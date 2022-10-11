FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A woman is facing charges after she pulled someone over and impersonated a law enforcement officer. According to Fayette County deputies, on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, a call came in on U.S. Route 19 in the Scarbro area about a person impersonating a law officer. When deputies spoke to the victim, he said he was traveling to Pax to work when a black SUV came up behind him at a high rate of speed. The victim stated that he was concerned there was a problem, at which time he pulled over to let the vehicle around or to see what was wrong. The victim stated that a female exited the car behind him, came up to him, and told him she had caught him going 90 miles per hour in a 55-mile-per-hour zone on her “scope.” The victim said the woman told him not to leave and returned to her vehicle.

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO