ESPN
Juventus' Champions League last-16 hopes in peril after loss to Maccabi Haifa
Juventus slumped to a 2-0 defeat against a Maccabi Haifa side who won their first Champions League game for 20 years as Omer Atzili's double helped the Israelis to a famous victory at a rocking Sammy Ofer Stadium on Tuesday. The result leaves third-placed Juve's chances of qualifying for the...
Barcelona v Inter Milan: Where To Watch, Live Stream, UEFA Champions League
Barcelona host Inter Milan on Wednesday in the UEFA Champions League and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match which could involve a number of Liverpool targets.
Barcelona looking to rebound ahead of 2 crucial games
MADRID (AP) — Barcelona needs to switch back into high gear. The Catalan team got off to a strong start this season but has begun to struggle just before crucial matches against Inter Milan in the Champions League on Wednesday and Real Madrid in the Spanish league on Sunday.
Antonio Rudiger's Little Piece Of UCL History Sees Real Madrid Deny Shakhtar Donetsk Memorable Win
Shakhtar were 29 seconds from recording a memorable win over Real Madrid in Warsaw, Poland.
UEFA Champions League Matchday 4 Fixtures & Results - 11th to 12th October
Details of all the Matchday 4 fixtures and results for this coming week in the UEFA Champions League.
FOX Sports
Alonso's Leverkusen loses 3-0 to Porto in Champions League
LEVERKUSEN, Germany (AP) — Xabi Alonso's debut as a Champions League coach didn't go as planned. Two goals for Mehdi Taremi from the penalty spot and superb goalkeeping from Diogo Costa lifted Porto to a 3-0 win at Bayer Leverkusen on Wednesday, strengthening the Portuguese team's bid to qualify for the Champions League knockout stage and leaving Leverkusen last in Group B.
ESPN
Porto's Galeno sparkles in 3-0 win at Leverkusen
Porto's Galeno scored one goal and earned two penalties for Mehdi Taremi to convert as they cruised to a 3-0 victory at Bayer Leverkusen on Wednesday, taking over second place in the Champions League Group B with two matches remaining. With coach Xabi Alonso making his Champions League debut on...
ESPN
Marseille boost UCL last-16 chances with win at nine-man Sporting
Marseille boosted their chances of reaching the Champions League last 16 with a 2-0 victory at nine-man Sporting on Wednesday. Matteo Guendouzi and Alexis Sanchez scored before the break as Sporting, who were down to 10 men in the reverse fixture at the Velodrome last week when they lost 4-1, lost Ricardo Esgaio and Pedro Goncalves to red cards either side of the interval.
FOX Sports
Lewandowski keeps Barcelona barely alive in Champions League
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Robert Lewandowski scored in stoppage time to keep Barcelona alive — for the moment — in the Champions League on Wednesday. Lewandowski’s last-gasp header helped the Catalan club salvage a 3-3 draw with Inter Milan after the visitors had taken a 3-2 lead with a goal from Robin Gosens in the 89th.
theScore
Napoli outclass Ajax yet again to reach Champions League round of 16
Naples, Italy, Oct 12, 2022 (AFP) - Napoli reached the Champions League knockout stages with two games to spare on Wednesday after a flamboyant 4-2 victory over Ajax maintained their 100 percent start in this year's competition. Luciano Spalletti's side has four wins from four and a perfect 12 points...
Yardbarker
Napoli vs. Ajax preview and predicted lineups
Eight days since its 6-1 thrashing in Amsterdam, Ajax will look to bounce back against Napoli in Group A to keep its UEFA Champions League hopes alive. Luciano Spalletti's side dominated Ajax the last time out, with the Dutch club suffering one of its worst losses. A victory on Wednesday in Italy for Napoli will seal its spot in the knockout rounds of the competition. Ajax must win to keep up with Liverpool in the fight for second place in the group.
Yardbarker
Watch: Manchester United Goalkeeper Target Diogo Costa Great Assist For Porto In UEFA Champions League
Manchester United are prepared to possibly look into the goalkeeper market next summer. David De Gea’s contract expires at Old Trafford, however wants to stay at United for ‘years to come’. Erik Ten Hag wants to utilise playing out from the back and having a goalkeeper that...
Yardbarker
Video – Michallik argues that keeping Allegri is more costly for Juventus
Following Juve’s latest woeful defeat wcourtesy of Maccabi Haifa, Max Allegri’s future has been at the very centre of the discussion, with fans and observers alike baffled by the club’s decision to repeatedly back the manager. For his part, former USMNT star Janusz Michallik understands the club’s...
ESPN
Bayern Munich reach Champions League knockouts with win over Plzen
Bayern Munich cruised past Viktoria Plzen 4-2 on Wednesday, putting them through to the knockout round of the Champions League after punishing the Czech champions during a ruthless four-goal, first-half display. The victory, combined with Barcelona's 3-3 draw with Inter Milan, put Bayern through to the knockout stage while the...
theScore
Bayern beat Viktoria Plzen to cruise into Champions League last 16
Plzen, Czech Republic, Oct 12, 2022 (AFP) - Leon Goretzka's brace inspired Bayern Munich to a 4-2 win at Viktoria Plzen in the Champions League on Wednesday that sent the German side through to the last 16. Bayern, who won their Champions League group in each of the last four...
Yardbarker
Watch: Victor Osimhen and Hirving Lozano score vs Ajax amid Manchester United links
Two Manchester United targets were on the scoresheet as Napoli thrashed Ajax 4-2 in Wednesday’s Champions League clash. Victor Osimhen and Hirving Lozano netted a goal each to secure Napoli’s place in the knockout stage of the competition, as well as maintain a perfect record throughout the group stage.
When Jose Mourinho's Inter stunned Barcelona en route to 2010 Champions League success
Plenty has changed for Inter Milan and Jose Mourinho since their last Champions League glory – but its brilliance remains almost unparalleled
Chelsea's Bundesliga blowout: RB Leipzig's Josko Gvardiol 'should follow Christopher Nkunku to Stamford Bridge in a £131m double deal' - and Todd Boehly 'also wants £105m Jude Bellingham AND Bayern Munich's Benjamin Pavard'
Chelsea owner Todd Boehly is preparing to raid the Bundesliga transfer market next summer, according to reports in Germany. The American showed he is not afraid to splash the cash with an outlay of over £250million on a host of new signings this summer and it appears Boehly is already planning his next spending spree.
Sporting News
Matildas end European drought against Denmark as they build momentum ahead of 2023 Women's World Cup
The Matildas have claimed their second win in four days, this time downing Denmark 3-1 in Viborg. Australia hadn't beat European opposition away from home since 2013 and had to dig deep to end that nine-year drought. Denmark opened the scoring after just one minute via Everton midfielder Karen Holmgaard...
