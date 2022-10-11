Read full article on original website
Mariners announce game times for weekend playoff games at T-Mobile Park
The Seattle Mariners unveiled start times for division series games against the Astros at T-Mobile park for both Saturday and Sunday (if necessary). Game 2 will be Thursday, Oct. 13, in Houston, at 12:37 p.m. Luis Castillo will start for Seattle, while lefty Framber Valdez will take the hill for the Astros.
ALDS Game 1: Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros odds, picks and predictions
The Seattle Mariners face the Houston Astros in the opener of their best-of-5 AL Division Series Tuesday at Minute Maid Park. First pitch is at 3:37 p.m. ET (TBS). Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Mariners vs. Astros odds with MLB picks and predictions. Regular-season series: Astros...
Mariners manager burned by controversial move in 9th inning
Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais got burned by a controversial move he made in the 9th inning on Tuesday. Servais’ Mariners blew a 7-3 lead in Game 1 of their ALDS with the Houston Astros. Andres Muñoz allowed a 2-run home run to Alex Bregman in the 8th inning to make it 7-5.
Here Is The Astros Lineup For Game Two Of The ALDS
Astros take 1-0 lead into ALDS Game 2 against Mariners
Seattle Mariners (90-72, second in the AL West during the regular season) vs. Houston Astros (106-56, first in the AL West during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Luis Castillo (8-6, 2.99 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 167 strikeouts); Astros: Framber Valdez (17-6, 2.77 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 194 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:...
MLB: Houston Astros at Los Angeles Angels
Jul 17, 2019; Anaheim, CA, USA; Detailed view of a memorial for Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs on the outfield wall at Angel Stadium of Anaheim. Skaggs, 27, died at a hotel in Southlake, Texas, July 1, 2019, where he was found unresponsive prior to a game against the Texas Rangers. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Giants Hire Away Astros Assistant GM
The San Francisco Giants hired Houston Astros assistant general manager Pete Putila as their next general manager.
Seattle Mariners: Everyone Loves an Underdog – ALDS Pitching Matchups
The Seattle Mariners did what many thought impossible. They won the Wild Card Series in Toronto, advancing to the Division Series against Houston. Here’s a preview of the possible ALDS pitching matchups. Toronto was heavily favored to beat the Seattle Mariners in the American League Wild Card Series. 13...
New York Yankees host the Cleveland Guardians in ALDS Game 1
Cleveland Guardians (92-70, first in the AL Central during the regular season) vs. New York Yankees (99-63, first in the AL East during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Cal Quantrill (15-5, 3.38 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 128 strikeouts); Yankees: Gerrit Cole (13-8, 3.50 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 257 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK...
The Astros’ 26-man ALDS Roster
The 26-man roster chosen to oppose the Seattle Mariners contains a few mild surprises. No left-handed reliever. Will Smith was left off the roster. Rookies David Hensley and Hunter Brown are in. Reliever Phil Maton is out. The Astros went with only 12 pitchers for this 5-game series. Here is...
Seattle to throw Castillo in ALDS Game 2 vs Houston's Valdez
HOUSTON (AP) — Seattle’s Luis Castillo will oppose Houston’s Framber Valdez in Game 2 of their American League Division Series on Thursday. It will be the second start of the postseason for Castillo, who won Game 1 of Seattle’s wild-card series against Toronto. Castillo, who was acquired from the Reds just before the trade deadline, allowed six hits and struck out five in 7 1/3 shutout innings against the Blue Jays.
White Sox Manager: Astros' Joe Espada to Interview for Job
White Sox to interview Astros' Espada for manager job originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The White Sox will interview Astros bench coach Joe Espada for their managerial opening, according to multiple reports. The New York Post's Jon Heyman and ESPN's Jesse Rogers reported the White Sox will interview Espada...
It's Not Just Seattle Who's Excited About the Mariners Postseason Run
When the Mariners clinched a playoff birth, the city of Seattle absolutely erupted. And, really, it's been a party ever since. There's an excitement in the city that I haven't seen since I happened to be in Paris the day after France won the 2018 World Cup in Russia. Fans took to the streets. The vibes are incredible.
Offseason outlook: Texas Rangers
The Rangers spent half a billion dollars last winter and still lost 94 games in 2022. The focus was always more on the 2023 season than the 2022 campaign, given the timeline of the team’s top prospects. Still, ownership likely expected better results, as evidenced by the surprising August dismissal of president of baseball operations Jon Daniels — who’d been the third-longest-tenured baseball ops leader in the game. It’s now general manager Chris Young’s ship to steer.
