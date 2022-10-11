Read full article on original website
WOWT
Affordable housing in Omaha-metro
The Sarpy/Cass Health Department has reported its first case of monkeypox. A semi-driver has some explaining to do to his boss... after his too-tall truck collided with a low bridge in Omaha. Do you think Trump should comply with the January 6 Committee's subpoena?. Updated: 11 hours ago. Former President...
4 Great Burger Places in Nebraska
What is your favourite comfort? If the answer is a nice burger with some crispy fries on the side, this article is for your, especially if you live in Nebraska. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Nebraska that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients.
kfrxfm.com
“Going For Two” Being Filmed In Omaha
A WOWT viewer alerted the news station that “Going for Two” is currently being filmed in Omaha. The movie is centered around an Omaha boy and his family. It involves Tom Osborne’s decision to go for two during the championship game against Miami in 1984. Their base...
WOWT
Omaha employers look to hire holiday help
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the unemployment rate in Nebraska is low – 2.1%. But if you are looking for a job or want some extra cash, companies are ready to hire. Omaha Steaks is one of them. “This year we’re looking...
WOWT
Too-tall truck collides with low bridge in Omaha
Affordable housing is a big problem in this country. As the prices of everything seem to rise so does the price of a roof over your head. The Sarpy/Cass Health Department has reported its first case of monkeypox. Do you think Trump should comply with the January 6 Committee's subpoena?
News Channel Nebraska
Small-town Nebraska has a poverty problem
From breakfast to dinner rush, Chara Pech stood behind the counter at Burger King. After moving to Hastings in 2021, she frequently worked 70-hour weeks as a supervisor at the fast food chain. With four kids at home, she couldn’t afford to work fewer shifts. Getting a higher paying job...
klkntv.com
New hope coming for Nebraska families with missing loved ones
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — For more than 20 years, the family of a Lincoln mother of three has been working tirelessly to find her. Now the Gina for Missing Persons Foundation says it’s close to getting support that could provide long-awaited answers to families across Nebraska. The nonprofit...
WOWT
Thursday Oct. 13 COVID-19 update: Omaha-area hospitalizations fall below 100
(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Nebraska data snapshot. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services provides COVID-19 data updates...
WOWT
Affordable housing in Omaha’s midtown area to be no more than $450-$750 dollars
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As prices for everything skyrocket, it’s hard for people to keep up. But new housing developments in the midtown area are expected to bring some relief, especially for low-income individuals like Melissa Smith. Smith knows all too well what it’s like to face housing insecurity....
WOWT
Semi truck hits bridge in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A semi driver collided with a low bridge in Omaha. It happened just before 8 a.m., south of 20th and Woolworth. The semi hit a railroad bridge, which is clearly marked twelve-feet-four-inches in height. The top of the trailer was damaged and northbound traffic was blocked.
WOWT
Omaha nonprofit hires kids aging out of foster care
A recipe of John Knicely's famous enchilada casserole was in a 1980s Jaycee's Cookbook. Are you planning to get your child vaccinated with a COVID-19 booster?. Soon you'll likely be able to get boosters that target new COVID-19 strains for kids as young as five. Judge to hear loan forgiveness...
klkntv.com
Nebraska drivers urged to move over for fellow motorists in new push to save lives
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- October 15 officially marks “Slow Down, Move Over” day across the state of Nebraska. Governor Pete Ricketts signed the proclamation earlier this month to promote the protection of drivers pulled over on the roadside. AAA Auto Club Group worked with state officials to renew the...
KETV.com
Closure at dialysis center puts a pause on critical care for Omaha woman
OMAHA, Neb. — One woman said a staffing shortage at an Omaha clinic put a pause on her care. She said her dialysis treatment is essential for her to live as she battles kidney failure. Sherry Coughlin is living the most normal life possible as she navigates her diagnosis.
WOWT
Woman overcharged, frustrated with long refund process from Bellevue business
BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Two different 6 On Your Side Investigations provide results for Omaha area residents. The first involved a unique get together with friends that left an Omaha woman with fun memories and shocking charges on her debit card. After months of trying to get a refund, she...
klkntv.com
Nebraska troopers ticket 116 for speeding in construction zones during campaign
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska troopers made sure drivers were following the rules of the road near construction zones in a recent enforcement campaign. The Nebraska State Patrol’s campaign began on June 1 and ended on Sept. 30. During that time, extra troopers were on patrol in and...
WOWT
Omaha zoo exhibits closed for 10 days after pelican dies of bird flu
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Parts of Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium will be closed starting Saturday due to an animal dying from the bird flu. The Simmons Aviary, Lied Jungle, and the Desert Dome will be closed for at least 10 days as stated in the release because of a Pink-backed pelican dying from HPAI.
WOWT
Black Agenda Alliance purchases land to build youth facility
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A grassroots organization based in north Omaha has become a land owner. Black Agenda Alliance works to uplift the Black community and make change. Organizers believe buying land in the community is a big step toward helping young people in north Omaha. Eight acres of land...
1011now.com
Infrastructure funds coming to Nebraska
Lincoln nonprofit Jason’s Heart offers paid apprenticeships in IT and media for those with criminal records, among others. HS State Softball Tournament Highlights (Wed, 6pm) Highlights from Wednesday's games at the NSAA State Softball Tournament. LTU experts encourage homeowners to prepare pipes for winter with freezing temperatures around the...
Subway car takes the win in 'Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska' contest
The R211 subway car, which can be found running on tracks in New York City, emerged on top of a field that started out at about 50 products and was whittled down to 16 for a bracket-style contest.
WOWT
Omaha-metro businesses start early in holiday shopping push
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Christmas shopping season is already in full gear and retailers expect sales to grow just a bit from last year, but the experts admit that growth will most likely be due to inflation. Christmas receipts could actually depend on what you’re selling. We’re still waiting...
