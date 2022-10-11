ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

WOWT

Affordable housing in Omaha-metro

The Sarpy/Cass Health Department has reported its first case of monkeypox. A semi-driver has some explaining to do to his boss... after his too-tall truck collided with a low bridge in Omaha. Do you think Trump should comply with the January 6 Committee's subpoena?. Updated: 11 hours ago. Former President...
OMAHA, NE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Nebraska

What is your favourite comfort? If the answer is a nice burger with some crispy fries on the side, this article is for your, especially if you live in Nebraska. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Nebraska that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients.
NEBRASKA STATE
kfrxfm.com

“Going For Two” Being Filmed In Omaha

A WOWT viewer alerted the news station that “Going for Two” is currently being filmed in Omaha. The movie is centered around an Omaha boy and his family. It involves Tom Osborne’s decision to go for two during the championship game against Miami in 1984. Their base...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha employers look to hire holiday help

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the unemployment rate in Nebraska is low – 2.1%. But if you are looking for a job or want some extra cash, companies are ready to hire. Omaha Steaks is one of them. “This year we’re looking...
OMAHA, NE
Omaha, NE
Omaha, NE
Omaha, NE
Omaha, NE
WOWT

Too-tall truck collides with low bridge in Omaha

Affordable housing is a big problem in this country. As the prices of everything seem to rise so does the price of a roof over your head. The Sarpy/Cass Health Department has reported its first case of monkeypox. Do you think Trump should comply with the January 6 Committee's subpoena?
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Small-town Nebraska has a poverty problem

From breakfast to dinner rush, Chara Pech stood behind the counter at Burger King. After moving to Hastings in 2021, she frequently worked 70-hour weeks as a supervisor at the fast food chain. With four kids at home, she couldn’t afford to work fewer shifts. Getting a higher paying job...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

New hope coming for Nebraska families with missing loved ones

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — For more than 20 years, the family of a Lincoln mother of three has been working tirelessly to find her. Now the Gina for Missing Persons Foundation says it’s close to getting support that could provide long-awaited answers to families across Nebraska. The nonprofit...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Thursday Oct. 13 COVID-19 update: Omaha-area hospitalizations fall below 100

(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Nebraska data snapshot. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services provides COVID-19 data updates...
OMAHA, NE
Sean Astin
WOWT

Semi truck hits bridge in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A semi driver collided with a low bridge in Omaha. It happened just before 8 a.m., south of 20th and Woolworth. The semi hit a railroad bridge, which is clearly marked twelve-feet-four-inches in height. The top of the trailer was damaged and northbound traffic was blocked.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha nonprofit hires kids aging out of foster care

A recipe of John Knicely's famous enchilada casserole was in a 1980s Jaycee's Cookbook. Are you planning to get your child vaccinated with a COVID-19 booster?. Soon you'll likely be able to get boosters that target new COVID-19 strains for kids as young as five. Judge to hear loan forgiveness...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha zoo exhibits closed for 10 days after pelican dies of bird flu

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Parts of Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium will be closed starting Saturday due to an animal dying from the bird flu. The Simmons Aviary, Lied Jungle, and the Desert Dome will be closed for at least 10 days as stated in the release because of a Pink-backed pelican dying from HPAI.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Black Agenda Alliance purchases land to build youth facility

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A grassroots organization based in north Omaha has become a land owner. Black Agenda Alliance works to uplift the Black community and make change. Organizers believe buying land in the community is a big step toward helping young people in north Omaha. Eight acres of land...
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Infrastructure funds coming to Nebraska

Lincoln nonprofit Jason’s Heart offers paid apprenticeships in IT and media for those with criminal records, among others. HS State Softball Tournament Highlights (Wed, 6pm) Highlights from Wednesday's games at the NSAA State Softball Tournament. LTU experts encourage homeowners to prepare pipes for winter with freezing temperatures around the...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Omaha-metro businesses start early in holiday shopping push

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Christmas shopping season is already in full gear and retailers expect sales to grow just a bit from last year, but the experts admit that growth will most likely be due to inflation. Christmas receipts could actually depend on what you’re selling. We’re still waiting...
OMAHA, NE

