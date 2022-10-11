Read full article on original website
Related
Tottenham report: Antonio Conte spotted in Turin ahead of potential shock Juventus return
Tottenham manager Antonio Conte has been linked with a return to Juventus, with tongues wagging over a sighting of the Italian in Turin
Micah Richards SLAMS Graham Potter's call to drop Christian Pulisic for Chelsea at AC Milan after he scored against Wolves... and says Mason Mount 'hasn't been that great' in comparison
Micah Richards has called Graham Potter's decision to drop Christian Pulisic for Tuesday's Champions League trip to Milan 'very harsh' after the American scored vs. Wolves at the weekend. Pulisic has found opportunities hard to come by this season but was given a rare starting berth last weekend vs. Wolves,...
Thomas Tuchel 'has turned down job offers from two unnamed Premier League clubs' since his departure from Chelsea amid suggestions that he would be open to managing England in the future
Thomas Tuchel has reportedly rejected job offers from two unnamed Premier League clubs since his departure from Chelsea. Tuchel has been out of work since September 7, when he was sacked following Chelsea's defeat to Dinamo Zagreb. According to The Telegraph, in the ensuing period Tuchel has been approached by...
Man Utd star Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes spotted meeting Barcelona chiefs for talks in restaurant
CRISTIANO RONALDO'S agent Jorge Mendes has been spotted meeting Barcelona chiefs at a restaurant in the city. Mendes is the long-time representative of the Manchester United superstar, 37, as well as City midfielder Bernardo Silva. Barcelona club president Joan Laporta and sporting director Mateu Alemany are in charge of negotiating...
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Victor Lindelof hails new Manchester United signing as a fantastic player
Victor Lindelof was full of praise for his fellow defender Lisandro Martinez during Manchester United’s pre-match press conference ahead of Thursday’s Europa League clash. When speaking on the Argentinian’s arrival, he said (via ManUtd.com): “It’s been good, I think since he came he’s been performing at a good level and he’s a fantastic player. I think he’s very good with the ball.
Graham Potter succeeds where predecessors failed as he guides Chelsea to famous Champions League victory over AC Milan
GRAHAM POTTER is less than a month into his Chelsea reign but he has already achieved what Carlo Ancelotti, Antonio Conte and Thomas Tuchel could not - a win in Italy. Chelsea had not won in Italy for 19 years before Potter's side rocked up at the San Siro. And...
Graham Potter admits Chelsea 'got a bit of luck' in win over Milan
Graham Potter admits Chelsea 'got a bit of luck' in win over Milan.
BBC
Ben Stokes: Why England's talisman always proves his worth
Whether he is good, bad or indifferent, you simply cannot ignore Ben Stokes. So often England's talisman, it is a well-worn cliche that Stokes 'makes things happen'. But it also rings true. On Wednesday, despite struggling for batting form on his return to the England Twenty20 team, he once again...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Arsenal news LIVE: Gabriel Jesus NOT in squad for Europa League, Nuno Tavares HINTS exit plans, Winterburn EXCLUSIVE
GABRIEL JESUS has been left at home for Arsenal's clash with Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League tonight. Manager Mikel Arteta said: “Gabby is a player that gets involved in a lot of physical contact. It’s the way he plays. It’s in his nature. “With everything he has...
Yardbarker
Player Ratings as Chelsea Topple AC Milan 2-0 In The Champions League
Starting Line-up Kepa Arrizabalaga - 7 Didn't have a lot to do as Chelsea dominated the ball and allowed zero shots on target until the 90th minute following the early sending off of Fikayo Tomori. Trevoh Chalobah - 7 Had the difficult task of neutralising Rafael Leao whilst Reece James...
Sir Jim Ratcliffe Speaks About Manchester United Takeover Links
Sir Jim Ratcliffe has officially spoken out about a potential takeover of Manchester United this evening.
Ex-Real Madrid boss Julen Lopetegui REJECTS Wolves as club continue search for Bruno Lage replacement
JULEN LOPETEGUI has turned down the chance to become Wolves boss. The Spaniard, 56, met with chairman Jeff Shi at the weekend to discuss taking over at Molineux. But ex-Real Madrid boss Lopetegui has decided against a move to the Black Country, partly due to his father suffering from ill health.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Di Maria offers Juventus good news as the club orders the players to a retreat
Juventus has ordered their players into a retreat at their Continassa training ground after back-to-back losses against AC Milan and Maccabi Haifa. The Bianconeri have been in poor form for much of this season and Max Allegri is desperate to arrest the slump sooner than later. The Bianconeri manager has...
BBC
Liverpool v Man City: Head-to-head stats
Liverpool are winless in their past five Premier League games against Manchester City (D3 L2) – they’ve never gone six without a win against the Citizens in their league history. Manchester City have picked up four points from their past two Premier League away games against Liverpool, just...
BBC
Young shares Villa frustrations
Ashley Young says Aston Villa must find killer instinct in attack after a night of frustration at Nottingham Forest. Young, who scored Villa's goal in the 1-1 draw, told the club's website: "My thoughts are frustration. With the amount of possession we had, chances created, it feels like a loss to be honest.
FOX Sports
Alonso's Leverkusen loses 3-0 to Porto in Champions League
LEVERKUSEN, Germany (AP) — Xabi Alonso's debut as a Champions League coach didn't go as planned. Two goals for Mehdi Taremi from the penalty spot and superb goalkeeping from Diogo Costa lifted Porto to a 3-0 win at Bayer Leverkusen on Wednesday, strengthening the Portuguese team's bid to qualify for the Champions League knockout stage and leaving Leverkusen last in Group B.
mailplus.co.uk
Former Wolves boss Nuno is keen on return to Molineux
NUNO ESPIRITO SANTO is open to a second spell as Wolves manager as the club look to replace Bruno Lage. The Portuguese, who is in charge of Al-Ittihad in Saudi Arabia, is one of Wolves’ most successful managers of the modern era. He moved to the Middle East in...
'They didn't give AC Milan a sniff': Joe Cole heaps praise on dominant Chelsea performance after they see off 10-man AC Milan, insisting the 'future is bright' under Graham Potter
Joe Cole has praised Chelsea's dominant performance as they beat AC Milan 2-0 in Italy to top their Champions League group with two matches to play. Fikayo Tomori was sent off for the hosts in the opening 20 minutes, conceding a penalty which was put away by Jorginho. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang added the second before half-time.
BBC
Julen Lopetegui turns down Wolves - Guillem Balague
Julen Lopetegui has turned down the chance to take over as manager of Wolves, says Spanish football expert Guillem Balague. The 56-year-old met with the Premier League side's chairman Jeff Shi over the vacant manager's job at Molineux following the sacking of Bruno Lage. Lopetegui's father is not well and...
FOX Sports
Juventus on verge of CL elimination after 2-0 loss at Haifa
HAIFA, Israel (AP) — Juventus descended further into crisis and was left on the verge of elimination from the Champions League following a 2-0 loss at Maccabi Haifa on Tuesday that also included an injury to key winger Ángel Di María. Omer Atzili scored two first-half goals...
Comments / 0