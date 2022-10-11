Temporarily put aside worries and sorrows to immerse yourself in the green nature by the beautiful and dreamy lakes on the outskirts of the city. In the midst of the hustle and bustle of life, people need time to rest and picnic is also considered as one of the unique forms of relaxing tourism. If you want to escape from the hustle and bustle of the city but are limited in time, there are many attractive destinations near Hanoi. One of them is the beautiful lakes in the suburbs. There, you can not only admire the peaceful natural scenery but also experience many interesting activities, helping to refresh yourself very effectively.

