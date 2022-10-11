Read full article on original website
Cassatt Resident spent years developing a park for his community
CASSATT, S.C. — David Stokes Jr. is a lifelong resident of the rural community of Cassatt. The unincorporated area of the town is located between Camden and Bethune and only has one intersection, but it's home to many like Stokes. In 2007, he bought land from another resident back and decided to transform the space into a community park called, "Stokes Legacy Park" which he says he named after his father, who he says was a good man.
Habitat for Humanity gets homes to build property in Camden
CAMDEN, S.C. — The City of Camden voted Tuesday afternoon on the sale of five residential lots to Habitat For Humanity of Kershaw County. The Tuesday vote allows for the the land to be used to build affordable housing. "They are restricted to single-family detached houses, so they are...
Harvest Hope Food Bank seeing increase in families who are in need
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – This time of the year is a vulnerable time for families who are in need of food, according to Harvest Hope Food Bank. Harvest Hope Chief Executive Officer Erinn Rowe says there are many factors to blame but the biggest one is inflation, as it steadily drives up the cost of food. The food bank is seeing an increase in the number of families that are struggling to make the ends meet.
$8.8 million investment brings hemp operation to Clarendon County
CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. — An agricultural hemp company, SC Canna LLC, has announced plans to invest $8.8 million in an indoor growing facility in Clarendon County. The project will create 37 new jobs, according to state officials. SC Canna will grow and distribute medical-grade hemp products at a 50,000-square-foot...
A Camden jewel celebrates 100 years in business
CAMDEN, S.C. — Walking down East Dekalb Street in Camden you pass windows full of memories as F.D. Goodale Jewelers is celebrating one hundred years in business. "My daddy started this business in 1922, he worked in a jewelry store before World War One, then Camden..ended up here and we've been here ever since,.everything in this store dates back to 1922 those cases over there, particularly which are relicks, to say the least," says Frank Goodale.
Local groups trying to preserve South Carolina's black medical history
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The walls of Jean Hopkins's house are covered in newspaper clippings, special awards, and recognitions from her time as an advocate and a nurse. She is a Columbia native, Booker T Washington Graduate, and a licensed nurse from the 1950 class at Columbia Hospital's school of nursing. After graduating, she began work at Good Samaritan-Waverly Hospital. She remembers growing up in the segregated South.
AGP Group investing $3.3 million towards new Lexington establishment
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Automotive glazing manufacturer AGP Group announced it’s investing $3.3 million towards the establishment of a new division in Lexington County. The expansion will create 35 new jobs. In a press release, officials say the new AGP eGlass division will be responsible for designing and manufacturing...
Public works solid waste division to host compost giveaway
The City of Columbia Public Works will host a free compost giveaways for residents and will assist with loading the materials onto trailers, trucks, or whatever residents bring. The event will take place Saturday, Oct. 22, from 8 a.m. until noon at 123 Humane Lane, located near the animal shelter.
'People need roofs over their heads': Affordable housing in Columbia still years away
COLUMBIA, S.C. — For residents like Phillip Price and Ryan Porter, finding an affordable apartment in Columbia was like finding a needle in a haystack. "Everything as soon as I needed it, got filled up. The only ones that were available were super overpriced," said Price. "My friend, who...
Indoor hemp growing operation coming to South Carolina
CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A newly constructed 50,000-square-foot building will soon be home to an indoor hemp-growing operation in South Carolina. SC Canna, LLC, an agricultural hemp company, announced on Wednesday plans to establish an indoor growing operation located in Manning. The $8.8 million investment would create about 37 new jobs. According to Gov. […]
Homes are one step closer for site of former Camden Elementary School
CAMDEN, S.C. — The site of the former Camden Elementary School will soon have a very different look as Camden City Council has approved the sale of the lot. "So the next step and is to sign a contract with the development firm. They have the contract and they're reviewing it, we're waiting for their signatures. Once we have that signed, then we can go ahead and do the closing process," says Shawn Putman, City Planner.
Mount Moriah Hosting Memorial Concert
On behalf of Future Youth Leaders Society, Inc and the Raekisha A. Masslieno Education Fund, Mount Moriah Baptist Church in Camden announces the first ever R.A.M Memorial Gospel Concert! This concert aims to celebrate Ms. Raekisha A Masslieno’s love for gospel music and education. Bring your family, friends, cousins,...
More apartments planned for Columbia's North Main corridor
COLUMBIA — Investors are proposing a 101-unit apartment complex along a developing stretch of Columbia's North Main Street. The project at the corner of Sumter and Scott streets is the third set of apartments planned for the area in the last two years. The project developer could not immediately...
Chick-fil-A distribution center proposed in Lexington County
LEXINGTON COUNTY — Fast food giant Chick-fil-A is eyeing Lexington County for its next major distribution center. The Georgia-headquartered restaurant chain known for its mannered workers and "Original Chicken Sandwich" has opened two such distribution centers in the Southeast over the past couple of years. Lexington County is expected to be home to its third, according to a notice published by the county government.
"It blows my mind." Midlands community reacts to triple homicide
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH)- 25 year old Matthew Dewitt is now charged with murder after he was accused of killing his parents, James and Gloria Dewitt, as well as a third family member. James and his wife Gloria Dewitt were shot to death at their home in Northeast Columbia off Green...
Lexington's Jay Koon claims 'Golden Peanut' at Fair
The South Carolina State Fair kicked off with a contest at Academic Avenue, as the Lexington County Blowfish held its third annual Boiled Peanut Eating Contest. Six contestants from the fields of radio and television media and law enforcement took the stage to see who could eat the most boiled peanuts in two minutes.
Town of Summerton - Public Notice
PUBLIC NOTICE The Town of Summerton PLANNING COMMISSION will conduct a Public Hearing to hear comments regarding the following issue on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 26, 2022 at 5:00 PM in the Town Council Chambers, 10 Main Street, Summerton, SC 29148 Re-zone Request A. Request to re-zone a parcel #078-10-06-005-00 and a portion of parcel 078-10-06-006-00 and a from R10 to General Commercial. This will be combined with other parcels as one. B. Applicant: Summerton DG, LLC / Tom James, Gaskins & LeCraw, Inc / Kyle Sharpe Property Owner: Summerton United Methodist Church, PO Box 35, Summerton SC 29148 & Bridget M. Wells, PO Box 44, Summerton SC 29148.
5 displaced after house fire in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Five people have been left displaced after a home caught fire on West Buchanan Drive Wednesday afternoon. Fire officials say 1st Shift crews were dispatched to the scene just before 3:50 p.m. Smoke could be seen coming from the roof of the home and there...
McLeod Farms offers fall fun for all ages
MCBEE, S.C. (WBTW) — If you’re looking for a great time during the fall season, McLeod Farms in McBee has plenty of activities for all ages to enjoy. “We love it here. You can go and see like the antiques, and there’s a restaurant,” said Isabel Trapp of Camden, South Carolina. “And go to the […]
Over-the-counter hearing aids available Oct. 17
COLUMBIA, S.C. — New regulations by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will change the way those impacted by hearing loss receive care. Starting Monday, Oct. 17, over-the-counter hearing aids will become available for those with perceived mild to moderate hearing loss. According to the U.S. Department of...
