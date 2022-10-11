Read full article on original website
Lost in the old space with time-stained villages spread across Vietnam
Stretching all over the country, there are ancient and poetic villages everywhere. Bearing the time stamp hundreds of years old with ancient architecture and poetic peace is what people remember forever when they have the opportunity to visit these ancient villages in Vietnam. It can be said that the time and the “art” in this place have made the ancient villages become a highlight when traveling to that city. The villages are extremely suitable for walking or cycling so that you can go to every corner of the village without breaking the silence and peace of the old houses here.
Beautiful lakes near Hanoi make tourists “fall in love”
Temporarily put aside worries and sorrows to immerse yourself in the green nature by the beautiful and dreamy lakes on the outskirts of the city. In the midst of the hustle and bustle of life, people need time to rest and picnic is also considered as one of the unique forms of relaxing tourism. If you want to escape from the hustle and bustle of the city but are limited in time, there are many attractive destinations near Hanoi. One of them is the beautiful lakes in the suburbs. There, you can not only admire the peaceful natural scenery but also experience many interesting activities, helping to refresh yourself very effectively.
A love letter from a foreign guest “falling in love” with Hanoi, Vietnam: The attraction is hard to resist!
— Welcome to my dreamland – Vietnam. I made a promise to myself that I would visit this country before I turned 30, and now – with just a few months left before I cross that threshold, I’ve arrived in Hanoi. Me and my boyfriend, Jeff, rented...
Stunning Pictures Show Ancient, Long-Lost Temples Deep Inside Tiger Reserve
The structures were discovered inside Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve during the first expedition in the area for almost 100 years.
The Biggest Human-Made Pyramid On Earth Isn't In Egypt
In Mexico sits the Great Pyramid of Cholula, also known as the Great Pyramid of Tepanapa, a 2,000-year-old human-made structure that went completely unnoticed by the Spanish army when they invaded in 1519. An impressive oversight when you consider that it’s the biggest pyramid on Earth. How did they miss it? Quite simply, it’s hidden inside a hill.
300 Epic Ancient Murals ‘Unique in the World’ Depict Creation Myths on Texas Rock: ‘Oldest Books in North America’
Down in southwest Texas, a unique-in-the-world style of ancient rock art is bringing to life a culture of hunter-gatherers with a penchant for incredible art, spiritual journeys, and wild imaginations. Archeologists studying the site for more than 30 years have discovered much about this strange culture dating from 2,500 BC...
A Vermont resort is among the 50 best in the world, according to Conde Nast Traveler
It is an adults-only all-inclusive resort. Travelers seeking a world-class getaway in New England should head to Vermont, according to Conde Nast Traveler readers. The publication released a list of the 50 best resorts in the world on Tuesday, part of its 35th Annual Readers’ Choice Awards, and Twin Farms in Barnard, Vermont ranked No. 33. Twin Farms was also named the No. 1 resort in the Northeast.
'Lonely' man turned rental flat into imperfect palace of the ancient world: Late artist's family discover he had turned home in secret world of myth and legend - as Jarvis Cocker is among fans trying to preserve it
The family of a 'lonely' artist were 'totally awestruck' to discover he had secretly transformed his rented flat into a magical world of myth and legend following his death. 'Eccentric' artist Ron Gittins, lived in Birkenhead on the Wirral Peninsula in his rented flat of 33 years until he died in September 2019, aged 80.
Unique skill of a fisherman who earns thousands of dollars of silver in the floating season
Every day, Lam Thanh Nhan and his wife travel more than 40km from Chau Phu district (An Giang) to channel 13 in Phu Hoi commune to catch tens of kilograms of wild fish, earning more than 1 million. According to the An Giang people, this year the flood season comes...
How African Slaves In The Caribbean Reinvented Their Own Aphrodisiacs With Herbs They Came To Find
One of the growing cultures in many West African and Caribbean countries is the use of bitter tonics by men to improve their sexual performance. The preparation of the bitter tonics begins with the boiling of bitter plant mixtures and allowing them to ferment before use. The bitter tonics are believed to improve sexual performance, purify the blood and offer remedies to those suffering from malaria.
Strange market floating in the middle of the field, selling specialties “thousands of people love”
The floating market selling fish and crab specialties in the border commune of Phu Hoi, An Giang province only meets briefly for a few hours at dawn. The river market also only operates in the floating season.
Race against time to find ancient Indigenous carvings on boab trees
Researchers are working with a group of First Nations Australians in a race against time, and some of the roughest terrain on Earth, to document ancient art in the bark of Australia's boab trees. Carvings in the boab trees tell the stories of the King Brown Snake (or Lingka) Dreaming...
The Haunted Houses of Airbnb: Desert Ghost Towns, Paranormal Activity, and the Spirit of Abraham Lincoln
Ever thought of staying at a haunted Airbnb? You may have seen on Instagram, TikTok, or elsewhere on the internet in recent weeks that Airbnb recreated the cottage from Hocus Pocus in a home near Salem, Massachusetts and made it available for a single stay on the night of October 20. Naturally, it has been snagged. The ultra-exclusive offering came in celebration of Hocus Pocus 2, which began streaming on Disney+ on September 30.
Scientists Can No Longer Ignore Ancient Flooding Tales
This story was originally published in Hakai Magazine. It wasn’t long after Henry David Inglis arrived on the island of Jersey, just northwest of France, that he heard the old story. Locals eagerly told the 19th-century Scottish travel writer how, in a bygone age, their island had been much more substantial, and that folks used to walk to the French coast. The only hurdle to their journey was a river—one easily crossed using a short bridge.
Discover Binh Lieu in the reed season at a cost of 50$
You can choose to explore the ‘milestone paradise’ by motorbike or car. Because of the close distance, if you come from Hanoi, the amount of money you need to spend for a 2-day 1 night trip can even be at least 30$. In the last months of the...
I Love You director suggests Barney the Dinosaur was seed for modern American ills
In the early ‘90s, people really hated Barney the Dinosaur. Much as people today still mock children’s entertainment for being overly focused on empathy, emotion, and speaking with inflections that children respond to, teens and adults in the ‘90s thought Barney totally sucked. He was not just deserving of extinction but public execution. Some say that the fire Barney started burns to this day.
The specialty of Lao Cai costs only 20 thousand / kg, looks like sweet potatoes but smells of ginseng
This fruit is sweet and cool like a pear, fragrant with ginseng, cheap and affordable, so many people buy it and try it. A specialty fruit of Lao Cai, with a rough dark brown skin like a sweet potato, but inside, it is golden and fragrant with the smell of ginseng, which is attracting many consumers in Ha Thanh to buy and taste.
Three natural destinations in Ba Ria – Vung Tau
Suoi Nghe sheep hill, green rock lake, or coriander field for you to enjoy the peaceful atmosphere. Besides famous tourist destinations such as Ho Tram, Ho Coc… Ba Ria – Vung Tau province also attracts tourists thanks to the beauty of peaceful destinations, close to nature, and suitable for vacations. Weekend break, depart from Ho Chi Minh City. Here are three emerging destinations that are visited and photographed by many tourists.
Chic cafe and bar enjoy the first monsoon
HANOI – These cafes and bars are all located in the 5-star hotel premises, beautifully and politely decorated, with a cool outdoor space and delicious drinks. Located at the beginning of Dao Tan Street, outside the Daeha office building and Hanoi Daewoo Hotel, Brodard Terrace – Café Hanoi stands out with its green color, open design, and spacious and airy outdoor space. and a great view of the intersection, suitable for sitting on nice weather days.
Want to hunt clouds but can’t get up early, don’t miss Mang Den and these “paradise”
Surely the group of people who like to “sleep in” will love it!. Not only attracting lovers to explore, but now, cloud hunting seems to have become a trend, a new type of tourism chosen by a large number of young people. Some “paradise” is always packed with people waiting for clouds from 3-4 am, such as Ta Xua, Ta Chi Nhu, or Lao Than.
