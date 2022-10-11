Read full article on original website
Related
Mariners announce game times for weekend playoff games at T-Mobile Park
The Seattle Mariners unveiled start times for division series games against the Astros at T-Mobile park for both Saturday and Sunday (if necessary). Game 2 will be Thursday, Oct. 13, in Houston, at 12:37 p.m. Luis Castillo will start for Seattle, while lefty Framber Valdez will take the hill for the Astros.
Yardbarker
Mariners manager Scott Servais burned by controversial move in 9th inning
Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais got burned by a controversial move he made in the 9th inning on Tuesday. Servais’ Mariners blew a 7-3 lead in Game 1 of their ALDS with the Houston Astros. Andres Muñoz allowed a 2-run home run to Alex Bregman in the 8th inning to make it 7-5.
2022 MLB front office rankings: The American League Central
From a front office standpoint, the AL Central story is two-fold: How did Mike Chernoff get so much out of what appeared to be so little and how did Rick Hahn get so little out of what appeared to be so much this MLB season?. Chernoff’s seventh season in Cleveland...
Video: Yordan Alvarez delivers another huge ALDS home run
Yordan Alvarez on Thursday continued his hot hitting for the Houston Astros. Alvarez was batting with a man on and two outs in the bottom of the sixth of Game 2 with his Astros trailing the Seattle Mariners 2-1. The Astros slugger took a 0-1 fastball from Luis Castillo deep to the opposite field for a go-ahead home run.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Red Sox make 2 roster moves, claiming Caleb Hamilton from Twins, DFA’ing Abraham Almonte
The Red Sox claimed Caleb Hamilton off waivers from the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday. They designated outfielder Abraham Almonte to make room for Hamilton. The moves appeared on the transaction log. MLB teams can’t announce transactions during postseason games. The Red Sox are expected to announce both moves Wednesday morning.
FOX Sports
MLB playoff odds: Best Game 2 bets for Thursday's divisional round
The MLB division series round is here, as we're down to the final eight teams. From a betting perspective, I have you covered. I will guide you through these playoffs by giving you daily study materials. That homework consists of previewing each game with some bets I like for the daily slate.
FOX Sports
Judge wins Baseball Digest player of year; Alcantara top arm
NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge was chosen major league player of the year by Baseball Digest and eBay after setting an American League record with 62 home runs. The New York Yankees slugger beat out two-way star Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels, last year's winner and the reigning AL MVP.
FOX Sports
MLB Divisional Series top plays: Phillies dominating Braves
The American and National League Divisional Series kicked off Tuesday, with the Atlanta Braves currently in action against the Philadelphia Phillies on FOX while the Houston Astros take on the Seattle Mariners. Later in the day, the New York Yankees host the Cleveland Guardians and the Los Angeles Dodgers host...
Comments / 0