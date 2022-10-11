ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
AL.com

2 more major retailers closing on Thanksgiving: What about Walmart?

Two more major retailers have announced plans to once again close for Thanksgiving day. Best Buy and Target are joining Kohl’s in closing on Thanksgiving day (Thursday, Nov. 24). Walmart, the nation’s largest retailer, has not announced its Thanksgiving plans but has also closed for the holiday in recent years.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving#Black Friday#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business
TheStreet

Target, Walmart, and Amazon Have Ruined Black Friday

Halloween remains more than two weeks away and Walmart (WMT) , Amazon (AMZN) , and Target (TGT) have already kicked off the holiday shopping season. That seems like it would be good for consumers, but it's mostly confusing as nobody knows when the best deals are and if they should be shopping now or waiting until closer to the actual holiday season.
SHOPPING
Mashed

Walmart Just Made A Big Change To Its Return Policy For The Holidays

Despite what some may think about Christmas talk just as we're getting started in October, the truth is that it's never too early to consider Christmas shopping for family and friends. Costco was rolling out Christmas decorations in July, after all. And isn't it better to get your presents wrapped up before Halloween than have to fight your way to them on Black Friday?
RETAIL
ETOnline.com

Walmart's Competing Prime Day Sale Is Here — Shop the 25 Best Deals on TVs, Toys, Gifts and More

Walmart launched a huge fall sale today, just one day ahead of Amazon's first-ever Prime Early Access Sale. You don't need to wait to score extraordinary early Black Friday discounts with the Walmart Rollbacks and More sale. Featuring savings across the entire site, Walmart is kicking off the holiday season with deals on big-ticket holiday gifts, including the new Apple Watch, AirPods Pro, and 4K smart TVs.
SHOPPING
FOXBusiness

Amazon, Walmart, Target roll out early holiday sales

It's beginning to look like Christmas in stores across America as retailers kick off holiday deals off even earlier this year. Amazon is rolling out a 48-hour holiday sale for Prime members in October. The Seattle-based shopping juggernaut is among a handful of companies moving up their holiday sale calendars...
RETAIL
960 The Ref

Amazon's holiday sales event sees lower sales, group says

NEW YORK — (AP) — Amazon said Thursday its Prime members ordered more than 100 million items during a sales event this week that analysts are expecting to be a bellwether for the holiday shopping season. As expected, the Seattle-based e-commerce company did not share sales figures. Still,...
BUSINESS
Thrillist

You Won't Find Black Friday Sales at REI This Year or Ever

REI claims it is quitting Black Friday the way millennials quit JNCO jeans in the 90s. Permanently. Probably. REI has kept out of the Black Friday frenzy for the last seven years, opting to give employees the day after Thanksgiving off. It has now announced that it will annually close all of its business, including 178 stores, distribution locations, headquarters, and call centers. It will "instead pay its more than 16,000 employees to enjoy time outside," it said in an announcement. The day off will becoming an "ongoing, permanent, employee benefit."
SHOPPING
CNBC

'Black Friday is here': Holiday sales are already on, with record-breaking deals

Holiday sales are starting earlier this year as retailers try to unload excess inventory and entice shoppers worried about inflation. Discounts are expected to hit record highs for categories such as electronics, toys and computers, according to Adobe's online-shopping forecast. Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale may be over, but the...
SHOPPING
Axios

Thanksgiving shopping online to decline for first time since 2015

Americans are expected to shop online less this Thanksgiving than last year, new estimates from Adobe Analytics show. Why it matters: It's the latest piece of evidence to suggest that consumers are opting out of a craze that stores themselves have been split on. Driving the news: Thanksgiving Day online...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy