasts a tractor works. Mr Lukashenko confirmed the news as he visited...
Putin says war to 'stabilise', Ukraine presses counterattack
Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that he expected the situation to "stabilise" in Ukrainian regions annexed by the Kremlin after Moscow suffered military setbacks and lost several key towns to Kyiv. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow would take back land it lost to Kyiv within the annexed regions, vowing they would be "Russian forever and will not be returned".
France 24
G7 leaders say they will hold Putin 'to account' for Ukraine missile strikes
Russian missile strikes on the Lviv region on Tuesday left parts of the western Ukrainian region without power a day after a wave of deadly strikes hit several Ukrainian cities. Leaders at a G7 meeting condemned 'in the strongest possible terms' Russia's recent missile blitz. This live page is no...
Ukraine applies for NATO membership, rules out Putin talks
KYIV, Sept 30 (Reuters) - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced a surprise bid for fast-track membership of the NATO military alliance on Friday and ruled out talks with President Vladimir Putin, striking back at Moscow after it said it had annexed four Ukrainian regions.
AOL Corp
Biden: Putin 'miscalculated significantly' on Ukraine invasion
President Biden said Tuesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin “miscalculated significantly” in deciding to invade Ukraine. Biden made his assessment during an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper, who asked the president whether he considered Putin to be a “rational actor.”. “I think he is a rational...
Putin may meet Erdogan to discuss idea of Russia-West talks, Kremlin says
Oct 10 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin may meet Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan this week to discuss a Turkish proposal to host talks between Russia and the West on Ukraine, the Kremlin said on Monday.
