Huntington Beach, CA

Huntington beaches and pier closed because of lightning

By Matthew Rodriguez
CBS LA
CBS LA
 1 day ago

Huntington Beach has closed its beaches and pier because of lightning.

The areas will be closed until further notice from authorities.

