Gigi Hadid is on her way back from Paris, having walked for Chloé, Isabel Marant, Victoria Beckham, Givenchy and Stella McCartney at fashion week. Jetting home on October 3rd, she was seen navigating the airport in sweatpants from Les Tien, paired with a cardigan and a khaki jacket from her own brand, Guest In Residence, which she launched just last month. To ensure peak comfort, the super styled the outfit with Ugg's stacked Tazz slippers, which have become a fashion month essential for Gigi.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 9 DAYS AGO