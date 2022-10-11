Read full article on original website
Da Nang seasoned vermicelli noodles – whenever you’re far away, you’ll remember, every time you eat, you’ll be addicted
Bun mam seasoning is a favorite dish of the Central people, but in Da Nang, seasoned vermicelli noodles are especially attractive because of their delicious and rich flavor. Seasoned fish sauce is associated with famous Da Nang delicacies such as pork rice paper rolls, spring rolls pancakes, and grilled pork vermicelli… In particular, the famous seasoned vermicelli is imbued with a rustic, simple taste that makes many dishes guests must fall in love with.
Ca Mau crab soup shop sells 1,000 bowls per day, with bowls up to 14$
Although she has only imported crabs for 2 months, every day, Ms. Thao’s shop has sold 30-40 kg of Ca Mau crabs and 1,000 bowls of soup. Ms. Thao (from Cai Nuoc district, Ca Mau province) opens a crab cake shop in District 6, Ho Chi Minh City. This place is famous for diners thanks to the bowl of crab cake soup, and crab nuggets imported from Ca Mau. Every day, her shop sells nearly 1,000 bowls of Banh Chung, 30-40 kg of crab.”I think that the crab in my hometown is delicious, if there are many bricks, why don’t I sell them so that diners have a chance to experience it,” Thao shared her fate with crab dishes.
