Tucker County, WV

U.S. Forest Service opens temporary bridge at Laneville in Tucker County

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
 1 day ago
TUCKER COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Contractors working for the U.S. Forest Service have completed installation of a temporary bridge over Red Creek at Laneville in Tucker County. The temporary bridge opened Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, three weeks ahead of schedule.

The bridge, which provides access to the community of Laneville, the Red Creek trailhead, Dolly Sods Wilderness and other recreational facilities, is a key connection between Randolph, Tucker, and Grant counties. The bridge was built and is maintained by the U.S. Forest Service, but is on a road maintained by the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH). The bridge was closed on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, after safety issues were discovered in a routine inspection.

Forest Service officials announced Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, that an $800,000 contract was awarded to A.L.L. Construction, Inc. of Mt. Storm, to complete the Laneville Bridge Replacement Project. The temporary bridge restores access to local communities until a permanent bridge can be built.

“Thank you to the residents of the Laneville community for your patience and understanding as we worked to replace the bridge as quickly as possible,” said Forest Service District Ranger Jon Morgan. “It is times like these that bring us together to find creative solutions that work.

“As a result of problem-solving together, we have strengthened existing partnerships and created new ones that will serve us well in the future,” Morgan said.

The Forest Service has worked closely with the WVDOH in planning a replacement for the bridge.

“There was a lot of good collaboration between agencies on this project,” said WVDOH District 8 Engineer Jamie Rossi, P.E. “The Forest Service committed to expediting that project and came up with a good plan. It’s great news to see that road back open.”

The WVDOH has agreed to design a permanent bridge to be built downstream of the existing span now that the temporary bridge is open. The Forest Service intends to pay for the new bridge with funding from the Great American Outdoors Act.

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

