ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garden Plain, KS

'I don't ever remember planting into these types of conditions': Farmers weigh options as drought threatens wheat planting

By Jackson Overstreet
KAKE TV
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KAKE TV

The dangers behind feeding deer at Great Plains Nature Center

Staff at Great Plains Nature Center are issuing a warning for people going to the park to not feed the deer. Staff have received reports of people giving the animals deer corn, which staff say is a poor choice of food for the animals. This brings up the concern that...
WICHITA, KS
Hays Post

News From the Oil Patch: Kansas crude output rising

The benchmark Nymex crude futures contract gained another $4 Friday to settle at $92.64 per barrel. Prices are up nearly $16 a barrel in the last two weeks. In lunchtime trading Monday, prices were down slightly, but WTI was trading over $92 and London Brent was over $97 a barrel. Kansas prices were up more than $4 a barrel Friday.
KANSAS STATE
ksal.com

Avian Flu Returns to Kansas

Fall has brought a resurgence of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) nationwide, and this week the Kansas Department of Agriculture identified HPAI in two Kansas counties: Johnson County and Neosho County. Both new HPAI locations are in non-commercial mixed species flocks, and KDA is working closely with USDA–APHIS on a...
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Kansas Industry
City
Garden Plain, KS
Local
Kansas Business
Great Bend Post

CAMPBELL: Tar spot of corn - new threat to Kansas corn

Written by: Stacy Campbell - Cottonwood Extension District. Tar spot of corn, a disease caused by the fungus Phyllachora maydis, has been confirmed in Nemaha (9/15) and Doniphan (10/05) counties in Kansas. Through a collaborative effort with K-State County Extension Crop Agents, five fields in Nemaha county and one field in Doniphan county have been confirmed positive for tar spot. Tar spot lesions are black, raised, and have a round/elliptical shape. This pathogen can survive in crop residue.
KANSAS STATE
fortscott.biz

Fort Scott Get $1.5 Million For U.S. Hwy. 54

FORT SCOTT – Governor Laura Kelly announced today that 34 cities across Kansas have been selected to receive a total of $28.65 million for improvements to the State Highway System located within city boundaries. The funds will be directed to preserve and improve pavement, add turn lanes, and modify intersections along essential roadways in both rural and urban areas throughout the state.
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Wheat#Plant#Stress#Business Industry#Agriculture Industry#Linus Business#The Kansas Farm Bureau
KAKE TV

Wichita residents react to Best Value Trash ending residential services

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Sedgwick County trash company announced Tuesday it is discontinuing residential services, effective immediately. Best Value Services, which serves Wichita and Haysville, called it quits before the Haysville City Council was expected to consider revoking its license to do business there. In Wichita, city leaders are dealing with the result.
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Awesome 92.3

Here Is The Date To Expect West Central Missouri’s First Snowfall

I don't know about you, but I'm in no hurry at all to have to brush the snow off my car, or get out and shovel the walk. Yet, as we inch closer and closer to November and colder temperatures. You just know there will be several times over the course of the winter when we'll all be out there scraping and shoveling. Some of us, green with envy of the guy at the end of the block with the snowblower.

Comments / 0

Community Policy