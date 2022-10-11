Read full article on original website
Overseeding Perennial Pastures & Hayfields with Cool-Season Annuals
Warm-season perennial pastures and hayfields are the base of about one-half of livestock production systems in Alabama. Bermudagrass and bahiagrass are the most common forages grown for warm-season yearly grass production in the state. The productivity of these forages fluctuates across the year due to the seasonality of forage production....
From The Live Well Kitchen: Spaghetti Squash Boats
AUBURN UNIVERSITY, Ala. — There are no paddles necessary for Live Well Alabama’s Spaghetti Squash Boats recipe. This recipe brings together squash, kale, onions and ground turkey sausage for an unforgettable meal full of flavor. “Spaghetti squash is a great low-carbohydrate alternative to pasta. One cup of cooked...
Perennial Ryegrass: Leveling the Playing Field
AUBURN UNIVERSITY, Ala.—What’s mean, green and can withstand four quarters with no break? Athletic turf, of course! However, as the fall season stretches on, football and other athletic fields need a little help keeping their signature green color. This is when perennial ryegrass takes the field. In the...
