Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Pennsylvania Festival is a Food Lover's ParadiseTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
I-295 NB Double Lane Closure FridayMorristown MinuteMercer County, NJ
Fishtown Pickle Project Partners with Preston Elliot of WMMR’s Preston & Steve Show on Limited-Edition PicklesMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Crunch Cravings at Café SohoJ.M. LesinskiPhiladelphia, PA
Chef Christopher Kearse Rolls Out A Cornucopia of Fall Flavors at ForsythiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Ronald Acuña Jr.’s stern message after refusing to exit Game 2 following HBP in Braves vs. Phillies
There was no way Ronald Acuña Jr. was leaving Game 2 of the NLDS between the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies despite being hit by pitch in the contest. Acuña emphasized as much after helping lead the Braves to a 3-0 victory in the said MLB playoffs showdown. The 24-year-old took a fastball to his right elbow off Zack Wheeler’s pitch at the bottom of the sixth inning, causing much pain as he immediately ran to the Atlanta dugout to get his hand examined.
Phillies Reliever Alvarado Beefs with Braves During NLDS Game 1
Philadelphia Phillies reliever José Alvarado and Atlanta Braves outfielder Guillermo Heredia chirped back and forth during the eighth inning of NLDS Game 1.
The Braves last played the Phillies in the post-season 29 years ago in what proved to be a rough series
ATLANTA — The Braves were in the early stages of an amazing playoff run. In 1993, the team won more games during the regular season than any other. The Philadelphia Phillies cared nothing about the Braves' success during the National League Championship Series. They blocked the Braves from a third straight trip to the World Series.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
2022 MLB Division Series, Game 2: Phillies vs. Braves, Padres vs. Dodgers
Yes, that’s former Cub Nick Castellanos pictured above making a fantastic diving catch in the Phillies’ Game 1 win over the Braves. Didn’t think he had it in him. The National League series continue today with Game 2. The American League series will have an off day before continuing tomorrow.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS Sports
Braves-Phillies NLDS Game 2 delayed by rain
Game 2 of the National League Division Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Atlanta Braves will not start on time because of inclement weather moving through the Atlanta area. The Braves announced the news on their Twitter account less than two hours before the first pitch was supposed to be thrown, at 4:35 p.m. ET.
Watch: Braves mascot parachutes into Truist Park ahead of playoff game vs. Phillies
The "Phillie Phanatic" may be one of the most recognizable mascots not only in Major League Baseball, but all of sports. With the Philadelphia Phillies traveling to face the Atlanta Braves in Game 1 of the NLDS on Tuesday afternoon though, it was the Phanatic's NL East rival mascot in Atlanta -- "Blooper" -- who stole the show.
Yardbarker
Atlanta Braves, Philadelphia Phillies Announce NLDS Game 1 Starting Lineups
The Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies posted their starting lineups on Twitter Tuesday morning for game one of the National League Division Series, set to start at 1:07 p.m. ET on FOX. The series opens at Truist Park in Atlanta for game one and game two, before shifting to Philadelphia...
The Braves' NLDS Rotation Will Shape the Phillies' Destiny
The Atlanta Braves have yet to decide if Spencer Strider or Charlie Morton will face the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 3.
RELATED PEOPLE
Phillies anxious to put Braves in ‘hostile envoronment’
The Philadelphia Phillies’ long wait for a home game ends Friday when they play host to the Atlanta Braves in
Wheeler On Homecoming Start for Phillies in NLDS Game 2
Zack Wheeler looks to give the Philadelphia Phillies a 2-0 series lead on Wednesday afternoon against the Atlanta Braves in the NLDS.
Comments / 0