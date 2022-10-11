ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

In unaired portions of Tucker Carlson interview, Ye made antisemitic remarks, spoke of ‘fake children’ infiltrating his home

By Julia Shapero
WJBF
WJBF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v5x24_0iVAVv2O00

Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, made several antisemitic remarks and spoke of “fake children” infiltrating his home in unaired portions of his recent interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

Ye — who was locked out of his Instagram and Twitter accounts in the last few days over antisemitic comments — advanced several antisemitic conspiracy theories in the unaired portion of the interview obtained by Motherboard .

“Planned Parenthood was made by Margaret Sanger, a known eugenics, with the KKK to control the Jew population,” Ye told Carlson. “When I say Jew, I mean the 12 lost tribes of Judah, the blood of Christ, who the people known as the race Black really are. This is who our people are. The blood of Christ. This, as a Christian, is my belief.”

Sanger, the founder of Planned Parenthood, was a known supporter of the eugenics movement, and Planned Parenthood has previously denounced Sanger for her belief in the theory.

However, Ye’s claims about “the Jew population” appear to reference the antisemitic Radical Hebrew Israelite ideology, which claims that Jews are “impostors and thieves” who have stolen the identity and birthright of the “true Israelites,” according to the Southern Poverty Law Center.

Ye also appeared to reference the antisemitic conspiracy theory that Jewish people control financial institutions when discussing the winter holidays celebrated at his children’s school.

“My kids are going to a school that teaches Black kids a complicated Kwanzaa,” Ye said. “I prefer my kids knew Hanukkah than Kwanzaa. At least it would come with some financial engineering.”

Following an aired comment that he would be the “first Latino president,” Ye also told Carlson, “I just, I trust Latinos when I, you know, when I work with them. I trust them more than, I’ll be safe, certain other businessmen, you know.”

Instagram removed a post from Ye last week and restricted his account after he suggested that rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs is controlled by Jewish people. Twitter suspended Ye soon after, when he said he was “going death con 3” on “JEWISH PEOPLE.”

Beyond the antisemitic remarks, Ye also told Carlson in the unaired segment that “fake children” — professional actors, he clarified — had been placed in his house “to sexualize” his children, Motherboard reported.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

Related
WJBF

Walker scolded for flashing badge in middle of Georgia debate

SAVANNAH, GA. – Herschel Walker, the Georgia Republican Senate nominee and former football player, was chastised on Friday in the middle of a debate against Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) after he violated the debate rules by brandishing what appeared to be a prop badge. During a response to a question about crime and policing, Warnock […]
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Margaret Sanger
Person
Tucker Carlson
Person
Kanye
Rolling Stone

White Supremacists Are Doing Backflips Over Kanye West’s Antisemitism

Online white supremacist forums and prominent reactionary figures are lauding rapper Kanye West’s turn to antisemitic conspiracy mongering with a barrage of memes, praise, and calls for escalation. Across Telegram, 4chan, and neo-Nazi forums, posts reviewed by Rolling Stone show that West’s statements have been received with nothing short of utter glee by the far-right’s most vitriolic figures.
CELEBRITIES
MSNBC

Conservatives suddenly not so into Ye after antisemitic remarks

Last week, I denounced Kanye West, who formally changed his name to Ye last year, as a peddler of racism and hate after he chose to don a shirt bearing the phrase "White Lives Matter.”. This wasn’t an impulsive response. In fact, I provided a list of behaviors to demonstrate...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Voices: America has a serious problem with evangelical Christians pretending to be Jews

Yesterday on Twitter, a Christian author wished happy Rosh Hashanah to all Jewish and Christian people celebrating the holiday. She then informed her followers that the Jewish New Year would begin when the first sliver of the new moon appeared in Israel.A lot of Jewish people (myself included) told her, more or less politely, that that was ridiculous. Rosh Hashanah, like most Jewish holidays, begins at sundown wherever you happen to be; Jewish rituals and practices have been formed by literally millennia in diaspora. She was unconvinced, however, and doubled down, eventually insisting she was being bullied and blocking her...
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Hanukkah#Fox News#Motherboard#Christian#Planned Parenthood#Radical Hebrew Israelite#Jewish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WJBF

RCSO searching for 3 women accused of Aggravated Assault

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – On September 4th, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the intersection of Gordon Highway and Highland Avenue for reports of shots being fired from moving vehicles down Gordon Hwy. Upon arrival, police say there was no one in the car, but it was riddled with bullet holes. One woman was […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

One man dead after alleged narcotics overdose, one man arrested and charged

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – One man is dead after Grovetown Police Department officers say they found two unresponsive males suffering from what authorities say appear to be narcotics overdoses. According to authorities, on Thursday, October 13th, officers responded to a residence on James Street in reference to CPR in progress. Officers say they found the […]
GROVETOWN, GA
WJBF

RCSO: Missing woman & her 3 year old daughter have been found

#UPDATE | Per the RCSO, They have been located and safely returned to family members. RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a young woman who was last seen walking away with her 3 year old daughter. According to authorities, Lashaun Ponder, 25, was last seen Wednesday, October 12th […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF

WJBF

28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy