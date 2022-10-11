Read full article on original website
Laborn leads nation in three categories
Marshall running back Khalan Laborn is now top three in the nation, for three different categories.
Louisiana Storms Back in victory over Marshall
Louisiana Storms Back in victory over Marshall. A 40 minute lightning delay coming out of halftime sparked a 20 point unanswered run by the Cajuns.
WATCH: Huff’s full press conference after Louisiana
Marshall football hosted Louisiana for their 2022 Sun Belt conference home opener; the Ragin' Cajuns won it 23-13.
Marshall basketball announces tip times for home games
Marshall men's basketball has announced the tip times for their 2022 season.
Marshall fires baseball coach Jeff Waggoner
HUNTINGTON, W.Va – Marshall University has parted ways with longtime baseball coach Jeff Waggoner. The university athletic department announced late Thursday night that Waggoner had been relieved of his duties. “We thank Coach Waggoner for his years of service,” said Christian Spears, Marshall’s Director of Athletics. “The future of...
Hurricane shocks Cabell Midland
A bit of a rivalry game in Ona tonight, Cabell Midland hosting Hurricane, both teams entered this one at 5-1.
BIGGEST DRUG ROUNDUP IN LAWRENCE COUNTY HISTORY LAST NIGHT?
OCTOBER 14, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. The Louisa Police Department, along with the Lawrence County Sheriff Office, has carried out and conducted what appears to be one of the largest, if not THE largest drug raid/drug warrants takedown in terms of the number suspects arrested, in Lawrence County history during the overnight hours.
Grand Jury returns 26 indictments
Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced today that the September term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on October 7 and returned 26 __Public Indictments. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:. PAUL BLEVINS, 47. Franklin Furnace, Ohio, was indicted on:. 2 Counts Failure to Appear. ANTWAN DEMAR...
Girl Named Tom, first trio to win The Voice, talk growth ahead of Bob Evans Farm Fest
The 51st annual Bob Evans Farm Fest is this weekend October 14-16, 2022. The annual festival is held at the Bob Evans Farm in Rio Grande, Ohio – the birthplace of the brand announcing Sunday's headliner as up-and-coming country star, and Girl Named Tom, winners of the 21st season of ‘The Voice’ in 2021!
Mingo man named an ARC leadership fellow
The Appalachian Regional Commission has announced its list of fellows for the 2022-23 class of the Appalachian Leadership. A Williamson resident was among the 40 named to the program. The Leadership Institute is a free leadership and economic development training opportunity for individuals currently living and/or working in one of...
The Best Hot Dog Spots in West Virginia
- Hot dogs are a staple of the state, and there are plenty of excellent spots to eat them. This article will look at Hillbilly Hotdogs in Lesage, Bob's Hotdogs in Belington, and Dave's Famous T&L Hotdogs in Grafton. Listed below are a few of our Staff-Picks for "Best West Virginia Hot Dogs."
WSAZ Investigates | Gridlocked
CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WSAZ) - More than 25,000 drivers travel Goff Mountain and Big Tyler roads in Cross Lanes every day, and often they wait -- stuck in traffic. Back in 2019, many believed a proposed widening project would be an answer to daily gridlock. Cross Lanes resident Richard Gerkin,...
Black Walnut Festival kicks off in Roane County
ROANE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The 68th annual Black Walnut Festival kicked off this week in Roane County. The annual fall fest has a little bit of everything for everyone – from food vendors to craft shows and even rock climbing. 13 News talked with local residents to find out their favorite part of the […]
Severe thunderstorm warnings in Tri-State area
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The National Weather Service in Charleston and WOWK StormTracker 13 are monitoring severe weather in our region. At this time, there are no weather alerts. Earlier this afternoon, the NWS issued severe thunderstorm warnings this afternoon for Boyd, Greenup, Carter, Lewis, Mason, Lawrence and Pike counties in Kentucky, Lawrence, Scioto, Gallia and Adams […]
KCSO: Missing teenager located
UPDATE (9:04 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12): KCSO says Tanner Ramsey has been located. ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says they are asking the public’s help in finding a missing teenager last seen at Herbert Hoover High School. Deputies say 15-year-old Tanner Ramsey was last seen at the high school. They […]
Community mourns loss
The West Carter High School community is mourning the loss of two members of their senior class lost in an automobile accident last week. Garrett Paul Belcher and Brent Michael King, both 17, of Olive Hill, passed away last Tuesday following an accident on State Route 2, just past SR 59.
Popular Nitro, WV restaurant moves to new, smaller location
NITRO, WV (WOWK) — Shima’s Family Restaurant, a popular restaurant in Nitro has moved to a new, smaller location. The restaurant is now on Bank Street in the downtown area of Nitro. Customers lined up outside on Wednesday for a ribbon cutting. The owners say they have been facing trouble getting fully staffed. Customers say […]
Kentucky county struggles after loss of another top official
Martin County’s top elected official is resigning from office, leaving a vacancy in a post that has been plagued by instability in recent years. Martin County Judge-Executive Colby Kirk announced his resignation on Friday, WYMT-TV reported. Kirk is taking a job as CEO of One East Kentucky, a group that recruits business and investment to the region.
Owners of 900 on Lee announce plans for luxury apartments in Hurricane
HURRICANE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Mayor Scott Edwards told WSAZ Friday that a luxury apartment complex will fill the property behind Wendy’s in Hurricane. Edwards said the company that owns the property, AB Contracting plans to build over 300 apartment units. The complex will have the feeling of a high-end...
Man accused in Pomeroy, Mason murders waves Meigs County preliminary hearing
MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The case for a man accused of murdering two people in two different states on the same night will go to a grand jury on one of the cases against him. According to Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney James K. Stanley, Wayne Leib Jr. waived his right to a preliminary hearing […]
