KEEPING UP WITH SUN PREPS ATHLETES: Another big play from Brantley

Charles Brantley had a knack for making big plays at Venice High and that talent has followed him to Lansing, Michigan.

Last year, Brantley made one of the highlight plays of all of college football — snagging a one-handed interception to stun Michigan, sealing a win over the Wolverines.

The big-play cornerback added another signature interception this past weekend when he picked off Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud for a 32-yard pick-six, tying the game at 7-7 in the first quarter of an eventual 49-20 loss.

He finished the game with eight tackles (three solo), including 0.5 tackle for loss and the interception.

Despite being just a sophomore, Brantley has disrupted the most passes for the Spartans through a 2-4 start, with the team’s only interception and a team-high four pass breakups.

And even with a smaller frame for Division-I football at 6-foot, 170 pounds, Brantley has been an effective tackler, recording the sixth-most tackles (30) on the team.

For anyone who watched Brantley at Riverview High as a freshman or sophomore or at Venice High as a junior or senior, his nose for the ball is nothing new.

Brantley had ridiculous stats as a high school cornerback. After securing a school-record nine interceptions as a sophomore at Riverview, Brantley added seven picks as a junior and four as a senior at Venice — adding 12 pass breakups, four fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles across those final two seasons.

In a win over Cocoa as a junior at Venice High, Brantley intercepted two passes, recovered a fumble and returned a kickoff 89 yards for a touchdown.

“Chuck had a great game,” Venice coach John Peacock said following that win over the Tigers. “He returned a kickoff and had three turnovers. That’s an unbelievable game. It’s something that takes someone a season to do. He did a great job for us tonight.”

Though Michigan State has struggled the past month during a four-game losing streak, watch for Brantley to make some more game-changing plays this season.

Here’s how other former Sun Preps athletes did in college football this past week:

2022 Graduating Class

Did Not Play: Everett Baker (Lemon Bay) Southeastern freshman OL, Logan Ballard (Venice) Seton Hill freshman LB, Riley Cleary (Venice) Tennessee Martin freshman OL, DJ Escort (Venice) Murray State freshman RB, Nazir Gilchrist (DeSoto County) Tusculum University freshman RB, Makhete Gueye (Venice) Louisville freshman OL, Dylon Manganelli (Venice) Southeastern University freshman OL, Maverick Menzer (Charlotte) University of West Florida freshman OL, Alex Perry (Port Charlotte) University of Hawaii freshman WR, Martin Ramos (Venice) Berry College freshman LB, David Raney (Venice) Navy freshman OL, Myles Weston (Venice) Mercer freshman DB

Bye week: Omari Hayes (Venice) Florida Atlantic freshman WR, Jayshon Platt (Venice) Florida Atlantic freshman WR, Jason Hogan (Lemon Bay) Utica University freshman RB

Austin Bray (Venice) — Tennessee Martin freshman TE

Has played in all six games for the 4-2 Skyhawks, but has not recorded any statistics. This past weekend, Bray and UT Martin beat Murray State, 45-16.

Aaron Pasick (Lemon Bay) — Keiser University freshman WR

Pasick made one solo tackle this past Saturday for No. 20 Keiser in a 36-31 win over No. 16 Saint Thomas University.

The tackle was Pasick’s first in college football in his second game played.

2021 Graduating Class

Did Not Play: Colin Blazek (Venice) Ball State freshman QB, Abel Marquez (Port Charlotte) UT Martin redshirt freshman OL, Ethan Mort (Venice) UCF redshirt freshman OL, Henry Schouten (Lemon Bay) Bentley University freshman LB, Weston Wolff (Venice) Maryland sophomore TE

Charles Brantley (Venice) — Michigan State sophomore CB

Recorded eight tackles (three solo), including 0.5 tackle for loss and an interception returned 32 yards for a touchdown in a 49-20 loss to Ohio State this past weekend.

Through six games, Brantley has 30 total tackles (14 solo) with 1 tackle for loss, four pass breakups and an interception.

Kiemar Richardson (DeSoto County) — Georgia Military College sophomore defensive end

Richardson has played in all six games for the 5-1 Bulldogs. This past weekend, Richardson recorded five tackles (four solo), including a sack, two tackles for loss, and a quarterback hit in a 31-7 win over Louisburg College.

This season, Richardson has recorded 15 total tackles including nine tackles for loss, six sacks and a forced fumble.

2020 Graduating Class

Did Not Play: Garrett French (Venice) UCF redshirt sophomore TE, Thomas Shrader (Venice) Florida State redshirt sophomore OL, Malachi Wideman (Venice) Jackson State redshirt junior WR

Malakai Menzer (Charlotte) — Florida State redshirt sophomore DL

Has played in all six games, but has not recorded any statistics for the 4-2 Seminoles.

2019 Graduating Class

Did Not Play: Zack Sessa (Venice) USF sophomore K, Ashar Thomas (Charlotte) Concordia University Wisconsin junior RB, Sam Whitney (Venice) Furman University senior WR

Bye week: Nick Giacolone (Venice) New Mexico State redshirt sophomore LB, Marlem Louis (Venice) Richmond redshirt junior DL, Hayden Wolff (Venice) Old Dominion redshirt sophomore QB

Enzo Anthony (Venice) — Virginia Tech redshirt junior LS

Has played in all six games for the 2-4 Hokies this season, including a 45-29 loss to Pittsburgh this past weekend.

Noah Carr (Venice) — Georgetown senior DB

Has played in all six games for the 1-5 Hoyas. This past weekend, Carr and Georgetown lost, 58-29, to Penn as Carr recorded a pair of tackles (one solo).

Zach Fryar (Venice) — UTEP redshirt junior TE

Has played in all seven games for the 3-4 Miners, recording one catch for 15 yards this past weekend in a 41-31 loss to Louisiana Tech.

Fryar has recorded two receptions for 20 yards this season.

Dustyn Hall (Charlotte) — USF sophomore OL

Has played as the starting right guard in all six games for the 1-5 Bulls, including this past week’s 28-24 loss to No. 24 Cincinnati.

Caden Marcum (Port Charlotte) — Valdosta State junior OL

Marcum has started at center in all six games for the 3-3 Blazers, including a 34-31 loss to West Alabama this past weekend.

Chase Watter (Charlotte) — Webber International University junior DL

Watter recorded a pair of solo tackles, including a sack and a tackle for loss in a 34-24 win over Southeastern University this past weekend.

Through two games, Watter has three tackles (all solo), including a tackle for loss and a sack for the 3-1 Warriors.

2018 Graduating Class

Did not play: Derek McCormick (Port Charlotte) Louisiana Monroe sophomore K

Bryce Carpenter (Venice) — Coastal Carolina super senior QB

Has played in all six games for the 6-0 Chanticleers, including a 28-21 win over Louisiana Monroe this past weekend in which he did not record any stats.

Justin Holloway (Venice) — Ohio University redshirt senior LS

Has played in five games, including this past weekend’s 55-34 win over Akron in a 3-3 start for the Bobcats.

TJ Luther (Port Charlotte) — Gardner-Webb graduate student WR/KR

Luther paced the Bulldogs passing game in a 48-0 blowout win over Robert Morris this past Saturday, recording six receptions for 124 yards and a touchdown.

Luther has played in six games, recording 21 receptions for 464 yards and three touchdowns for 2-4 Gardner-Webb.

Nick Torres (Port Charlotte) — Louisiana Monroe junior LB

Recorded one solo tackle in 28-21 loss to Coastal Carolina this past weekend for the 2-4 Warhawks.

Torres has recorded two tackles (one solo) through six games this season.

2016 Graduating Class

Pop Bush (Port Charlotte) — New Hampshire graduate student S

Made three tackles (one solo) in a 24-14 win over Stony Brook this past weekend. Through six games, Bush has recorded 27 tackles (15 solo), including three tackles for loss, one sack and two pass breakups for the 4-2 Wildcats.

Devyn McCormick (Port Charlotte) — Louisiana Monroe fifth-year P

Punted twice for 93 total yards (46.5 yards per punt) including one touchback and one punt that settled inside the 20-yard-line in a 28-21 loss to Coastal Carolina.

Through six games, McCormick has punted 35 times for 1,516 total yards (43.3 yards per punt), including a long punt of 60 yards, two touchbacks and 10 punts that stopped inside the opponent’s 20-yard line.

Tommy Zozus (Charlotte) — UConn graduate student LS

Played, but did not record any stats in a 33-12 win over Florida International this past weekend for the 3-4 Huskies.