Hypebae
Proenza Schouler Re-Releases Iconic Looks From Runway Archives for 20th Anniversary
Proenza Schouler gets nostalgic with the release of a limited-edition collection, dubbed “Re-Edition Capsule,” in celebration of its 20th anniversary. The range includes iconic pieces from past runways and brand cornerstones — from Fall/Winter 2002 all the way to Spring/Summer 2022. Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez have...
Hypebae
Ottolinger Shows Femininity Unfastened at Paris Fashion Week
Ottolinger, founded by Christa Bösch and Cosima Gadient, showcased its Spring/Summer 2023 collection during Paris Fashion Week. Set in a gallery in central Paris, guests were found sitting in a pile of mattresses, expectant for what was about to come. The absence of decoration in the room accentuated the...
Shopping ASAP! The 5 Best Boots for Fall 2022
Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below. Pull yourself up by your bootstraps! It’s time to give your summer sandals the boot and start shopping for fall footwear. Just like it wouldn’t be spooky season without jack-‘o-lanterns, […]
Paris Jackson & Alessandra Ambrosio stun at Milan Fashion Week
Paris Jackson showed off her modeling skills on one of the world’s most important runways. Jackson, an actress, musician, and model, walked the runway at the Philipp Plein show, wearing a rock and roll outfit that fits right into her aesthetic. She was also photographed next to...
Cher steals the Balmain show at Paris fashion week
The pop legend is the face (or elbow) of creative director Olivier Rousteing’s new collection
5 Top Luxury Retailers on the Shoes That Ruled Paris & Milan + The Trends You Will See Everywhere for Spring ’23
After a jam-packed European collections season in Milan and Paris, top retailers weigh in on their favorite collections, defining trends and new talent to watch. Rickie De Sole, Women’s Designer Fashion and Editorial Director, Nordstrom Top Collections: “Gucci had a strong offering this season with something for just about everyone — from covetable crystal mules to beaded sandals to sharp white summer boots. Loewe’s most-talked-about shoe, the deflated balloons, caught everyone’s attention but the real star was the new pump.” Key Trend Stories: “The pump is back. We saw designers update the classic with new toe shapes and colors. We’re seeing a shift away from...
Ashley Benson Takes Sheer Tights to New Heights with High-Slit Dress, Blazer and Sky-High Platform Boots
Ashley Benson brought a sky-high twist to fall layering this weekend. The “Pretty Little Liars” star took to Instagram on Saturday to share her latest outfit in nonchalant fashion: a black oversized blazer by Dolce and Gabbana, given an effortless spin with rolled-up sleeves. Paired with the jacket was a minidress with a low curved neckline and thigh-high hem, accentuated by a right triangular slit. Completing Benson’s Jessica Paster-styled ensemble was a set of sheer black Wolford tights, adding a sultry and fuller-coverage layer to her ensemble; similar pairs have also been worn in layered looks by Kylie and Kris Jenner, Dua Lipa...
Lorde Makes a Chic Arrival in All-Prada Look with Block Heels at the Brand’s Milan Fashion Week Show
Lorde arrived at Prada’s spring/summer 2023 collection show for Milan Fashion Week looking effortlessly chic in a head-to-toe look from the brand. The singer wore Prada’s sparkly lurex turtleneck with a matching pleated skirt, a gray overcoat tossed over her shoulders like a cape, and platform black peep toe strappy block heels. She accessorized with a pair of big black sunglasses and a bright yellow top-handle bag. Her face was natural and had the appearance of little to no makeup. She is still rocking the blonde look that she debuted during a performance earlier this summer in Glastonbury. When it comes to her...
hypebeast.com
Levi's® Vintage Clothing Reissues 1963 Model 501®
Following the popularity of the “Inside-Out” 501® jeans, Levi’s Vintage Clothing returns with another pair of 1963 501®s featuring another light-side-out design. Crafted from deadstock Cone Mills White Oak® fabric from the last industrial-scale selvedge denim operation in the U.S., the new 501® silhouette arrives in dark wash 12 Oz. shrink-to-fit red selvedge denim with distinct details including off-center belt loops, hidden rivets, and traditional twin-needle arcuates on the back pockets. Additional features include limited-edition tags resting below the inner beltline, double-sided “Big E” red tabs, and red ink “Two Horse” leather-like jacrons.
Jaden Smith Wins Fashion Week in a Mirrored Crop Top at Louis Vuitton
That's a wrap on Paris Fashion Week and, in turn, Fashion Month overall. Louis Vuitton closed out PFW with a show full of signature house codes and quite the stylish front row. Guests and Louis Vuitton ambassadors — like YouTube sensation Emma Chamberlain, "Wicked"'s Cynthia Erivo, "House of the Dragon" breakout star Milly Alcock, and Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas — took their seats as dresses, coats, and tailored sets hit the runway.
Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week Preps Upcoming Edition With New Director
MILAN — Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week is already gearing up for its upcoming edition with a new director in tow. Albasarí Caro was named the head of the bridal trade show last month, succeeding Estermaria Laruccia, who left after seven years.More from WWDViktor & Rolf Bridal Fall 2023Costarellos Bridal Fall 2023Lapointe Bridal Spring 2023 Caro is planning to forge ahead in the sign of continuity, but made it clear she’s eager to boost the fair’s international appeal and as the industry’s point of reference, beyond just business. “In the end we want everyone in the industry to have FOMO when they think about...
Ugg Slippers Are Gigi’s Fashion Month Essential
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Gigi Hadid is on her way back from Paris, having walked for Chloé, Isabel Marant, Victoria Beckham, Givenchy and Stella McCartney at fashion week. Jetting home on October 3rd, she was seen navigating the airport in sweatpants from Les Tien, paired with a cardigan and a khaki jacket from her own brand, Guest In Residence, which she launched just last month. To ensure peak comfort, the super styled the outfit with Ugg’s stacked Tazz slippers, which have become a fashion month essential for Gigi.
Naomi Campbell Delivers Fierce Runway Walk in Grey Trench Coat & Fisherman Sandals at Tod’s Milan Fashion Week Show
Legendary supermodel Naomi Campbell has returned to grace the runways of Milan Fashion Week. Tod’s had the privilege of Campbell walking their spring/summer 2023 runway show this season. Campbell took the runway wearing a look that included a light-gray double-breasted belted wide lapel collar ankle-length leather trench coat with six buttons, and matching pants. Campbell strutted the runway in suede fisherman sandals and carrying a medium-sized blush leather handbag. Her beauty look for this runway show included a smokey eyeshadow and contoured blush. Her hair was done in a sleek straightened style. This is the second show Naomi has made headlines for during Milan...
Jennifer Lopez, Gigi Hadid, and More Celebs Are Wearing Wide-Leg Jeans, and Now They're on Sale at Amazon
Get in on the trend starting at just $24 Make way for wide-leg jeans. In case you missed it, this must-have denim silhouette has been sweeping Hollywood this season — and from what we can tell, the looser the leg, the better. Jennifer Lopez, Gigi Hadid, and Jennifer Lawrence are just a few of the celebrities we've noticed embracing the wide-leg jeans trend, and there are several reasons why you should, too. Luckily, the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is in full swing as we speak, which means you...
Pamela Anderson Serves Nostalgic 90’s Glam In Pleated Lace Skirt & Pointy Stiletto Mules In Marc Jacobs Heaven Campaign
Pamela Anderson is making heaven a place on earth. The actress is one of the many famous faces to star in the latest Heaven by Marc Jacobs campaign. Along with Doja Cat, Charli XCX, Kylie Maclachlan and Dev Hynes in the new ad. The Fall 2022 Heaven by Marc Jacobs campaign mixes 90’s nostalgia with contemporary art and fashion. Since its launch in 2020, Heaven has become a cult favorite known for baby tees, knitwear and teddies akin. This season is no different, as it includes ringer tops, an assortment of retro-style jewelry and a series of punky stuffed toys. In one...
Hypebae
Maison Margiela and Reebok Drop New Instapump Fury Memory Of Sneakers
Maison Margiela and Reebok have come together to release the Instapump Fury Memory Of sneakers in two OG colorways — black, yellow and red, as well as a black, silver and blue option. The bold combination of primary colors pays homage to the original launch of the chunky shoes in 1996.
Zendaya Suits Up in Sheer Logo Catsuit, Blazer and Pumps with Law Roach for Valentino’s Spring 2023 Fashion Show
Zendaya embodied logomania for Valentino’s Spring 2023 runway show during Paris Fashion Week. While arriving at the show on Sunday afternoon, Zendaya posed with her longtime stylist Law Roach. For the occasion, the “Spider Man” star wore a sheer catsuit covered in crystal “V” logos. Giving her ensemble a burst of slick glamour was an oversized black blazer, covered in the same V-shaped logos — a Valentino signature under Pierpaolo Piccioli — in embroidered sequins, complete with a matching set of micro-length shorts. Finishing her ensemble was a set of sparkling black chandelier earrings, featuring dark crystal fringe hanging from Swarovski-encrusted Rockstud post studs. Roach also dressed in all-black, pairing a 3D flower-accented coat with a leather Rockstud clutch.
Vogue
Gigi Hadid Delivers An Unexpected Take On The Denim Maxi Skirt
The Hadid sisters hit the town at the weekend in honour of Bella’s 26th birthday. While the birthday girl sported an all-black look for the occasion, Gigi opted for more of a statement look. She chose a surprising autumn skirt that nods back to the early ’00s. (Hint: It’s something your middle school art school teacher may have worn at the time.)
Cara Delevingne Stuns In Plunging Blazer Dress For 1st Appearance At Fashion Week This Season
Cara Delevingne has been noticeably missing from this year’s fashion month but the 30-year-old officially made her return at Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 27. The model attended a party for her Cara Loves Karl collection when she wore a low-cut blazer dress with nothing underneath, revealing ample cleavage.
Katharine McPhee Revamps All-Black Outfit with Fendi Skirt, Chanel Choker & $90 Sandals at Imagine Ball 2022
Katharine McPhee mixed logos with easygoing separates at the 2022 Imagine Ball. While arriving at West Hollywood’s Peppermint Club on Sunday night with husband David Foster, the Style Award-winning musician posed in a black knit crop top and midi skirt. Her satin Fendi skirt was covered in the brand’s “FF” monogram, punctuated by a bright orange clutch with a beaded top handle. Her outfit was complete with two thin bangles and tubular huggie earrings in mixed gold and silver metals. She also paired her ensemble with a $2,650 leather choker from Chanel’s Fall 2022 collection, which featured a row of gold...
