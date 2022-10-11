ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Comments / 1

Related
kprl.com

Roundabout in Paso 10.12.2022

Ditas Esperanza of the Paso Robles public works department says progress is underway on that roundabout project by the Culinary Arts Academy. Ditas says there’s also work on Melody and Appaloosa. More on that tomorrow.
PASO ROBLES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paso Robles, CA
State
California State
Local
California Entertainment
State
Minnesota State
Paso Robles, CA
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Radcliffe
Person
Al Yankovic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Havingfun#Performance Info#Photography#Cal Poly University
New Times

Four-term incumbent Bruce Gibson tussles with challenger Bruce Jones in race for a swing seat on the SLO County Board of Supervisors

Jeers rained down on 2nd District San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Bruce Gibson at a Sept. 29 candidate forum in Atascadero. While answering a moderator's question about election integrity, Gibson scolded his Nov. 8 opponent, Bruce Jones, for "enabling" election conspiracy theories by endorsing, in Jones' words, "paper ballots and voter ID verification" as solutions to voter fraud concerns.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
kprl.com

Parking Citations in Paso 10.12.2022

Paso Robles mayor Steve Martin makes it official. Those parking citations issued to Pioneer Day visitors can be nullified, if you complete the paperwork. So, if you got one of those $50 parking tickets, you can go to the city website and protest it. You fill in the form, and they’ll nullify the ticket.
PASO ROBLES, CA
kprl.com

Striping Major Streets in Paso 10.11.2022

While you were sleeping, Paso Robles road crews were restriping some major city streets in Paso Robles. The street painting will take several weeks during the hours of eight at night and five in the morning. Ditas Esparanza of the Paso Robles public works department says there’s progress to be...
PASO ROBLES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Paso Robles Daily News

Thousands enjoy annual Pioneer Day celebration

‘It’s our unique hometown holiday,’ says Paso Robles Mayor Steve Martin. – Early morning traditions kicked off an eventful Pioneer Day in Paso Robles Saturday. The first volunteers to work on the preparation of the annual bean feed arrived around 5 a.m. By seven, a group of Lions Club members and other volunteers steadily stirred the beans in old whaling pots which were used in Avila Beach to the 19th century. The beans have to be stirred constantly for hours with big paddles that prevent them from scorching. Volunteer David Kujida supervised the operation on 12th Street in the Downtown City Park.
PASO ROBLES, CA
News Channel 3-12

St. Joseph, Righetti football players gather for lunch before ‘Battle for the Shield’ game this Friday

Two days before they meet in what is annually one of the most anticipated football games in the Santa Maria Valley, players, coaches and administrators from Righetti and St. Joseph high schools gathered for lunch Wednesday afternoon. The post St. Joseph, Righetti football players gather for lunch before ‘Battle for the Shield’ game this Friday appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA MARIA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy