Sheriff’s department narcotics agents arrest 6 in Jones Co.
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department narcotics agents arrested six individuals overnight during a narcotics search warrant issuance at a home on Houston Road. Those arrested include the following:. Lisa English, 50, of Laurel: Possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of paraphernalia. Kaitlyn...
Jones County woman accused of charging $30K on company card
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – An Ovett woman was arrested for allegedly charging over $30,000 to a company credit card. The Laurel Leader Call reported Joni Fraga, 26, was an employee at Bush Construction for about a year. Company president Matthew Davis signed an affidavit stated that he saw an email invoice from PayPal on […]
Hattiesburg Police Officer receives ‘First Responder of the Year’
Player of the Week: Jadden Roberts scores 5 TDs in Northeast Jones win. Jones County graduates 12 Part-time Academy law enforcement cadets. Tuesday night, 12 law enforcement cadets celebrated their academy graduation. Fillingane expects Medicaid extension for new moms a top issue in 2023 session. Updated: 10 hours ago. |
‘Zeus Capone’ arrested in Jones Co. for possession & distribution
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Known in Jones County by his nickname “Zeus Capone,” 43-year-old Martin Ashcraft of Ellisville is back in prison after a traffic stop yielded new drug-related charges. Narcotics agents with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department arrested Ashcraft on Monday, Oct. 10, after discovering methamphetamine...
Jones Co. Sheriff’s Department receives new 3D imaging equipment
4th-ranked Bobcats welcome Bears for final home football game of regular season. The Board of Supervisors recently approved a $1.9 million bid for the Perry County Jail to receive a new roof. 4th Dist. candidate Ezell speaks to Jones GOP women Wednesday. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. On Wednesday, the...
Pine Belt company gifts Jones Co. nurse a new roof
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A retired Pine Belt nurse will get a new roof on her home later this week, courtesy of Cox Roofing in Laurel. Sherry Stringer is getting a free roof Friday as part of an annual program from Cox Roofing to honor those who serve others. Last...
Dump truck driver dies in crash on I-59 in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A dump truck driver died in a rollover crash on Interstate 59 in Moselle on Wednesday, October 12. Officials with the Jones County Fire Council said crews responded to the scene around 8:45 p.m. near the 80 mile-marker on the southbound side of the interstate. They found that a dump […]
Perry County Jail to receive new, improved roof
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Perry County Jail is due for a change. The Board of Supervisors recently approved a $1.9 million bid for the Perry County Jail to receive a new roof. The current roof is flat with nearly ten air conditioner units on top, causing the roof...
Jones County graduates 12 Part-time Academy law enforcement cadets
Player of the Week: Jadden Roberts scores 5 TDs in Northeast Jones win. Hattiesburg Police Officer receives ‘First Responder of the Year’. Making a difference - that’s the mission of a Pine Belt police officer who was recognized Monday for protecting and serving the Hub City. Fillingane expects...
Jones Co. man on trial found dead of apparent suicide
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A man on trial for the sexual assault of a minor was found dead of an apparent suicide on Wednesday morning. According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, officers responded to a call around 6:23 a.m. at a home on Woodrow Cochran Road in the Ovett community. On the scene, officials found Kenneth R. Hodge dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.
Hattiesburg man arrested on drug, gun charges
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man is in custody and facing multiple charges after cash, narcotics and stolen weapons were discovered on Tuesday. According to the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, the 12th Judicial District Narcotics Task Force and Hattiesburg Police Department arrested 40-year-old Jayson Hicks on charges of possession with intent to distribute, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, possession of a stolen firearm and enhanced firearm penalty.
Cyclist killed in South 40th accident identified
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The bicyclist who was killed in a car accident in Hattiesburg Tuesday night has been identified. According to Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem, the man has been identified as 64-year-old Henry Chism, who was living in Hattiesburg at the time of the incident. His family has been notified.
Family of missing Mississippi man wants answers for his disappearance
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Rasheem Carter, of Fayette, has been missing for more than a week. His family said he disappeared when he was contracted to work in Taylorsville, Mississippi. Rasheem’s family said they are desperate to find their loved one. They also said it isn’t like him to go this long without communication. […]
80-year-old woman arrested on drug charges in Jones Co.
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - An 80-year-old woman was arrested after a substance suspected to be methamphetamine was found in her possession during a traffic stop Thursday night. According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department Narcotics Division, Deputy Jarron Guy pulled over a vehicle Janice K. Muscarello was riding in...
Petal to give city first responders ‘well-deserved’ pay raise
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Friendly City’s continued growth has also meant a growing need for more first responders. Around 11,000 people now live in the City of Petal, and with more residents come more emergencies. Petal Mayor Tony Ducker said with the growing city’s general budget at $9.2...
Woman’s body found in Laurel identified, mother charged with murder
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The body of the woman found in Laurel this past week has been identified. According to the Laurel Police Department, the victim has been identified as 34-year-old Shanice Nicole Watts, formerly of Long Beach, Calif. LPD also confirmed the victim was the daughter of the suspect.
Gulfport man receives 3 life sentences in Jefferson Davis Co.
PRENTISS, Miss. (WDAM) - A Gulfport man was sentenced to serve three consecutive life terms without the possibility of parole in Jefferson Davis County after a jury found him guilty of two counts of armed robbery and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. 15th Circuit...
Mississippi sheriff asks for public’s help in locating stolen 1974 Corvette
Mississippi authorities are looking for a stolen 1974 Chevrolet Corvette. The George County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help in locating the vehicle that was stolen from Highway 98 in the Brushy Creek community of George County. The orange antique car was stolen sometime between Thursday, Oct....
Laurel police chief responds to LPD officer DUI arrest
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - An officer for the Laurel Police Department was arrested over the weekend for driving under the influence. The officer, Raven Naylor, was arrested in Forrest County. Police Chief Tommy Cox said they are currently working on an internal investigation, which is a city and department policy.
