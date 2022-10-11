Read full article on original website
Ouachita hosts photography exhibit by Margo Duvall through Nov. 16
ARKADELPHIA, Ark. – Ouachita Baptist University’s Rosemary Gossett Adams Department of Art & Design is hosting photographer Margo Duvall’s exhibit “All She Needed to Do” through Nov. 16 in Rosemary Adams Gallery 1 in Moses-Provine Hall. Duvall will speak about her work on Tuesday, Nov. 8, at 3 p.m. in Moses-Provine 206, with a reception immediately following.
Jay W. Lee
It was Tuesday, May 8, 1979 in Hope, Arkansas when a baby boy named Jay Wendell Lee was born to Mary Louise Watson and Lonnie Dale Ross Sr. While growing up, Jay attended Hope Schools and he was known for making people laugh. He was a faithful member of Life...
95th Anniversary of Central Baptist Church Prescott to be celebrated November 6
Central Baptist Church of Prescott, Arkansas will celebrate 95 years of serving our Lord and Savior on November 6, 2022. Everyone that has attended or served as Staff at CBC is invited to attend this great day of celebration. Services will begin at 10am. Songs of celebration and a time of reminiscing will be part of the service. Brother Tom Mitchell will be the guest speaker. After the morning service there will be a potluck lunch held in the Stokes Center. Join us for a great time of celebrating our 95th Anniversary.
Florence Zimmer
Florence Zimmer, age 85 of Blevins, Arkansas passed away Monday October 10, 2022, at her home. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time but will be announced by. BRAZZEL/Oakcrest The Funeral Home of Hope. Eddie Brazzel Director. Online condolences: www.brazzelfuneralhomes.com.
Rainbow of Challenges to stage haunted house on South Hervey starting October 21
HOPE, Ar – Rainbow of Challenges of Hope will unleash the ghouls and goblins for their annual ROC-TURNAL Fright Night haunted house on five dates this October. The Fright Nights will be held at 119 South Hervey and admission is only $10 per person. Kids 12 years and under need a guardian.
James Cross
James D. Cross, 79, of Rosston passed away Wednesday, October 12, 2022. Visitation is scheduled 6:00-8:00pm Friday, October 14, 2022 at Herndon-Fuqua Funeral Home in Prescott. Funeral Service will be held 2:00pm Saturday, October 15, 2022 at Morris Baptist Church with Bro. James Crain officiating. Interment to follow at Mt. Moriah Cemetery.
Hope Hempstead County Chamber of Commerce releases list of current and future happenings
Please make a note of the upcoming events, we hope to see you there. If you have an event you would like to add to the calendar, please submit it at hopeusa.com. Hispanic Heritage Gallery Exhibit September 30-October 31, 10a-3p daily, 200 E Division, Hope. Drive Away Cancer with Car-Mart...
Hope Police Department warrants, accidents, arrests October 3-9
Robert Guilliams, 55, of Hope, AR Failure to Appear. Richard Clayburn, 28, of Hope, AR Failure to Appear. Clavin Kendrix, 58, of Nashville, AR Failure to Comply. Shavaughn Logan, 26, of Hope, AR Failure to Appear. 10.8.22. Toy Haynes, 28, of Hope, AR Affidavit. ACCIDENTS:. 10.4.22. 4:19pm in the 200...
Nevada County Quorum Court approves appropriation ordinance for Tax Collector’s deputy
The Nevada County Quorum Court met for their October meeting last night, and with Judge Glass out for a family emergency, JP Cummings facilitated the meeting. Court members approved the appropriations ordinance for the Collector’s deputy. A few months ago, court members discussed and approved the change of the part-time deputy to full-time, but numbers weren’t available at that time. Last night, Nevada County Clerk Julie Oliver provided the quorum court with the figures and it was approved. A few court members reiterated that this position only be full-time until the end of the year.
Hope High Cross Country teams turn in good finishes at Dragon Country Invitational
HOPE, Ark. – This past weekend, the Hope Senior High Cross Country teams competed at Genoa Central High School in the Dragon Country Invitational. Both Hope teams did a great job with several athletes turning in their best times of the year. The varsity girls finished second overall. They had three girls finish in the top 15: freshman Brianna Maclaughlin finished 10th, senior Mariana Turcios finished 11th and freshman Madelyne Maclaughlin finished 13th. Juniors Miracle Martinez and Brency Cabriales also had good showings with a 17th and 21st place finish respectively.
Arrest made October 3 by Hope police for forgery, computer fraud, theft, breaking and entering
On October 3, 2022 at approximately 3:15pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Demontel Armstrong, 19, of Stamps. Armstrong was arrested and charged with forgery in the first degree, computer fraud, theft of property, and breaking or entering of a safe or lock box. The arrest occurred in the 300 block of South Washington Street in Hope. Armstrong was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
Hope Advertising and Tourist Promotion Commission discusses financial report, artificial ice rink details, mowing contract and Pocket Park
The regular meeting of the Hope Advertising and Tourist Promotion Commission took place Tuesday afternoon. The commissioners dealt with the Parks Department financial report, the final details on the running of an artificial ice rink at The Hub, discussed a contract to cut the grass around the interstate, approved $25,000 more to fund a last round of construction at the Pocket Park and heard a report on that site’s progress.
Hope Hempstead County Chamber of Commerce reveals Christmas theme, dates for open house, tree and window decorating, parade
Are you all ready for this years Christmas Open House?!. Here are some important dates to put on your calendar this year! If your business would like to participate in Christmas Open House, Our Annual Window Decorating Contest, “Be the Light” or The Christmas Parade give us a call at 870-777-3640 or send us an email at [email protected]!
