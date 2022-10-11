Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
3 Great Seafood Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
Reno accepting proposals for murals on National Bowling Stadium until November 7D.J. EatonReno, NV
Chewy Unveils a New Ecommerce Fulfillment Center in North RenoAnthony J LynchReno, NV
New Leadership Takes Charge at Tesla Gigafactory in Reno, NevadaAnthony J LynchReno, NV
The Link Between Animal Abuse and Domestic Violence
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, something that was launched nationwide in 1987 as a way to raise awareness for victims, survivors and the organizations that support them. In Reno, the National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges has an entire program dedicated to addressing the issue. "Our Family...
Reno City Council Chooses Ward 3 Finalists
The four will now go on to two meet and greets on October 18 and 19. The Reno City Council is moving forward with filling the vacant Ward 3 seat as an appointment process, rather than an election.
Sparks Police Looking For Residential Burglary Suspects
Sparks Police need your help finding two men accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of stuff from a home. Police say that surveillance cameras captured what appeared to be two white male adults entering the home.
Churchill County Commissioners to Discuss Omaha Track Permit
The Churchill County Planning commission is getting ready to re-examine their special use permit issued to Omaha Track. It comes a little more than a month after a fire broke out at the company's railroad tie sorting facility in Hazen. The fire appeared to grow fast at first sending massive...
Fire Damages Carson City's Historic Lee House
Fire heavily damaged the historic Lee House in Carson City. It happened in the 300 block of Minnesota Avenue, just after midnight Thursday. Carson City fire crews responded to a report of a structure fire. When they arrived the building was already engulfed. Crews made sure no one was inside the building, and then had to fight it from the exterior due to the amount of flames.
Ground Breaking for Liberty Dogs at Downtown Damonte
A ground breaking was held Thursday for Liberty Dogs at Downtown Damonte in South Reno. Liberty Dogs will be a special training facility for service dogs that are trained to be companions for military veterans. The program will have a special emphasis on veterans in Nevada. The program is the...
Food Bank of Northern Nevada Announces New Produce on Wheels Locations
The Food Bank of Northern Nevada is bringing their Produce On Wheels program to two new sites beginning in October of 2022. Produce On Wheels is a senior program focusing on providing access to healthy, nutritious foods that can often be out of reach for those on a fixed income.
BLM Offering Public Tour of Indian Lakes Off-Range Corrals in Fallon
The Bureau of Land Management will host a free public tour of the Indian Lakes Off-Range Wild Horse and Burro Corral in Fallon, Nevada, on Friday, November 4. Attendees will have the opportunity to view wild horses recently gathered from overpopulated herds in Nevada and Oregon. “BLM takes pride in...
Sparks Police Attempting to Identify July Burglary Suspects
The Northern Nevada Repeat Offender Program is asking for the public's assistance in identifying and locating two burglary suspects. In July 2022, Reno Police Department officers responded to the 10000 block of Palladium Mine Drive on the report of residential burglary that had occurred. Police say that surveillance cameras captured...
Lyon County Sheriff's Office, City of Fernley purchase new tactical response vehicle
The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, Lyon County and the City of Fernley recently came together and as a result of the combined effort and working relationship developed between all those involved, were able to purchase a Sentinel ARV from International Armored Group based out of Florida. The new armored...
Washoe County investigating reports of strong smells at Swan Lake
Staff at Washoe County Health District, Washoe County Community Services Department, the City of Reno and the Washoe County Health District (WCHD) have been fielding complaints regarding odors from Swan Lake over the past week. WCHD Environmental Health Services (EHS) staff conducted an inspection of the lake at various points...
Sparks Elementary School Teacher Awarded Nevada’s Teacher Of The Year
Connie Hall has been with the Washoe County School District for nearly 14 years. Hall will now represent Nevada at the National Teacher of the Year competition.
Coroner Identifies Deadly Shooting Victim Near Downtown Reno
The Washoe County coroner has identified the man killed in a shooting near downtown Reno early Sunday. The medical examiner's office says 19-year-old Dayton Manning of Reno died on scene. Just after midnight, police responded to gunshots heard in downtown. When officers arrived, they found Manning's body near Museum Drive...
Local Group Hosting Sock Drive for Vulnerable Male Veterans in Socktober
Altrusa International of Reno/Sparks, a service club chartered in 2020 to help better Reno and Sparks communities, is hosting the organization’s third annual Socktober on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at 6 p.m. at the Cypress Reno in the midtown district. The event is an opportunity for individuals in the...
DMV Offers Walk-in Voter Registration for New Nevada Residents
New Nevada residents can transfer their out-of-state driver license or ID and apply for voter registration without an appointment at the Department of Motor Vehicles. DMV’s metro offices in Reno, Carson City, Henderson and Las Vegas will serve new residents as walk-in customers from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday until Election Day on Nov. 8.
Placer County Deputy Makes Arrest after Suspect Reaches for Fake Firearm
The Placer County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) detained and arrested a 37-year-old from Kings Beach during a traffic stop in September. On September 26, 2022, a deputy with PCSO conducted a traffic stop near the Colfax Market. The deputy contacted the driver who shortly after began to reach for an item or the floorboard.
Local SPCA teams up with Lithia Reno Subaru to help homeless pets find homes
Lithia Reno Subaru will host a fee-waived pet adoption event at their local dealership to help homeless pets from the SPCA of Northern Nevada find loving homes. Lithia Reno Subaru will also be donating $100 to SPCA of Northern Nevada for every pet adopted in October (up to $3,100) as part of the national Subaru Loves Pets month-long campaign.
Lyon County Sheriff's Office to take man into custody after fleeing from stolen car
Around noon on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, Lyon County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigation Detectives located a suspicious vehicle the parking lot of Pioneer Casino in Fernley. Detectives then conducted surveillance of the vehicle and determined that it was reported stolen. The driver of the vehicle attempted to leave the...
Oddie-Wells Project Impacts Food Pantry Distribution for Hundreds
The Oddie-Wells improvement project has closed sections of Oddie Boulevard near the Community Food Pantry. The Pantry will remain open to serve the community through the road closures and people are encouraged to follow the detours to access the Pantry from 12th street. The Community Food Pantry is located at...
City of Reno's Micromobility Pilot Project Moving to Next Phase
(October 10, 2022) The Micromobility Pilot Project first started in downtown Reno back in June. Now, the project is going into its next phase of collecting data from their micromobility testing lanes. The City will be closing down Virginia Street from 1st Street to 5th Street in order to restripe...
