Premier League

Daily Mail

Micah Richards SLAMS Graham Potter's call to drop Christian Pulisic for Chelsea at AC Milan after he scored against Wolves... and says Mason Mount 'hasn't been that great' in comparison

Micah Richards has called Graham Potter's decision to drop Christian Pulisic for Tuesday's Champions League trip to Milan 'very harsh' after the American scored vs. Wolves at the weekend. Pulisic has found opportunities hard to come by this season but was given a rare starting berth last weekend vs. Wolves,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Thomas Tuchel 'has turned down job offers from two unnamed Premier League clubs' since his departure from Chelsea amid suggestions that he would be open to managing England in the future

Thomas Tuchel has reportedly rejected job offers from two unnamed Premier League clubs since his departure from Chelsea. Tuchel has been out of work since September 7, when he was sacked following Chelsea's defeat to Dinamo Zagreb. According to The Telegraph, in the ensuing period Tuchel has been approached by...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

Man Utd star Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes spotted meeting Barcelona chiefs for talks in restaurant

CRISTIANO RONALDO'S agent Jorge Mendes has been spotted meeting Barcelona chiefs at a restaurant in the city. Mendes is the long-time representative of the Manchester United superstar, 37, as well as City midfielder Bernardo Silva. Barcelona club president Joan Laporta and sporting director Mateu Alemany are in charge of negotiating...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Victor Lindelof hails new Manchester United signing as a fantastic player

Victor Lindelof was full of praise for his fellow defender Lisandro Martinez during Manchester United’s pre-match press conference ahead of Thursday’s Europa League clash. When speaking on the Argentinian’s arrival, he said (via ManUtd.com): “It’s been good, I think since he came he’s been performing at a good level and he’s a fantastic player. I think he’s very good with the ball.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Ben Stokes: Why England's talisman always proves his worth

Whether he is good, bad or indifferent, you simply cannot ignore Ben Stokes. So often England's talisman, it is a well-worn cliche that Stokes 'makes things happen'. But it also rings true. On Wednesday, despite struggling for batting form on his return to the England Twenty20 team, he once again...
SPORTS
Yardbarker

Player Ratings as Chelsea Topple AC Milan 2-0 In The Champions League

Starting Line-up Kepa Arrizabalaga - 7 Didn't have a lot to do as Chelsea dominated the ball and allowed zero shots on target until the 90th minute following the early sending off of Fikayo Tomori. Trevoh Chalobah - 7 Had the difficult task of neutralising Rafael Leao whilst Reece James...
UEFA
Yardbarker

Di Maria offers Juventus good news as the club orders the players to a retreat

Juventus has ordered their players into a retreat at their Continassa training ground after back-to-back losses against AC Milan and Maccabi Haifa. The Bianconeri have been in poor form for much of this season and Max Allegri is desperate to arrest the slump sooner than later. The Bianconeri manager has...
SOCCER
BBC

L﻿iverpool v Man City: Head-to-head stats

Liverpool are winless in their past five Premier League games against Manchester City (D3 L2) – they’ve never gone six without a win against the Citizens in their league history. Manchester City have picked up four points from their past two Premier League away games against Liverpool, just...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Y﻿oung shares Villa frustrations

Ashley Young says Aston Villa must find killer instinct in attack after a night of frustration at Nottingham Forest. Y﻿oung, who scored Villa's goal in the 1-1 draw, told the club's website: "M﻿y thoughts are frustration. With the amount of possession we had, chances created, it feels like a loss to be honest.
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

Alonso's Leverkusen loses 3-0 to Porto in Champions League

LEVERKUSEN, Germany (AP) — Xabi Alonso's debut as a Champions League coach didn't go as planned. Two goals for Mehdi Taremi from the penalty spot and superb goalkeeping from Diogo Costa lifted Porto to a 3-0 win at Bayer Leverkusen on Wednesday, strengthening the Portuguese team's bid to qualify for the Champions League knockout stage and leaving Leverkusen last in Group B.
UEFA
mailplus.co.uk

Former Wolves boss Nuno is keen on return to Molineux

NUNO ESPIRITO SANTO is open to a second spell as Wolves manager as the club look to replace Bruno Lage. The Portuguese, who is in charge of Al-Ittihad in Saudi Arabia, is one of Wolves’ most successful managers of the modern era. He moved to the Middle East in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'They didn't give AC Milan a sniff': Joe Cole heaps praise on dominant Chelsea performance after they see off 10-man AC Milan, insisting the 'future is bright' under Graham Potter

Joe Cole has praised Chelsea's dominant performance as they beat AC Milan 2-0 in Italy to top their Champions League group with two matches to play. Fikayo Tomori was sent off for the hosts in the opening 20 minutes, conceding a penalty which was put away by Jorginho. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang added the second before half-time.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Julen Lopetegui turns down Wolves - Guillem Balague

Julen Lopetegui has turned down the chance to take over as manager of Wolves, says Spanish football expert Guillem Balague. The 56-year-old met with the Premier League side's chairman Jeff Shi over the vacant manager's job at Molineux following the sacking of Bruno Lage. Lopetegui's father is not well and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

Juventus on verge of CL elimination after 2-0 loss at Haifa

HAIFA, Israel (AP) — Juventus descended further into crisis and was left on the verge of elimination from the Champions League following a 2-0 loss at Maccabi Haifa on Tuesday that also included an injury to key winger Ángel Di María. Omer Atzili scored two first-half goals...
SOCCER

