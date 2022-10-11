ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disney increases ticket prices for Disneyland, California Adventure

Disney has announced another round of ticket price increases, effective immediately at both Disneyland and California Adventure.

The increase, an average of 8%, now has the lowest price sitting at $104 -- only available on the slowest days of the year, part of the new "Tier 0" level of tickets announced on Tuesday.

"Disneyland Resort is always planning the next new idea, attraction, and story," a Disneyland official said in a statement. `Our tiered ticketing structure offers guests different options to experience that magic throughout the year, including our lowest price point — which hasn't changed since 2019."

Tier 1 tickets start at $114, a ten dollar increase from their previous price.

The full ticket pricing hike for Disneyland and California Adventures is as follows:

  • Tier 1 - increase from $104 to $114,
  • Tier 2 - increase from $119 to $129,
  • Tier 3 - increase from $134 to $144,
  • Tier 4 - increase from $149 to $159,
  • Tier 5 - increase from $159 to $169,
  • Tier 6 - increase from $164 to $179.

For those hoping to purchase the popular "Park Hopper" tickets, which allow visitors to hit Disneyland and California Adventure on the same day, they'll also have to fork over additional cash with prices jumping as follows:

  • Tier 1 - increase from $164 to $179,
  • Tier 2 - increase from $179 to $194,
  • Tier 3 - increase from $194 to $209,
  • Tier 4 - increase from $209 to 224,
  • Tier 5 - increase from $224 to 234,
  • Tier 6 - increase from $224 to $244.

The same "Tier 0" ticket is available to park-goers on slower days for $169.

Multi-day tickets also saw a noted increase, jumping between 9.21% and 11.76%.

The Genie+ pass, or "fast pass" which allows guests to bypass the general queue for certain attractions, increased from $20 to $25 when purchased in advance, while standard parking will still cost $30, but preferred parking in locations closer to trams increased from $45 to $50.

Comments / 5

XSoCal
1d ago

The last time me and my family walked through those gates was when you had to buy a book of tickets to get on the rides.

Reply
3
NFL
