Keanu Reeves Returning for Long-Awaited Sequel, Social Media Goes Nuts
Recently, Warner Bros. confirmed that Hollywood star Keanu Reeves will portray fan-favorite character John Constantine once again in a sequel to the 2005 hit film Constantine. Fans have called for the studio to make a sequel to the blockbuster movie for years. So it’s no surprise many couldn’t contain their excitement after reports came out of the sequel as fans freaked out on social media over the news.
Margot Robbie addresses Lady Gaga playing Harley Quinn in Joker sequel
Margot Robbie has said she feels "so happy" that Lady Gaga is taking on the role of Harley Quinn in Joker: Folie à deux. MTV News' Josh Horowitz recently asked the actress – who played the anarchic supervillain across three movies between 2016 and 2021 – if it feels weird or cool that someone so famous will deliver a fresh interpretation of her beloved Harley.
Marvel fans shocked to discover why Warner Bros. passed on making an ‘Iron Man’ movie
Looking at how comic book adaptations have been Hollywood’s bread-and-butter for over 20 years and counting, it’s very easy to forget that plenty of powerful producers and major studios has exceedingly little interest in superhero cinema prior to the post-millennium boom. Even Iron Man, which ultimately changed the industry forever, failed to escape development hell for years.
Disney has 17 more Marvel superhero movies in the works. Here they all are.
Marvel altered the release dates for its upcoming superhero movies and announced the release dates for "Ant-Man 3" and "GotG Vol. 3."
Sydney Sweeney To Star and Exec Produce New ‘Barbarella’ Movie For Sony Pictures
EXCLUSIVE: Sydney Sweeney isn’t done staying busy with Sony Pictures, as sources tell Deadline the Emmy-nominated Euphoria and The White Lotus actress is attached to star in a new Barbarella movie for the studio. The film is based on Jean-Claude Forest’s French comic book series that was turned into a 1968 movie starring Jane Fonda. Insiders add that the new movie is still in development with no writer or director attached, but say that Sweeney is expected to executive produce. Related Story Sydney Sweeney, Brad Fuller And Sony Developing Adaptation Of 'The Registration' Related Story 'El Muerto': Jonás Cuarón To Direct Bad Bunny In Sony's...
Hulk Actor Edward Norton Called Marvel President Kevin Feige’s ‘The Avengers’ Announcement ‘Unprofessional’
The MCU's Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo stuck around after he was cast following Edward Norton's exit. The actor didn't go willingly, however.
Kevin Feige Just Hit the Jackpot with Keanu Reeves’ MCU Confession
There's no denying that Keanu Reeves has been long overdue for an appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and even Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige feels the same way. There have been persistent rumors that the studio has been courting Reeves to join the billion-dollar franchise, something that he only confirmed late last year.
“Dune: Part Two” Starring Dave Bautista Has a New Release Date
The release date of “Dune: Part Two,” starring former WWE Champion Dave Bautista, has been pushed back by Warner Bros. According to Deadline, the release date has been pushed back from November 17th to November 3rd. This follows the postponement of Disney/Blade Marvel’s from the first weekend of November 2023 to September 2024.
Jamie Foxx Tapped To Star In ‘Spawn’ Reboot
Jamie Foxx is gearing up to star in the Spawn reboot. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Foxx, 54, has been attached to the project for a while as the titular antihero. “Jamie Foxx has been with it the whole time. He’s still on board, hasn’t wavered or anything,” Todd McFarlane communicated during an interview with Q104.3 on Wednesday (Oct. 5). “He’s sort of hardcore with it.”
Dune: Part Two Gets Earlier Release Date
Fans of Denis Villeneuve's Dune film are going to get the chance to return to Arrakis a little bit earlier than they initially anticipated. Villeneuve is following up the Oscar-winning Dune with Dune: Part Two, which will tell the second half of the story from Frank Herbert's iconic sci-fi novel. The highly anticipated sequel, which is in production, was originally slated to hit theaters on November 17, 2023, but Warner Bros. has decided to release it a couple of weeks earlier.
‘Blade’ Production Delayed As Director Search Continues
Marvel Studios has temporarily shut down production-related activities in Atlanta on its new Blade film, as the studio continues development on the project, amid an expanding search for a new director, Deadline can confirm. Crew members on the ground in Atlanta were notified on Tuesday, with Marvel now looking to restart production in early 2023. The film had previously been set to go before cameras this November and open on November 3, 2023, though it’s now all but assured to miss that date. The news follows the departure two weeks ago of the project’s original director Bassam Tariq, which Marvel attributed to...
First look at Sydney Sweeney in Spider-Man spin-off Madame Web
A first look at Sydney Sweeney in the Spider-Man spin-off, Madame Web has been unveiled. Madame Web follows Dakota Johnson as the title character, a clairvoyant who possesses psychic powers that allow her to see within the spider world. New set photos show Johnson and Sweeney filming together, along with...
Marvel Shifts Dates for ‘Avengers: Secret Wars,’ ‘Deadpool 3,’ ‘Fantastic Four’ and ‘Blade’
Disney is shaking up its release date calendar, pushing back multiple titles, including four from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Mahershala Ali’s Blade has moved to Sept. 6, 2024, back from its Nov. 3, 2023, date, which comes as the feature looks for a new director after splitting with filmmaker Bassam Tariq two weeks ago. The news follows The Hollywood Reporter reporting that Blade would likely move as the studio searches for a new director and pushes back its November production start date. Its delay created a cascade in Marvel’s schedule, according to sources.More from The Hollywood ReporterMarvel Studios Pauses 'Blade' Movie...
Upcoming Marvel Movies: Every MCU Release Date Through 2026 and Beyond
The ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to grow. And while Phase 4 of the MCU is nearing its end, there's plenty of projects lined up for Phases 5 and 6. Some movies and TV series will dive deeper into the lives of characters we've already grown to love, while others will explore the powers of superheroes we don't know that well — yet.
Blade: Top Marvel Candidates to Take Over Directing
Marvel's revival of Blade lost director Bassam Tariq about two weeks ago, and so far, the search for a replacement is looking like a tall order. The project was supposed to be heading into principal photography, but everything ground to a halt after Tariq's departure, with Disney revealing yesterday that a number of theatrical projects have been shifted around, and Blade is now expected to be released ten months later than previously planned, with the release date pushed back to September 6, 2024. The project is being rewritten by Moon Knight's Beau DeMayo, but there have been no credible rumors yet as to just who would take on the film.
Dwayne Johnson, ‘Black Adam’ Cast on Film’s 15-Year Journey and Hopes for DCEU’s Future
After 15 years in the making, Black Adam finally made its debut on Wednesday night, hosting its world premiere in Times Square. The DC film, which stars Dwayne Johnson as the titular antihero who is released into modern times after 5,000 years of imprisonment, has been a longtime dream of Johnson’s, as he told THR about putting on his (not-muscle-padded) suit for the first time. More from The Hollywood ReporterDC's 'Black Adam': First Reactions to Dwayne Johnson Superhero Film From New York PremiereDwayne Johnson's 'Black Adam' Tracking for Bullish $70M-$75M OpeningStylists to A-List Stars Share Their Fall Fashion Picks for...
"Halloween Ends" Has Finally Arrived, And There's A Whole Lot To Process
Jamie Lee Curtis continues to prove that she is the heart of this trilogy and the entire Halloween franchise.
Black Panther 2’s place in the MCU timeline has been teased
With so many superhero movies and Marvel series to satisfy our cravings, keeping track of the goings on in the MCU is never an easy task. With the Black Panther 2 release date just around the corner, it’s going to be pretty useful to understand its place in the Marvel movie timeline, and luckily Disney just gave us some answers.
Jake Gyllenhaal Called Jamie Lee Curtis And Got Her To Do More "Halloween" Movies, Plus 10 More Behind-The-Scenes Stories She Shared About The Franchise
"Laurie Strode has been able to learn to live alongside her grief. It doesn't consume her. It allows her to exist. And maybe for a second, you get this idea that maybe Laurie Strode can be okay...and then the rest of the drama begins."
DC’s ‘Legion of Super-Heroes’ Sets Voice Cast With Meg Donnelly and Harry Shum Jr. to Star (Exclusive)
Supergirl is headed to the 31st century with Legion of Super-Heroes, an upcoming animated feature due out early next year from Warner Bros. Animation, DC and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment. Meg Donnelly voice stars as Supergirl/Kara and Harry Shum Jr. stars as Brainaic 5. The cast also includes Darren Criss as Superman, Matt Bomer as The Flash and Jensen Ackles as Batman.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Halloween Ends' Review: Jamie Lee Curtis Wields the Knife, but David Gordon Green Is the Killer in Silly Trilogy CapperRyan Reynolds, 'Strange World' Writer-Director Qui Nguyen Tackling Movie Based on Disney Theme Park Attraction 'Society of...
