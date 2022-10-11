Read full article on original website
Maisie Summers-Newton awarded MBE at Buckingham Palace
Paralympic swimming champion Maisie Summers-Newton has been made an MBE by the Princess Royal. The 20-year-old, from Wollaston in Northamptonshire, won two gold medals at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics. Miss Summers-Newton was presented her MBE for services to swimming by Princess Anne at Buckingham Palace. She said receiving the honour...
Mortimer's Hole: Tunnel used to capture queen and lover is restored
A tunnel used to capture a medieval queen and her lover, who had seized power from the king of England, is reopening following restoration. Mortimer's Hole, at Nottingham Castle, was used by King Edward III to capture his mother Queen Isabella and her lover, Roger Mortimer. Work has taken place...
Creeslough explosion: Creeslough father and child had 'a beautiful love'
A father and daughter who died in the Creeslough explosion in County Donegal shared a "beautiful love", their funeral Mass has been told. Robert Garwe and Shauna Flanagan Garwe, the youngest of the 10 victims, were found in each other's arms in the rubble of the service station, their family said.
Claressa Shields v Savannah Marshall: American produces career-best performance in historic fight
Claressa Shields became undisputed middleweight champion by beating long-time rival Savannah Marshall via unanimous decision in London. The American was sensational in a career-best performance, avenging the only defeat on her pro and amateur record and staking her claim as one of the best fighters in the world. All three...
Peter Tobin: Serial killer's ashes scattered at sea
Serial killer Peter Tobin's ashes have been scattered at sea after no-one came forward to claim his body. Tobin, who died last week aged 76, was convicted of raping and murdering Polish student Angelika Kluk, 23, and hiding her body under the floor of a Glasgow church in 2006. He...
Murder victim was infatuated with Prince Charles, court hears
A vulnerable woman believed she had a YouTube relationship with the Prince of Wales before she was murdered by her friend, a court heard. Mee Kuen Chong was allegedly attacked in her Wembley home by Jemma Mitchell last June and then carried off in a large blue suitcase and left in Devon.
Baby loss: 'We weren't told why our daughter had died'
Two couples from West Lothian have spoken to the BBC about their experiences of losing a baby. One couple were bereaved earlier this year - the other in 1971, when there was virtually no support with the grieving process. The help available now, they agree, makes all the difference in...
Creeslough: Community pulls together to carry its broken heart
The people of Creeslough in County Donegal have experienced a week like no-one could have imagined. Ten people between the ages of five and 59 taken too soon, in an explosion nobody could have foreseen. Since last Friday, they have had to go through the ordeal of waiting for their...
Helen Ward: It breaks my heart that I might have to give up, but no decision yet
Veteran Wales striker Helen Ward says she has yet to decide on her international future, but admits it will be a "challenge" to continue. Ward was as an extra-time substitute as Wales' World Cup dreams were ended in an agonising defeat by Switzerland. The 36-year-old will talk to her family...
Battersea Power Station opens after decades of decay
Looming over the River Thames, Battersea Power Station lay derelict for decades. On Friday, though, the reinvention of one of London's truly iconic buildings is complete as it opens to the public for the first time. Transforming this beloved Art Deco edifice into a shopping and leisure complex has been...
Thousands of polystyrene balls leak into Bristol house daily
Thousands of potentially hazardous polystyrene balls have been leaking into a tenant's house and garden in Bristol "every single day". Michelle lives in a council property in Bedminster and urged the authority to fix the problem that began in December. The balls appear to be coming through the extractor fans...
Boston poultry worker denies using butchery skills to dismember ex
A poultry worker accused of murdering his estranged partner has denied using his butchery skills to dismember her body. Body parts belonging to mother-of-one Ilona Golabek, 27, were found dumped in a park in Boston, in February. Prosecutors allege Kamil Ranoszek, 42, bludgeoned her to death and then mutilated her...
Ashley Wadsworth murder: Mother funds emergency bleed kit in Chelmsford
The mother of a Canadian girl stabbed to death by her boyfriend in Essex has funded a potentially life-saving first aid bleed kit for a pub, in her memory. Ashley Wadsworth, 19, was murdered by Jack Sepple, 23, on 1 February, at their flat in Chelmsford. Her mother, Christy Gendron,...
Boy, 11, is Blackpool crime spree ringleader, MP says
An 11-year-old boy who attacked a police officer is the "ringleader" of a crime spree, an MP has said. Conservative MP Scott Benton said a gang of youths had committed "hundreds of crimes" in Blackpool in recent weeks. He said police attempts to bring the ringleader to justice had been...
Women say rainbow baby completes family
Two women who lost babies during pregnancy have described how going on to have another child was "a gift". Joanne Edwards, 39, and Sarah Jackson, 32, have shared how having a rainbow baby, a baby born after a miscarriage or stillbirth, was so "precious". Ms Edwards from Blackburn, who now...
'Special moment for women's boxing' - relive Shields v Marshall
It proved not only to be a historic night in London, it was a thriller, as the first all-female boxing card in the UK was topped by two pulsating world-title fights. The first saw Alycia Baumgardner beat Mikaela Mayer to become the unified super-featherweight champion. Claressa Shields then beat Savannah...
Edenfield Centre: Staff sacked over abuse at hospital
Some staff who worked at a mental health hospital where the BBC filmed patients being mistreated have been sacked, an NHS trust has said. A BBC Panorama investigation found a "toxic culture of humiliation, verbal abuse and bullying" at the Edenfield Centre in Prestwich near Manchester. The trust said "following...
Robert Pether: 'My Australian husband faces death in an Iraq jail'
When Desree Pether saw a photo of her husband's face for the first time in 17 months, she ran to the bathroom and threw up. "He looks like he's already dead," she tells the BBC. "It haunts me every time I shut my eyes." Australian man Robert Pether looks nothing...
