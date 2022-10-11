Read full article on original website
Management Strategies that Boost Employee Performance
Having the best talent within a workplace is the key to success — well this is what I have learned over the years. Employee productivity plays a significant role in an organization achieving its goals. Happy, productive employees are valuable resources in leading a business in the right direction. These people undoubtedly function as the spine of the business! But what if they are not happy or motivated at the workplace? I think this is the most important thing to keep an eye on!
Pfizer's chief commercial officer says that although the company developed its Covid-19 vaccine with many remote employees, working in person is 'critical' to office culture
Nearly 2 years after the company helped to develop the Covid vaccine, Pfizer's Angela Hwang said it's time to get back to the office. Though many worked from home during the vaccine's development, Pfizer's culture was "banked" from years of in-person work, she said. Some companies have recently faced backlash...
7 Remote Jobs Gen Z Will Love
Older members of Gen Z have recently entered the workforce or will be entering the workforce for the first time, and what they look for in a job may not be the same as previous generations. According...
DVM 360
A fulfilling career in veterinary social work
During a dvm360® interview, Angie Arora, MSW, RSW, outlines the most rewarding aspects of her line of work. In a dvm360® interview, Atlantic Coast Veterinary Conference (ACVC) faculty member Angie Arora, MSW, RSW, highlights that as a social worker she empowers veterinary professionals to lead their best lives inside and outside the clinic by providing them invaluable tools.
A founder built an executive team of former Amazon, Starbucks, and WeWork employees. Here are the 3 ways small-business owners can attract top talent.
Atkinson is always recruiting, even if he's not looking to fill a specific position at the time, he said.
Your Behavior (Not Your Logo) Is Your Brand. Here's How to Promote Employee Behaviors That Drive Results.
Follow these three steps to draw out the employee behaviors your brand needs to attract more customers than any kick-ass logo ever could.
Here’s how to measure productivity without demotivating your team
America's largest private employers are turning to employee surveillance. ClickUp CEO Zeb Evans explains why that doesn't work.
techxplore.com
Digital transformation in construction industry requires more support, study shows
In recent years, the engineering and construction industries have been exploring the use of digital technologies to boost productivity and improve safety, quality, and sustainability. However, digital transformation in this industry has been slow compared to other sectors due to certain obstacles. In a paper recently published in the journal...
mytotalretail.com
Retailers Don’t Need to Look Far for Employee Engagement Tech Solutions
Perpetual and increasing competition, economic fluctuations, and constantly changing consumer expectations strain the retail sector harder than most industries. To combat these challenges, retailers have turned to technology — from analyzing big data to better connect with consumers to launching omnichannel strategies to reach customers at every point of their respective purchase journeys.
The Entrepreneur's Guide to Building a Successful Business
Whether you're just starting or working towards your business goals for years, this guide will help you reach your full potential.
retailcustomerexperience.com
Many retailers don’t have data to boost customer experience
More than half of retailers, 60%, aren't collecting enough data to boost the customer experience, with just 12% having an equal amount of solicited and unsolicited feedback insight, according to a CallMiner report. The research also revealed 70% of contact center and customer experience decision makers realize improvements are needed...
How Holiday Marketing Can Help Enhance your Brand Image
The right approach and tactics can help brands build customer trust and credibility while increasing holiday sales.
csengineermag.com
Tech Mahindra and SoftTech Join Forces to Digitally Transform the Global Construction and Infrastructure Industry
Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting, and business re-engineering services and solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with SoftTech, a provider of advanced digital solutions for the construction and civil infrastructure industry, to digitally transform the global construction and infrastructure industry. The partnership will combine the technological capabilities of Tech Mahindra and the domain expertise of SoftTech to provide customized solutions for end-to-end digital transformation of business in the construction and infrastructure industry.
Ping An Ranks 5th Among Global Insurance Companies, Tops China's Financial Companies in Forbes' World's Best Employers 2022
HONG KONG SHANGHAI , Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of. (HKEx:2318; SSE:601318) was recognized in Forbes' World Best Employers 2022, ranking first among. China's. financial companies, 5th among global insurance companies, 8th among all. China. companies on the list and 211th in the world overall.
To Recruit and Retain a Strong Team, Live the Culture You Talk About
Prioritize building and maintaining a genuinely inclusive company culture — or face the churn.
northstarmeetingsgroup.com
IMEX America Celebrated the Resurgence of In-Person Meetings
Optimism and enthusiasm were in abundance at the 11th IMEX America, which drew some 12,000 participants to the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino in Las Vegas over the course of four days this week. The 2022 show was 45 percent bigger than last year’s, IMEX Group chairman Ray Bloom told the media in a closing press conference yesterday. More than 4,000 meeting and incentive buyers participated, 3,300 of whom were hosted.
ceoworld.biz
Keynote Speakers in a Metaverse – The Future of Business
“The metaverse is here, and it’s not only transforming how we see the world but how we participate in it – from the factory floor to the meeting room.” – Satya Nadella, Microsoft. The world has undergone a massive digital revolution over the last few decades....
SGH Releases 2021 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report
MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2022-- SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (“SGH”) (Nasdaq: SGH ) today released the SGH 2021 ESG Report, the second annual record of SGH’s progress toward its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals. The report details SGH’s ongoing efforts to deliver on the company’s global sustainability initiatives. The company’s latest commitment to reach net zero Scope 1 and Scope 2 carbon emissions by 2030 marks the next step in a sustainability journey that began with last year’s commitment to leverage renewable sources for 75% of its global energy. Next year, SGH will begin the process of validating its carbon targets through the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005381/en/ The SGH 2021 ESG Report details SGH’s ongoing efforts to deliver on the company’s global sustainability initiatives. It is the second annual record of SGH’s progress toward its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals. (Graphic: Business Wire)
geteducated.com
Online Aviation Degree & Aviation Management Programs
Earning an online aviation degree is not just for pilots. Suppose you have a lifelong passion for aviation or flying machines. Then there are plenty of educational theories, practices, and practical experiences you can pursue in this field. Whatever academic background you have, think about pursuing a degree in aviation. Aviation is one of the most extensive sectors in the United States! Particularly diverse, lucrative careers exist for practitioners and specialists in this field of study.
