Huntington, WV

Huntington Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Crime

By Tyler Barker
 1 day ago
HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Shawn Anthony Graves, 29, of Huntington, pleaded guilty today to possession with intent to distribute cocaine and cocaine base, also known as “crack.”

According to court documents and statements made in court, on November 7, 2019, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at a 14th Street residence and found approximately 15.4 grams of crack and 4.5 grams of cocaine. Graves admitted that he possessed and intended to distribute the crack and cocaine located inside the 14th Streetresidence.

Graves further admitted to selling quantities of crack at the 14th Street residence on September 26, 2019 and October 28, 2019, each time to a confidential informant.

Graves is scheduled to be sentenced on January 17, 2023, and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $1 million fine.

Officers also found three loaded firearms during the November 7, 2019 search of the 14th Street residence: an Eagle Arms AR15 .223-caliber rifle; a Springfield XDS 9mm pistol; and a Taurus Judge Public Defender, .45/.410-caliber pistol. Co-defendant Marshall Lee Graves II, 38, of Huntington, was sentenced to six years and four months in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm on August 24, 2022.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the Huntington Violent Crime and Drug Task Force, and the Huntington Police Department.

United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorney Courtney L. Cremeans is prosecuting the case.

