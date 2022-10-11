ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanye & Diddy Have Heated Text Exchange: “Come Do Something Illegal To Me”

Ye is waging war on his longtime friend after Diddy spoke out against “White Lives Matter.”. If you thought Kanye West was going to take a break from his recent antics, you were mistaken. All week, West has spent his days either calling out people on the internet, creating a firestorm of controversy over his support of “White Lives Matter,” or sitting down for fly-by-night interviews. West has repeatedly defended his WLM advocacy and while he is used to receiving allyship in Hip Hop, many of his peers have spoken out against him.
Diddy on Kanye West’s ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirt Design: ‘I Don’t Rock With It’

Diddy has spoken out against the “white lives matter” t-shirt design featured in the artist formerly known as Kanye West’s YZY SZN 9 presentation. While Diddy said he will “always support” Ye as “a freethinker,” he made clear in an Instagram-shared video overnight that he’s “not with it” when it comes to the widely criticized design featuring a hate slogan.
Diddy Calls Mase A Fake Pastor Who Cons People, Says Rapper Owes Him $3Mil

The former friends and collaborators have been at odds for years over money and masters. As if Hip Hop wasn’t dealing with enough tension, Sean “Diddy” Combs has finally spoken directly about his ongoing rift with Mase. It was back in the Golden Era of Hip Hop when Mase was one of Bad Boy Records’ biggest earners with songs taking over the charts. Those jams are still staples on party playlists and amassed the Harlem World rapper much success, however, Mase revealed that not everything that glitters is gold.
50 Cent Reacts To BM Daphne Joy Hanging With Diddy

The Power creator poked fun at the rumored relationship on Instagram. Diddy is living his best life and shows no signs of slowing down any time soon. The 52-year old mogul recently made headlines after buying Yung Miami a brand new Mercedes-Maybach GLS SUV. While the City Girl reveled on a recent episode of Caresha Please that she and the Bad Boy founder are seeing other people, she also made it known that they are very much in a situation-ship, telling XXL, “People don’t know what dating means. He’s single, I’m single, but we’re dating. That’s what I mean when I say we go together. When we’re together, we’re together. We’re having the time of our lives, but we’re still single.”
Young Thug Tweets Message To Lil Baby About His Upcoming Album

The incarcerated star is also featured on Lil Baby’s latest project. Young Thug may be behind bars, but that hasn’t stopped him from getting his messages across. After Lil Baby revealed the tracklist for his upcoming album It’s Only Me, the incarcerated YSL rapper took to Twitter with a message for the 4PF star.
Mase Responds To Diddy’s Claim About Owing Him $3 Million

Mase brought up Diddy’s mother while responding to his claim about owing $3 million. Mase responded to Diddy’s recent claim that the former Bad Boy rapper owes him $3 million with a video on Instagram, Wednesday. In the clip, Mase suggests that Diddy’s mother is the one with “the receipts.”
Ava White: Sister says death will never sink in

Ava White, 12, was stabbed to death in a row over a Snapchat video. Her older sister, Mia, has spoken in-depth for the first time about Ava's murder, and her hope of preventing similar tragedies. For Mia White, the day of her sister's death remains fresh in her memory. "It...
