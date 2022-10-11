Read full article on original website
Related
Shereé Whitfield's Boyfriend Martell Holt's Ex-Lover Puts Him On Blast After He's Spotted Filming 'RHOA'
Love & Marriage Huntsville star Martell Holt was put on blast by his son's mother Arionne Curry after he was spotted filming Real Housewives of Atlanta with new flame Shereé Whitfield, RadarOnline.com has discovered. Curry vented her frustrations via Instagram Stories on Monday, showing several alleged "No Caller ID"...
Popculture
'Married at First Sight' Star Reveals Breakup
Another Married at First Sight star is still looking for love. Personal trailer Seb Guilhaus, who starred in the seventh season of Married at First Sight Australia, revealed earlier this month that he broke up with girlfriend Ania Kilic after one year of dating. Gilhaus married Elizabeth Sobinoff at the end of his season, but they split after 14 months together.
‘Married at First Sight’: 5 of the Worst Husbands of All Time
From the husband who wouldn't divorce the wife he cheated on to the guy who threatened his wife's family, these are among the worst 'Married at First Sight' cast members.
Kandi Burruss’ daughter Riley’s weight loss shocks fans (photo)
Riley Burruss, the daughter of “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss, lost so much weight that it has shocked fans. Riley, 20, posted a video for her 828K followers where she’s gyrating to Soldier Boy’s smash hit “Pretty Boy Swag” with the words “daughter who loves spending money” scrawled across the screen.
RELATED PEOPLE
Julia Roberts’ Only Daughter Looks Just Like Her! See Photos of Hazel Growing Up Over the Years
Her little girl! Julia Roberts and Danny Moder became parents in 2004 when they welcomed their adorable twins, Hazel and Phinnaeus. Over the years, the Oscar winner’s only daughter has grown up to be her spitting image. Hazel’s rare photos and public outings are proof that she is her mom’s mini-me.
‘Love & Hip Hop’ Couple Divorce Settlement Revealed
'Love & Hip Hop' stars Erica Mena and rapper Safaree Samuels were only married for two years. The couple split when Mena was pregnant with their second child and their divorce is finalized.
'Sister Wives' star Kody Brown asked his 3 remaining wives to 'conform to patriarchy' after Christine announced she was leaving him
Kody Brown also said on "Sister Wives" that he regretted not "taking the reins" of his family and instead valuing his wives' independence.
Divorce Drama: 'RHOA' Star Cynthia Bailey, Sports Anchor Husband Mike Hill In Secret Split
It's a wrap for reality star Cynthia Bailey and her sports anchor husband, Mike Hill, sources exclusively confirmed to RadarOnline.com hours after split rumors. Bailey and Hill reportedly already filed for divorce, RadarOnline.com learned, before what would have been their second wedding anniversary.The pair tied the knot on October 10, 2020, at the Governors Towne Club in Acworth, Georgia, although recent hints on social media led fans to believe there was trouble in paradise. Insiders claim the couple has been "separated for a while now" and their breakup is said to be "amicable." The Jasmine Brand was the first to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
tvinsider.com
‘Married at First Sight’: Mitch Explains Why He ‘Wasn’t Married’ on Work Trip in First Look (VIDEO)
Married at First Sight Season 15 is racing towards Decision Day and things aren’t getting any smoother for Mitch and Krysten in an exclusive sneak peek clip. Ahead of the episode “Are You My Person?” we have a first look at what the couple’s up to and it seems like Mitch is intent on digging himself a deeper hole upon returning home from a work trip. As the pair drive to the ocean with her dog Luna in tow Krysten asks her husband about his time away, saying, “It’s good to have you back, we were like, ‘it’s a little quiet around here.'”
Tamera Mowry-Housley finally reveals the real reason she left 'The Real' after seven years
Tamera Mowry-Housley has finally revealed the real reason she left The Real after seven years of being a co-host on the talk show. Now more than two years after an abrupt exit in July 2020, she has finally discussed the reason for her departure.
bravotv.com
Phaedra Parks Shows Off Her Fierce “Soccer Mom” Style
The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum is a “mama bear” on the field while supporting her sons. Phaedra Parks tends to rock statement-making fashion everywhere she goes, and yes, that even applies to the sidelines of a kids’ soccer game. In a September 19 Instagram post, The...
digitalspy.com
Married At First Sight UK stars ask to change partners in experiment twist
Married At First Sight UK spoilers follow. Married At First Sight UK stars Matt Murray and Whitney Hughes will ask the experts if they can join the experiment as a new couple. Last night's (September 27) explosive episode saw Matt and Whitney share a kiss, despite being wed to their respective partners Gemma Rose and Duka Cavolli.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Look: Cynthia Bailey, Mike Hill split up after two years of marriage
"Real Housewives of Atlanta" alum Cynthia Bailey and her husband, Mike Hill, have split after two years of marriage.
Kelsea Ballerini says decision to end her marriage to Morgan Evans was ‘rough’
Kelsea Ballerini has opened up about pulling the plug on her marriage to Morgan Evans, calling the decision “rough.” As previously reported, Page Six confirmed in August that Ballerini filed for divorce from Evans after nearly five years of marriage. While promoting her new album, “Subject to Change,” the 29-year-old singer told CBS Mornings that her decision to get divorced didn’t happen overnight. “I think when there’s a big life decision like that, it’s not a sudden one,” the “Half of my Hometown” hitmaker said. “There’s a lot that happens before that becomes public. So, I’m on my, like, active healing journey. A big part of that...
Sister Wives’ Robyn Brown Slams Claims She’s Husband Kody Brown’s ‘Favorite Wife’: Not Getting ‘Preferential Treatment’
Clapping back! Sister Wives star Robyn Brown slammed her fellow sister wives’ claims that she’s husband Kody Brown’s “favorite wife.”. “You know, this isn’t a new complaint, that Kody favors me,” Robyn, 43, explained during a confessional on the Sunday, September 18, episode of the series. “I’m not getting some preferential treatment, even though that’s what they think.”
Essence
Diddy Shares The Latest On Finding Love Again After Kim Porter’s Death
The entertainment guru talks about how hard it’s been to move on but says ‘he’s not giving up on love.’. Just as a love story is evolving, it sometimes ends abruptly. This has been the case for Sean Combs, popularly known as Diddy. As his ex-girlfriend Kim Porter’s four-year death anniversary fast approaches, Diddy sat down with artist Teyana Taylor on Bumble’s new bi-weekly YouTube series Luv2SeeIt’s to discuss finding love again.
Lori Harvey Is A Sexy Lady In Red In Her Latest Ensemble
Lori Harvey owned the night in this red look for Paris Fashion Week.
Sister Wives’ Christine Brown’s Sweetest Photos With Her Kids After Kody Brown Split
Following Christine Brown and Kody Brown’s split after 25 years together, she’s found solace in spending time with family. “Hanging out with these awesome kids tonight! So blessed,” the Sister Wives star captioned an October 2022 Instagram photo with four of Kody and Janelle Brown’s children: Robert, Gabe, Hunter and Savanah. Kody, for his part, is a […]
The Bachelor star Nick Cummins and fiancée Alexandra George share the first photos of their newborn son
Nick 'The Honey Badger' Cummins and his fiancée Alexandra George have officially announced the birth of their newborn son. The former Bachelor star, 35, took to Instagram on Thursday to share the exciting news with his 441,000 followers. In the photo, the rugby union player was seen alongside Alexandra...
'It was a no-brainer': Jacqueline Jossa and Tom Watt among EastEnders icons returning to Walford for Dot Cotton's funeral as soap reveals full line-up of stars making a comeback
EastEnders have confirmed the full line-up of former stars returning to Walford for Dot Cotton's funeral. The BBC soap unveiled that six actors will be reprising their roles for the special tribute episode which sees Albert Square residents say a final goodbye to the beloved launderette worker. Among those returning...
Comments / 0