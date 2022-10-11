ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Deseret News

U.S. risks war with Russia unless President Biden defines success in Ukraine, Rep. Stewart says

If the White House maintains its continued support for Ukraine without defining success, the U.S. risks going to war with Russia, Rep. Chris Stewart said on Thursday. The Utah Republican blasted the Biden administration's response to the Russian invasion during Fox Business' "Kennedy", calling on the president to define victory in Ukraine to avoid "a 20-year commitment like we ended up in Afghanistan and Iraq."
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Putin should 'completely dismantle' Ukraine's political regime, says former Russian PM Medvedev

Vladimir Putin should "completely dismantle" Volodmyr Zelensky's political "regime" in Ukraine, Russia's former president Dmitry Medvedev has claimed. Russian strikes pummelled Kyiv and other cities across Ukraine on Monday, hours after Mr Putin labelled the attack on his prized Kerch Bridge linking Russia to annexed Crimea an "act of terrorism" by Mr Zelensky's special forces.
POLITICS
State
Washington State
Newsweek

Russia Says U.S. Plans for Decapitation Strike Against Putin Are 'Delusional'

A decapitation strike to kill President Vladimir Putin in the heart of the Kremlin—suggested by a Pentagon officer to Newsweek as one of the non-nuclear military options considered by the U.S. Department of Defense to respond to the Russian leader's nuclear threats—is a "delusional" argument escalating a "reckless rhetoric," according to Russia's embassy in Washington, D.C.
POLITICS
nationalinterest.org

If Putin Nukes Ukraine, Russia Could Win the War

If Ukraine and the West continue to escalate, Putin will respond by doing what he has repeatedly warned he would do: employ nuclear weapons. Having failed in his initial effort to achieve a coup de main against Ukraine and his subsequent campaign to occupy territory in the east and south of that country, Russian president Vladimir Putin has figured out a way of winning by appearing to lose. His recent moves, announcing a partial mobilization and undertaking referenda in the occupied territories on their joining Russia, are precursors to the use of nuclear weapons against Ukraine.
POLITICS
Newsweek

Putin in 'Life-and-Death' Struggle in Ukraine, China Warns

China said that the invasion of Ukraine has become a matter of "life and death" for Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has no option to retreat from the war because of escalating tensions between Russia and NATO. On Wednesday, the former editor-in-chief of the Global Times, Hu Xijin, penned an...
POLITICS
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Vladimir Putin
Reuters

Two Putin allies ridicule Russia's war machine in public

LONDON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - The withdrawal of Russian forces from a strategically important town in eastern Ukraine has prompted two powerful allies of President Vladimir Putin to do something rare in modern Russia: publicly ridicule the war machine's top brass.
POLITICS
AOL Corp

Scenes from Russia after Putin orders 300,000 more troops to fight in Ukraine

LONDON — Lines at neighboring borders and protests are just some of the scenes in Russia following President Vladimir Putin's call for partial military mobilization. Last week, Putin ordered up to 300,000 Russians to serve in the invasion of Ukraine that began in February. Since then, thousands of citizens have fled the country to bordering nations, including Georgia and Mongolia.
PROTESTS
BBC

Ukraine war: Vladimir Putin gets a tractor for his 70th birthday

A tractor is one of the odder gifts for Vladimir Putin, as Russia's president, a pariah in the West since his invasion of Ukraine, turns 70. It was given him by his Belarusian ally, Alexander Lukashenko, whose country boasts a tractor works. Mr Lukashenko confirmed the news as he visited...
EUROPE
AFP

Putin says war to 'stabilise', Ukraine presses counterattack

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that he expected the situation to "stabilise" in Ukrainian regions annexed by the Kremlin after Moscow suffered military setbacks and lost several key towns to Kyiv. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow would take back land it lost to Kyiv within the annexed regions, vowing they would be "Russian forever and will not be returned".
POLITICS
Reuters

Ukraine applies for NATO membership, rules out Putin talks

KYIV, Sept 30 (Reuters) - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced a surprise bid for fast-track membership of the NATO military alliance on Friday and ruled out talks with President Vladimir Putin, striking back at Moscow after it said it had annexed four Ukrainian regions.
POLITICS
AOL Corp

Biden: Putin 'miscalculated significantly' on Ukraine invasion

President Biden said Tuesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin "miscalculated significantly" in deciding to invade Ukraine. Biden made his assessment during an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper, who asked the president whether he considered Putin to be a "rational actor.". "I think he is a rational...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

