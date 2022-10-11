'We need to get back to taking the ball away': Washington State defense looks for uptick in turnover production

Read full article on original website
nbcrightnow.com
Midseason report card: Handing out grades to Washington State's offensive and defensive groups after six games
PULLMAN – Washington State coach Jake Dickert acknowledged the expectations this season while pointing out that his football program “is still building.”. “And I think that’s important for everybody to understand,” he said. “I know sometimes I don’t get afforded that luxury, because I’ve been here, which is OK. But we’re building a program. No one said there was going to be instant success. I’m excited about where we’re at.”
nbcrightnow.com
Two freshman students at Grand Canyon University from Clarkston killed in wrong-way crash
CLARKSTON, Wash. - Two freshman students at Grand Canyon University, who were both from Clarkston, were killed in New River, Arizona following a four-vehicle wrong-crash crash on I-17 early Monday morning. A third student, from Hawaii, was also killed. "It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that we share...
nbcrightnow.com
4 sent to hospital after U of I fraternity structure collapse
MOSCOW, Idaho - The University of Idaho making headlines again Tuesday - this time it’s Greek row. Saturday night, a structure, built by Phi Kappa Tau members collapsed, injuring four people. Two were life-flighted to area hospitals, according to Moscow Fire. Moscow Fire Chief Brian Nickerson says two women...
