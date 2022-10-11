Read full article on original website
WJFW-TV
Missing Wausau girl found safe
MARATHON COUNTY (WJFW) - A missing girl from Wausau was found safe Tuesday night after being reported missing since Fri., Oct. 7. According to the Marathon County Sheriff's Office, Morgan Torrens, 17, was believed to have left on foot alone back on Sept. 19 from the Northcentral Technical College Alternative High School on Wausau's north side.
WJFW-TV
One person killed in a crash in Portage Co.
PORTAGE COUNTY (WJFW) - One person died in a traffic accident on southbound I-39 and North 2nd Street in Portage Co. Wednesday morning. At 8:44 a.m., the Wisconsin State Patrol responded to a single vehicle crash on the interstate. According to a press release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), the vehicle was traveling south when it entered the median and struck a bridge pillar.
WJFW-TV
Birnamwood woman sentenced to 66 months in prison for drug distribution
MADISON (WJFW) - A Birnamwood woman was sentenced to 66 months in in federal prison yesterday for methamphetamine distribution. Sarah Waggoner, 41, plead guilty to the charge back in July of 2022. Waggoner's federal prison sentence will be followed by five years of supervised release. In April of 2021, law...
WJFW-TV
One dog dies after a house fire in Merrill
MERRILL (WJFW) - One person and one dog were saved from a residential fire in Merrill on Monday. The Pine River Fire Department was dispatched along with other units around 7:12 p.m. to a fire on French Ridge Road in Merrill. At the time of the call, reports say that...
WJFW-TV
One killed in a fatal crash on I-39 Monday
PORTAGE COUNTY (WJFW) - One person died in a one-vehicle crash in Portage Co. Monday morning. The crash happened on I-39 northbound at mile marker 164 just before 10:30 a.m. According to a press release from the Portage County Sheriff's Office, the vehicle drifted into the median, over corrected causing the vehicle to cross both lanes of north-bound traffic, where it entered the east ditch and rolled several times.
WJFW-TV
Two fires overnight in Wood Co.
WOOD COUNTY (WJFW) - Two different fires were reported in Wood County early Wednesday morning. At 12:37 a.m. the Remington and Pittsville Fire Departments responded to reports of a structure fire at Saddle Up Saloon on STH 80 in Babcock. Saddle Up Saloon posted on Facebook that the fire most...
WJFW-TV
One person found dead in Wood Co.
CRANMOOR (WJFW) - The Wood County Sheriff's Office found a deceased male in an outbuilding on a property in the Town of Cranmoor on Sunday. Jeffrey J Manley, 41, had not been seen for nearly two weeks and had previously been reported missing by the sheriff's office. An investigation was...
WJFW-TV
Business in Merrill wins Statewide Badger Award for Best Smart Home
MERRILL, Wis. (WJFW) - Earlier this year, "In The Lite Electric" won the Badger Craftsman Award for Best Smart Home. "A lot of the award winners from the other categories are from the southern part of the state or bigger cities, said Communication Director Sasha Everett. "So to be able to represent Northern and Central Wisconsin on a state wide level was very exciting for us," she added.
WJFW-TV
Elcho couple receives Home Town Hero Award
ELCHO, Wis. (WJFW)- Retirement can be a time of relaxation and taking a step back, but it can also be an opportunity to take a step forward. That's the case for a retired couple in Elcho that received a Home Town Hero Award for their efforts in the community. Debi and Greg Mejak have worked tirelessly in retirement as election inspectors, EMS volunteers, as well as becoming active members of their Home Owners Association and Elcho Historical Society.
WJFW-TV
Marshfield Clinic looking for volunteers to test a Lyme Disease vaccine
MARSHFIELD (WJFW) - Marshfield Clinic is looking for healthy volunteers to sign up for a Lyme Disease Vaccine Study. Healthy adults and children older than five-years-old who live in or often visit outdoor areas that may expose them to ticks may be eligible to participate. Participants can't participate if they have been diagnosed with Lyme Disease within three months of enrollment.
WJFW-TV
City of Merrill introduces a new logo
MERRILL (WJFW) - The City of Merrill unveiled on Tuesday, that they have a new logo. and it will replace the older City of Parks one. This is all related to the City's rebranding efforts to attract more people to Merrill in terms of living, working, visiting and doing business in the city.
