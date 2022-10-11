ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center

At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
TheDailyBeast

High Schooler Arrested for Body-Slamming Cop in Wild Video

A violent scene at an Orlando-area high school got truly weird on Thursday when an unidentified 15-year-old grabbed St. Cloud Police Officer Russell Ball and threw him to the ground. The fracas took place while the officer was attempting to separate a fight between two other students, according to a police news release. “What occurred to Officer Ball was despicable and should never have happened,” said St. Cloud Police Chief Douglas Goerke, who called the circulating video of the incident “extremely disturbing.” With the help of students and school officers, Ball regained control of the situation “using the least amount of force possible,” police said. The alleged provocateur, a minor, was charged with battery of a law enforcement officer and resisting an officer with violence. Read it at Fox Orlando
San Angelo LIVE!

Cartel Drug Runner Driving a Chevy Aveo Caught with 42 Pounds of Cocaine, Meth & Fentanyl

On September 24, 2022, CBP officers assigned to the Eagle Pass International Bridge encountered a 22-year-old man driving a black Chevrolet Aveo making entry from Mexico. The vehicle was selected for inspection utilizing non-intrusive inspection (NII) equipment. After conducting a physical inspection, officers discovered 17 packages concealed within the vehicle. The packages contained seven pounds (3.2kg) of alleged fentanyl, 20.9 pounds (9.5kg) of alleged cocaine, and 14.9 pounds (6.8kg) of alleged methamphetamine.
Accidents
Public Safety
Teen dies after being shot 16 times in Garfield Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – A teenaged boy was found dead in the Garfield Park neighborhood Saturday morning. Police said around 7:49 a.m., officers found the boy, believed to be 16 years old, unresponsive in the 300 block of South Springfield with 16 gunshot wounds to the body. He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead.No one is in custody. Area detectives are investigating.  
Complex

Georgia Man Who Said He Was Defending Himself Against Racist Attack Sentenced to 10 Years Over Fatal Shooting

A Georgia man will spend years behind bars for a fatal shooting he claims was in self-defense. According to the Statesboro Herald, 23-year-old William “Marc” Wilson was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the death of Haley Hutcheson, a white 17-year-old he allegedly shot and killed on June 14, 2020. Authorities say the incident took place shortly before 1 a.m., when Wilson, who is Black, was driving his Ford Fusion with his then-girlfriend Emma Rigdon.
Daily Mail

Sinister secret is discovered under piles of green waste during arrest of alleged Rebels bikie leader - as police uncover terrifying haul of drugs and weapons

Police have arrested six alleged bikie gang associates and their alleged leader after discovering 13kg of dangerous drugs and firearms hidden in piles of green waste. Officers laid more than 50 drug, weapon and burglary charges after the raid of a south Brisbane property on Holloway Road in Chambers Flat on Friday.
NBC News

Florida man kills ex-wife and stepson in dispute over lights left on in the house, authorities say

A recently divorced Florida man fatally shot his ex-wife and her adult son in a “rage” over electricity and leaving the lights on in the house, Florida authorities said. Michael D. Williams, 47, was arrested Sunday evening and charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Marsha Ebanks-Williams, 48, and Robert Adams, 28, the Volusia Sheriff’s Office said.
DELAND, FL
WWL-AMFM

Northshore cops arrest DEA agent

St. Tammany Parish authorities today announced the arrest of a federal agent for allegedly hitting his spouse. “A local DEA agent was arrested this week by the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office after he battered his wife,”
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA

