ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Huntington, WV
Sports
Huntington, WV
College Sports
State
Florida State
Lafayette, LA
Football
City
Huntington, WV
Local
Louisiana Football
Local
Louisiana College Sports
State
Louisiana State
Lafayette, LA
College Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
Huntington, WV
Football
City
Lafayette, LA
Lafayette, LA
Sports
Metro News

Marshall fires baseball coach Jeff Waggoner

HUNTINGTON, W.Va – Marshall University has parted ways with longtime baseball coach Jeff Waggoner. The university athletic department announced late Thursday night that Waggoner had been relieved of his duties. “We thank Coach Waggoner for his years of service,” said Christian Spears, Marshall’s Director of Athletics. “The future of...
HUNTINGTON, WV
thelevisalazer.com

BIGGEST DRUG ROUNDUP IN LAWRENCE COUNTY HISTORY LAST NIGHT?

OCTOBER 14, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. The Louisa Police Department, along with the Lawrence County Sheriff Office, has carried out and conducted what appears to be one of the largest, if not THE largest drug raid/drug warrants takedown in terms of the number suspects arrested, in Lawrence County history during the overnight hours.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
Portsmouth Daily Times

Grand Jury returns 26 indictments

Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced today that the September term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on October 7 and returned 26 __Public Indictments. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:. PAUL BLEVINS, 47. Franklin Furnace, Ohio, was indicted on:. 2 Counts Failure to Appear. ANTWAN DEMAR...
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Desormeaux
Mingo Messenger

Mingo man named an ARC leadership fellow

The Appalachian Regional Commission has announced its list of fellows for the 2022-23 class of the Appalachian Leadership. A Williamson resident was among the 40 named to the program. The Leadership Institute is a free leadership and economic development training opportunity for individuals currently living and/or working in one of...
WILLIAMSON, WV
PhillyBite

The Best Hot Dog Spots in West Virginia

- Hot dogs are a staple of the state, and there are plenty of excellent spots to eat them. This article will look at Hillbilly Hotdogs in Lesage, Bob's Hotdogs in Belington, and Dave's Famous T&L Hotdogs in Grafton. Listed below are a few of our Staff-Picks for "Best West Virginia Hot Dogs."
BELINGTON, WV
WSAZ

WSAZ Investigates | Gridlocked

CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WSAZ) - More than 25,000 drivers travel Goff Mountain and Big Tyler roads in Cross Lanes every day, and often they wait -- stuck in traffic. Back in 2019, many believed a proposed widening project would be an answer to daily gridlock. Cross Lanes resident Richard Gerkin,...
CROSS LANES, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Louisiana Tech#Bowl Games#Lendingtree Bowl#American Football#College Football#Sbc#The Louisiana Ragin#Sun Belt Conference#Kickoff#Espn2#The Varsity Network#Cajunstats Com#Cajundome#Ios Apple#Android
WOWK 13 News

Black Walnut Festival kicks off in Roane County

ROANE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The 68th annual Black Walnut Festival kicked off this week in Roane County. The annual fall fest has a little bit of everything for everyone – from food vendors to craft shows and even rock climbing.  13 News talked with local residents to find out their favorite part of the […]
ROANE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Severe thunderstorm warnings in Tri-State area

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The National Weather Service in Charleston and WOWK StormTracker 13 are monitoring severe weather in our region. At this time, there are no weather alerts. Earlier this afternoon, the NWS issued severe thunderstorm warnings this afternoon for Boyd, Greenup, Carter, Lewis, Mason, Lawrence and Pike counties in Kentucky, Lawrence, Scioto, Gallia and Adams […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

KCSO: Missing teenager located

UPDATE (9:04 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12): KCSO says Tanner Ramsey has been located. ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says they are asking the public’s help in finding a missing teenager last seen at Herbert Hoover High School. Deputies say 15-year-old Tanner Ramsey was last seen at the high school. They […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
cartercountytimes.com

Community mourns loss

The West Carter High School community is mourning the loss of two members of their senior class lost in an automobile accident last week. Garrett Paul Belcher and Brent Michael King, both 17, of Olive Hill, passed away last Tuesday following an accident on State Route 2, just past SR 59.
OLIVE HILL, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Facebook
College
Tulane University
WOWK 13 News

Popular Nitro, WV restaurant moves to new, smaller location

NITRO, WV (WOWK) — Shima’s Family Restaurant, a popular restaurant in Nitro has moved to a new, smaller location. The restaurant is now on Bank Street in the downtown area of Nitro. Customers lined up outside on Wednesday for a ribbon cutting. The owners say they have been facing trouble getting fully staffed. Customers say […]
NITRO, WV
Bluegrass Live

Kentucky county struggles after loss of another top official

Martin County’s top elected official is resigning from office, leaving a vacancy in a post that has been plagued by instability in recent years. Martin County Judge-Executive Colby Kirk announced his resignation on Friday, WYMT-TV reported. Kirk is taking a job as CEO of One East Kentucky, a group that recruits business and investment to the region.
MARTIN COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Owners of 900 on Lee announce plans for luxury apartments in Hurricane

HURRICANE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Mayor Scott Edwards told WSAZ Friday that a luxury apartment complex will fill the property behind Wendy’s in Hurricane. Edwards said the company that owns the property, AB Contracting plans to build over 300 apartment units. The complex will have the feeling of a high-end...
HURRICANE, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy