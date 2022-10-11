Read full article on original website
shondaland.com
The Best Books for October 2022
We don’t know how it’s already October, but here we are. Thankfully, the books just keep coming, so light your pumpkin candle, and get cozy on the couch because we’re diving into a wild dystopian world, a highly anticipated sequel, a meticulously reported book on transracial adoption, and more.
If You’re Going to Read One Book In October, Make It This One
Jordan Snowden is a freelance writer based in Pittsburgh whose work has been published in The Seattle Times, Pittsburgh City Paper and elsewhere. She also runs @jord_reads_books, a book-focused Instagram account where she connects with other bookworms. In her free time Jordan can be found with a book in her hand or DIYing something with her husband.
TODAY.com
Barnes and Noble releases its list of the best books of 2022
With all the books out there at any given moment, the only issue is one of abundance. Given the volume, sorting through new releases can sometimes seem like a full time job. So when you're done with the latest Read With Jenna pick (or whatever other good book you've been lost in lately), check out the selections on Barnes and Noble's list of the best books of 2022.
40 Highly Anticipated Young Adult Books Releasing This Fall
Sweater weather + these new releases? A perfect combo.
Fiction: The Artist Jack. “Short Kids Story.”
A Legal Disclaimer for a Fictional Story: This is a work of fiction and cannot be presented as fact. Unless otherwise indicated, all the names, characters, businesses, places, events, and incidents in this book are either the product of the author's imagination or used in a fictitious manner. Any resemblance to actual people, living or dead, or events is purely coincidental.
‘I Love You, You Hate Me’ Review: Darkness Behind Barney the Dinosaur
In an era of true crime documentaries and a society obsessed with dark secrets, it’s only fitting for a documentary to finally come out about one of the most beloved children’s television series of all time: Barney & Friends. Barney the purple dinosaur took families hostage with its messages of unconditional love, support, and friendship… or at least that’s what the documentary I Love You, You Hate Me wants us to believe.
The Grinch Goes R-Rated Horror Slasher Movie In ‘The Mean One’
The Grinch is a beloved character in children's fiction, thought up by none other than Dr. Seuss. But this time... he's R-rated and ready for carnage. The Mean One is a new take on an old tale, similar to Winnie The Pooh: Blood And Honey. Rather than stealing Christmas away only to change his mind and realize its true meaning, he's out for blood.
hotnewhiphop.com
Grinch Horror Movie Coming This December
XYZ Films has a new take on the classic Christmas tale. All eyes may be on Halloween this month, but believe it or not, Christmas isn’t too far away. A new movie announced by XYZ Films is seeking to combine the two holidays. According to ComicBook.com, the company has...
How to read The Wheel of Time books in order
Here's how you can read the Wheel of Time books in order as the fantasy series has landed on Prime Video.
Stephen King reveals which of his books he'd like to see made into a movie
The author would like to see Rose Madder on the big screen
Dr. Seuss's Grinch Gets a Bloody Makeover in New Horror Film "The Mean One"
The Grinch's blood-red Santa Claus coat isn't the only splash of crimson that'll be decking the halls this holiday season. Inspired by Dr. Seuss's classic children's story, the hairy green villain is making a killer comeback in XYZ Films' new parody horror movie. "The Mean One" — which got its title from the song "You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch," originally performed by Thurl Ravenscroft in the 1966 animated TV special "How the Grinch Stole Christmas!" — reimagines the story of the infamous Grinch by sucking out all the childood whimsy and replacing it with a gruesome storyline that results in piles of blood-stained snow.
getnews.info
Readers’ Favorite announces the review of the Fiction – Historical – Event/Era book “Longsword” by Dimitar Gyopsaliev
Readers’ Favorite announces the review of the Fiction – Historical – Event/Era book “Longsword” by Dimitar Gyopsaliev, currently available at http://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B077C4L1BK. Readers’ Favorite is one of the largest book review and award contest sites on the Internet. They have earned the respect of renowned publishers...
Beyond 'Monster': Five Bone-Chilling Jeffrey Dahmer Books, Podcasts & Documentaries To Enjoy This Spooky Season
All products featured on Radar Online are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, Radar Online may earn an affiliate commission.It’s the real-life scary story that’s captured the nation yet again: The chilling case surrounding serial killer, Jeffrey Dahmer. Between the years of 1978 and 1991, Dahmer killed 17 people in a series of particularly brutal murders. He was ultimately caught and sentenced to 16 life sentences in prison before he was beaten to death by a fellow inmate in 1994. EVAN PETERS SLATED TO PLAY SERIAL KILLER JEFFREY DAHMER IN UPCOMING RYAN...
Fstoppers
The Photographer And Story Behind The 1990 TMNT Movie Poster
Have you ever wondered about the photographers and process behind iconic movie posters? Some of Azriel Knight's most vivid nostalgic memories are over the striking movie poster for the blockbuster film Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Being born in 1992, I don't have as much of a connection to the TMNT franchise as this video's host, but this did not hinder my ability to enjoy it! Growing up I had an older brother who in the '90s was most certainly taken by these pizza-eating turtles, so I understand the significance of this movie for someone from that era, and this video's host is no exception.
A Deal With The Devil (fiction)
In this short-short story, the devil truly is in the details. The Devil confronts a man.Image by Markéta Boušková from Pixabay. Tom Winters sat on his living room couch, watching his five-year-old son Robby play with some toys on the floor in front of him. Tom had always loved to watch over his son. He did this ever since Robby was a baby sleeping in his crib. But these days, his habit had become even more poignant and melancholy.
