Read full article on original website
Related
Huntington Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Crime
HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Shawn Anthony Graves, 29, of Huntington, pleaded guilty today to possession with intent to distribute cocaine and cocaine base, also known as “crack.”. According to court documents and statements made in court, on November 7, 2019, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at...
mountain-topmedia.com
More charges for prison guards, after third assault alleged
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — Three prison guards already under indictment on charges related to the assault of inmates at U.S. Penitentiary Big Sandy and a resulting coverup now face new charges after a third victim was identified. Samuel Patrick, 41, of West Van Lear; Clinton Paul, 40, of Ironton, Ohio;...
WDTV
Woman charged for defrauding state Medicaid Program nearly $10K
ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - A Randolph County woman has been charged after officials said she defrauded the West Virginia Medicaid Program of almost $10,000. Carrie Collins, of Beverly, was employed by her mother and grandmother through a Kanawha County business as a federally contracted employer agent, according to a criminal complaint.
WSAZ
Man arrested on felony drug warrants
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man with multiple felony drug warrants was arrested after an investigation in the Crum area, Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson said Tuesday. Haskell “Shawn” Orsbon, 45, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service Cuffed Task Force and Mingo County Sheriff’s Department.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man arrested for allegedly firing gun near woman in Kanawha County
UPDATE: (6 P.M. Oct. 13, 2022): More details are being released after a man was arrested for firing a gun this morning in Kanawha County. Deputies say 28-year-old Travis Sigman is charged with wanton endangerment after an incident that occurred in the Quincy area on the morning of Thursday, Oct. 13. According to the a […]
Williamson Daily News
Four arrested on child neglect charges
DINGESS — Four individuals were recently arrested in connection to a child neglect case in Dingess, according to criminal complaints from Mingo County Magistrate Court. According to one of the complaints, a trooper from the West Virginia State Police made contact Sept. 23 with Dewey York, 63 of Dingess, in reference to information York had on a separate investigation.
thelevisalazer.com
DRUG SUSPECT ARRESTED AT CRUM, W.VA ON FIVE FELONY WARRANTS
Sheriff Rick Thompson stated that a suspect with multiple warrants was arrested by the USMS Cuffed Task Force and Mingo County Sheriff’s Department. Sheriff Thompson stated that Haskell ‘Shawn’ Orsbon had five felony drug warrants issued after an investigation by the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit in Crum.
Bridgeport woman arrested for domestic battery
BRIDGEPORT, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Bridgeport woman is facing Domestic Battery charges following an incident last Tuesday. According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Department, on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 Boone County Deputies responded to the Washington Heights area in response to reports of a domestic situation. Following a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Judge denies former Horace Mann aide’s request for lesser sentence
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A former teacher’s aide who is serving time for abusing a special needs student was denied his request for a lesser sentence today in Kanawha County Court. James Lynch was sentenced to two years in jail in June for crimes against a special needs student at Horace Mann Middle School. He […]
Woman arrested after she pulled over vehicle claiming to be a law enforcement officer
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A woman is facing charges after she pulled someone over and impersonated a law enforcement officer. According to Fayette County deputies, on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, a call came in on U.S. Route 19 in the Scarbro area about a person impersonating a law officer. When deputies spoke to the victim, he said he was traveling to Pax to work when a black SUV came up behind him at a high rate of speed. The victim stated that he was concerned there was a problem, at which time he pulled over to let the vehicle around or to see what was wrong. The victim stated that a female exited the car behind him, came up to him, and told him she had caught him going 90 miles per hour in a 55-mile-per-hour zone on her “scope.” The victim said the woman told him not to leave and returned to her vehicle.
Report: Federal officials investigating West Virginia jail
BEAVER, WV (AP) — Federal officials are investigating complaints about conditions at a West Virginia jail, according to a published report. The Register–Herald reports the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security denied its request to tour the Southern Regional Jail in Raleigh County citing a federal probe of the facility.
WTAP
18-year-old man accused of raping 11-year-old girl
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - A man from Walker, West Virginia is accused of raping an 11-year-old, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Preston Gohring is his name. He is 18 years old. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says the girl told them she was raped by him...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wchstv.com
Kanawha County woman accused of beating child with belt buckle
DUNBAR, W.Va. (WCHS) — A woman from Kanawha County is accused of beating a child with a belt buckle. Donnette Dailey is charged with child abuse resulting in injury, according to a criminal complaint filed in Kanawha County Magistrate Court. Deputies said they were notified by workers at Dunbar...
What drugs do these slang names stand for?
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – Most illicit drugs are given different street names in order to talk about them secretly. Knowing these nicknames can help with awareness about popular drugs in your area, especially ones that can be dangerous. Do you know the street names for drugs in your area? Not everyone knows what street names […]
Fayette County man arrested after stealing pontoon boat
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man is facing charges after allegedly stealing a pontoon boat from under the Montgomery Bridge. According to Montgomery Police Department, in June of this year, an officer was advised that a pontoon boat belonging to Triton Construction was stolen from under the Montgomery Bridge. The foreman suggested that he went down to the boat ramp, and the boat was gone from the dock.
Man accused of killing his grandfather in Huntington to undergo mental health evaluation
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A man accused of killing a 94-year-old family member who was in a Huntington nursing home will undergo a mental health evaluation. That was the outcome of a status hearing in the case against Seth Donald in Cabell County. He’s charged with first-degree murder for the death of his grandfather, Maurice Sill. Sill […]
Drug Trafficking Attempt Thwarted by Corrections Employees and WV State Police
BARBOURSVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Friday, October 6th, 2022, coordination between the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation (WV DCR) and the West Virginia State Police resulted in the interception of 123 individually wrapped suboxone strips, 7.3 grams of methamphetamine, and 16.3 grams of suspected K2 (synthetic marijuana) before the items reached the doors of the Western Regional Jail.
Man arrested for child neglect after he was smacking and screaming at himself outside his home
OAK HILL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An Oak Hill man is charged with child neglect after he was seen outside screaming and smacking at himself. Oak Hill police tell Lootpress that on October 10, 2022, they were dispatched to Morton Circle about a man outside his home screaming and smacking himself while his child was crying at the front door. When police arrived, they saw a male in the residence actively hitting himself and pacing. When police knocked on the door, the suspect identified himself as Brandon Wilburn. Police observed that Wilburn was in an excited state with signs he was under the influence of narcotics.
Fayette County Sheriff’s Department welcomes new K9 officer
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Sheriff Mike Fridley would like to welcome the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department’s newest K9 officer. K9 Ulkan is a 16-month-old German Short Haired Pointer and comes to us from Shallow Creek Kennels in Pennsylvania. K9 Ulkan will go to handler Cpl K. Spears and replace K9 Java as the department’s explosives detection dog, retiring from service this weekend after her final call to duty on Bridge Day.
1 dead, 1 taken to hospital in Putnam County crash
UPDATE (4:22 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12): One lane is back open after a deadly crash in Putnam County. Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton says that Appalachian Power is working to replace a power pole that was damaged at the scene. Sheriff Eggleton also says that excessive speed appears to have contributed to the crash. […]
Comments / 1