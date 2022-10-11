ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sparks, NV

2news.com

The Link Between Animal Abuse and Domestic Violence

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, something that was launched nationwide in 1987 as a way to raise awareness for victims, survivors and the organizations that support them. In Reno, the National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges has an entire program dedicated to addressing the issue. "Our Family...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Reno City Council Chooses Ward 3 Finalists

The four will now go on to two meet and greets on October 18 and 19. The Reno City Council is moving forward with filling the vacant Ward 3 seat as an appointment process, rather than an election.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Churchill County Commissioners to Discuss Omaha Track Permit

The Churchill County Planning commission is getting ready to re-examine their special use permit issued to Omaha Track. It comes a little more than a month after a fire broke out at the company's railroad tie sorting facility in Hazen. The fire appeared to grow fast at first sending massive...
CHURCHILL COUNTY, NV
Sparks, NV
Government
Local
Nevada Society
City
Sparks, NV
Sparks, NV
Society
Local
Nevada Government
2news.com

Fire Damages Carson City's Historic Lee House

Fire heavily damaged the historic Lee House in Carson City. It happened in the 300 block of Minnesota Avenue, just after midnight Thursday. Carson City fire crews responded to a report of a structure fire. When they arrived the building was already engulfed. Crews made sure no one was inside the building, and then had to fight it from the exterior due to the amount of flames.
CARSON CITY, NV
2news.com

Ground Breaking for Liberty Dogs at Downtown Damonte

A ground breaking was held Thursday for Liberty Dogs at Downtown Damonte in South Reno. Liberty Dogs will be a special training facility for service dogs that are trained to be companions for military veterans. The program will have a special emphasis on veterans in Nevada. The program is the...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Food Bank of Northern Nevada Announces New Produce on Wheels Locations

The Food Bank of Northern Nevada is bringing their Produce On Wheels program to two new sites beginning in October of 2022. Produce On Wheels is a senior program focusing on providing access to healthy, nutritious foods that can often be out of reach for those on a fixed income.
RENO, NV
2news.com

BLM Offering Public Tour of Indian Lakes Off-Range Corrals in Fallon

The Bureau of Land Management will host a free public tour of the Indian Lakes Off-Range Wild Horse and Burro Corral in Fallon, Nevada, on Friday, November 4. Attendees will have the opportunity to view wild horses recently gathered from overpopulated herds in Nevada and Oregon. “BLM takes pride in...
FALLON, NV
2news.com

Sparks Police Attempting to Identify July Burglary Suspects

The Northern Nevada Repeat Offender Program is asking for the public's assistance in identifying and locating two burglary suspects. In July 2022, Reno Police Department officers responded to the 10000 block of Palladium Mine Drive on the report of residential burglary that had occurred. Police say that surveillance cameras captured...
SPARKS, NV
2news.com

Washoe County investigating reports of strong smells at Swan Lake

Staff at Washoe County Health District, Washoe County Community Services Department, the City of Reno and the Washoe County Health District (WCHD) have been fielding complaints regarding odors from Swan Lake over the past week. WCHD Environmental Health Services (EHS) staff conducted an inspection of the lake at various points...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
2news.com

Coroner Identifies Deadly Shooting Victim Near Downtown Reno

The Washoe County coroner has identified the man killed in a shooting near downtown Reno early Sunday. The medical examiner's office says 19-year-old Dayton Manning of Reno died on scene. Just after midnight, police responded to gunshots heard in downtown. When officers arrived, they found Manning's body near Museum Drive...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Local Group Hosting Sock Drive for Vulnerable Male Veterans in Socktober

Altrusa International of Reno/Sparks, a service club chartered in 2020 to help better Reno and Sparks communities, is hosting the organization’s third annual Socktober on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at 6 p.m. at the Cypress Reno in the midtown district. The event is an opportunity for individuals in the...
RENO, NV
2news.com

DMV Offers Walk-in Voter Registration for New Nevada Residents

New Nevada residents can transfer their out-of-state driver license or ID and apply for voter registration without an appointment at the Department of Motor Vehicles. DMV’s metro offices in Reno, Carson City, Henderson and Las Vegas will serve new residents as walk-in customers from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday until Election Day on Nov. 8.
NEVADA STATE
2news.com

Local SPCA teams up with Lithia Reno Subaru to help homeless pets find homes

Lithia Reno Subaru will host a fee-waived pet adoption event at their local dealership to help homeless pets from the SPCA of Northern Nevada find loving homes. Lithia Reno Subaru will also be donating $100 to SPCA of Northern Nevada for every pet adopted in October (up to $3,100) as part of the national Subaru Loves Pets month-long campaign.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Oddie-Wells Project Impacts Food Pantry Distribution for Hundreds

The Oddie-Wells improvement project has closed sections of Oddie Boulevard near the Community Food Pantry. The Pantry will remain open to serve the community through the road closures and people are encouraged to follow the detours to access the Pantry from 12th street. The Community Food Pantry is located at...
SPARKS, NV
2news.com

City of Reno's Micromobility Pilot Project Moving to Next Phase

(October 10, 2022) The Micromobility Pilot Project first started in downtown Reno back in June. Now, the project is going into its next phase of collecting data from their micromobility testing lanes. The City will be closing down Virginia Street from 1st Street to 5th Street in order to restripe...
RENO, NV

