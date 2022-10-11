'We need to get back to taking the ball away': Washington State defense looks for uptick in turnover production

PULLMAN – Washington State coach Jake Dickert acknowledged the expectations this season while pointing out that his football program “is still building.”. “And I think that’s important for everybody to understand,” he said. “I know sometimes I don’t get afforded that luxury, because I’ve been here, which is OK. But we’re building a program. No one said there was going to be instant success. I’m excited about where we’re at.”

