Read full article on original website
Related
Yung Miami Says She’ll Marry Diddy
Diddy and Yung Miami are rumored to have begun dating in 2020. The two say there's no strings attached but fans believe Miami wants more.
Diddy and His Son King Combs Make Chart History
Diddy is passing the baton to his son Christian, aka King Combs. King Combs has been releasing music for a few years and recently scored his first major hit.
TMZ.com
Diddy Defends Kanye from 'White Lives Matter' Cancelation, Disses Ma$e
9:35 AM PT -- Ma$e is firing back at Diddy's $3M debt claims with one of his own. The Harlem rapper says Diddy is scorned after being blocked from an opportunity to apologize and plug his new "wack ass" song "Gotta Move On." Diddy's had enough of the narrative he's...
hotnewhiphop.com
Kanye & Diddy Have Heated Text Exchange: “Come Do Something Illegal To Me”
Ye is waging war on his longtime friend after Diddy spoke out against “White Lives Matter.”. If you thought Kanye West was going to take a break from his recent antics, you were mistaken. All week, West has spent his days either calling out people on the internet, creating a firestorm of controversy over his support of “White Lives Matter,” or sitting down for fly-by-night interviews. West has repeatedly defended his WLM advocacy and while he is used to receiving allyship in Hip Hop, many of his peers have spoken out against him.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Complex
Diddy on Kanye West’s ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirt Design: ‘I Don’t Rock With It’
Diddy has spoken out against the “white lives matter” t-shirt design featured in the artist formerly known as Kanye West’s YZY SZN 9 presentation. While Diddy said he will “always support” Ye as “a freethinker,” he made clear in an Instagram-shared video overnight that he’s “not with it” when it comes to the widely criticized design featuring a hate slogan.
hotnewhiphop.com
Diddy Calls Mase A Fake Pastor Who Cons People, Says Rapper Owes Him $3Mil
The former friends and collaborators have been at odds for years over money and masters. As if Hip Hop wasn’t dealing with enough tension, Sean “Diddy” Combs has finally spoken directly about his ongoing rift with Mase. It was back in the Golden Era of Hip Hop when Mase was one of Bad Boy Records’ biggest earners with songs taking over the charts. Those jams are still staples on party playlists and amassed the Harlem World rapper much success, however, Mase revealed that not everything that glitters is gold.
hotnewhiphop.com
50 Cent Reacts To BM Daphne Joy Hanging With Diddy
The Power creator poked fun at the rumored relationship on Instagram. Diddy is living his best life and shows no signs of slowing down any time soon. The 52-year old mogul recently made headlines after buying Yung Miami a brand new Mercedes-Maybach GLS SUV. While the City Girl reveled on a recent episode of Caresha Please that she and the Bad Boy founder are seeing other people, she also made it known that they are very much in a situation-ship, telling XXL, “People don’t know what dating means. He’s single, I’m single, but we’re dating. That’s what I mean when I say we go together. When we’re together, we’re together. We’re having the time of our lives, but we’re still single.”
HipHopDX.com
Dr. Dre Wore G-Unit Tee On Infamous ‘XXL’ Cover With The Game To Appease 50 Cent
Dr. Dre fans will remember the time he appeared on the iconic May 2004 cover of XXL rocking a G-Unit t-shirt alongside The Game as well as then newly signed Aftermath artists Busta Rhymes and Eve. Reflecting on the infamous cover during a recent Rap Radar podcast featuring The Game,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Complex
Mase Seemingly Implies ‘No.1 Hater’ Diddy Canceled His Tour With Cam’ron and Jadakiss
Mase has seemingly accused Diddy of canceling his tour with Cam’ron and Jadakiss in a video shared on Instagram and TikTok. “It’s Time To Show Cowards What Fearless Looks Like,” the 47-year-old wrote in a caption alongside the video, which showed the Oct. 20 show of the 3 Headed Monster Tour as “canceled.”
hotnewhiphop.com
Young Thug Tweets Message To Lil Baby About His Upcoming Album
The incarcerated star is also featured on Lil Baby’s latest project. Young Thug may be behind bars, but that hasn’t stopped him from getting his messages across. After Lil Baby revealed the tracklist for his upcoming album It’s Only Me, the incarcerated YSL rapper took to Twitter with a message for the 4PF star.
hotnewhiphop.com
Mase Responds To Diddy’s Claim About Owing Him $3 Million
Mase brought up Diddy’s mother while responding to his claim about owing $3 million. Mase responded to Diddy’s recent claim that the former Bad Boy rapper owes him $3 million with a video on Instagram, Wednesday. In the clip, Mase suggests that Diddy’s mother is the one with “the receipts.”
Sick scammers try to cash in on rapper Coolio’s death as it’s revealed two of his baby mamas have died
COOLIO’S kids have warned fans not to believe fake GoFundMe sites, which claim to be raising money for his memorial. The rapper’s daughter Brandi shared an Instagram Story telling fans not to be fooled by phony donation pages, including one on GoFundMe that reads: “Remembrance for coolio memorial” with a target to raise $2,700.
BBC
Ava White: Sister says death will never sink in
Ava White, 12, was stabbed to death in a row over a Snapchat video. Her older sister, Mia, has spoken in-depth for the first time about Ava's murder, and her hope of preventing similar tragedies. For Mia White, the day of her sister's death remains fresh in her memory. "It...
Comments / 0