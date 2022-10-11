ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

ESPN's Zach Lowe ranks Philadelphia 76ers 11th on his list of most exciting teams

By Alex Reed
1 day ago
 1 day ago
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Zach Lowe recently published an article rating the most exciting teams in the NBA to watch on League Pass. The article focuses on the 30 teams based on a point system. The Philadelphia 76ers ended up 11th.

The Sixers being 11th isn’t too surprising considering the players they have and the expectations for the team. Although they could’ve at least made the top 10. James Harden and Joel Embiid are likely going to be the most exciting duo in the 2022-23 season. That’s not even touching on one of the most exciting prospects to watch in the NBA in Tyrese Maxey.

Lowe cited why the Sixers ended up where they did in his article:

“Joel Embiid guarantees a top-12 finish here. Few athletes have ever combined so much grace, power and high-IQ feel. The James Harden-Embiid two-man game was so potent, Embiid so effective scoring off Harden’s pocket passes. (They lose points for how many free throws they generate. It’s a slog.)”

“Tyrese Maxey takes over when Harden rests, but he’s almost more fun playing off Philly’s two stars. He waits along the arc, like a sprinter in the starting block, primed to catch a kickout and fly through the diagonal crease Harden has unlocked.”

The Sixers have a lot of talent and it will be up to Doc Rivers to manage it all and get the best out of his players. The addition of De’Anthony Melton and retention of Matisse Thybulle is going to help tremendously. Both are good at playing the passing lanes and creating fast break opportunities that lead to exciting plays.

Harden is always going to be a menace to defenders with his solid ball-handling skills and powerful offensive game. This is going to be a big year for the Sixers.

