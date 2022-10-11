ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
numberfire.com

Eddie Rosario on Braves' bench in NLDS Game 1

Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario is not in the starting lineup for Game 1 of the NLDS versus left-hander Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies. The lefty-hitting Rosario will sit versus a southpaw, as he did throughout the regular season. Robbie Grossman will cover left field and hit ninth. Ronald Acuna will start in right and lead things off for Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
The Crawfish Boxes

The Astros’ 26-man ALDS Roster

The 26-man roster chosen to oppose the Seattle Mariners contains a few mild surprises. No left-handed reliever. Will Smith was left off the roster. Rookies David Hensley and Hunter Brown are in. Reliever Phil Maton is out. The Astros went with only 12 pitchers for this 5-game series. Here is...
HOUSTON, TX
MLB Trade Rumors

Phillies announce NLDS roster

The Phillies broke their decade-plus postseason drought, then went to St. Louis and swept the Cardinals in the wild-card round. Now they square off against their divisional rivals in Atlanta in the NLDS. They’ve made a few changes for this series, swapping out right-hander David Robertson for fellow righty Nick Nelson, while subbing in outfielder Dalton Guthrie for infielder Nick Maton.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MLB Trade Rumors

Mariners announce ALDS roster

The Mariners announced their roster for their ALDS matchup against the division-rival Astros, keeping the exact same group that they used against the Blue Jays in the wild-card round. Right-Handed Pitchers. Logan Gilbert (Game 1 starter) Left-Handed Pitchers. Catchers. Infielders. Outfielders. With the M's moving from a best-of-three series into...
SEATTLE, WA
HeySoCal

Dodgers drop game 2 of NLDS to visiting Padres

The Los Angeles Dodgers hit three solo home runs in Game 2 of the National League Division Series against the visiting San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday night, but lost, 5-3. Jake Cronenworth and Manny Machado provided the power for the San Diego Padres. They each hit solo...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KING 5

Game 2 of ALDS: Astros beat the Mariners 4-2

HOUSTON — Mariners vs. Astros live updates. Ninth inning: Julio Rodriguez doubled into the gap. Alvarez strikes again and Astros beat the Mariners 4-2. With the Mariners trailing 2-0, the ALDS now moves to Seattle for the first postseason game in front of Mariners fans since 2001. Eighth inning:...
SEATTLE, WA
