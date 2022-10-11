ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

ClutchPoints

Ronald Acuña Jr.’s stern message after refusing to exit Game 2 following HBP in Braves vs. Phillies

There was no way Ronald Acuña Jr. was leaving Game 2 of the NLDS between the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies despite being hit by pitch in the contest. Acuña emphasized as much after helping lead the Braves to a 3-0 victory in the said MLB playoffs showdown. The 24-year-old took a fastball to his right elbow off Zack Wheeler’s pitch at the bottom of the sixth inning, causing much pain as he immediately ran to the Atlanta dugout to get his hand examined.
CBS Sports

Braves-Phillies NLDS Game 2 delayed by rain

Game 2 of the National League Division Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Atlanta Braves will not start on time because of inclement weather moving through the Atlanta area. The Braves announced the news on their Twitter account less than two hours before the first pitch was supposed to be thrown, at 4:35 p.m. ET.
