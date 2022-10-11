ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
8 new releases hit Netflix today – here’s what you should watch

An adaptation of a Stephen King story. A reality game show, a documentary about the Thai cave survivors, and a glam- and glitz-filled reality series about Asian and Asian-American friends living the high life in Los Angeles. For those of you keen to find something new to binge, these and more titles are among the new Netflix releases debuting on the streaming giant today, and we’ve got all the details below.
Where to Watch and Stream Piovono Mucche Free Online

Cast: Luca Amorosino Don Anselmo Domenico Battaglia Barbara Bonanni Massimo De Lorenzo. Piovono Mucche never made it to Netflix, unfortunately. Still, Netflix holds a variety of shows one can watch for subscription plans that costs $9.99 per month for the basic plan, $15.49 monthly for the standard plan, and $19.99 a month for the premium plan.
Where to Watch and Stream Hiroshima: The Aftermath Free Online

Brand new documentary marking the 70th anniversary of the Hiroshima and Nagasaki bombings which ended WWII and began the nuclear age. Features interviews with survivors from both sides. Is Hiroshima: The Aftermath on Netflix?. Unfortunately, Hiroshima: The Aftermath is not on Netflix. But you can't go too wrong with what...
Where to Watch and Stream Turma da Mônica em: Cine Gibi 2 Free Online

Cast: Marli Bortoletto Angélica Santos Elza Gonçalves Paulo Cavalcante Dirceu Aparecido de Oliveira. Mônica's class left the comic to invade the video once again with new adventures that live up to the story that has been amusing different generations for many years. Is Turma da Mônica em:...
Where to Watch and Stream Sarpatta Parambarai Free Online

Best sites to watch Sarpatta Parambarai - Last updated on Oct 13, 2022. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch Sarpatta Parambarai online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for Sarpatta Parambarai on this page.
Where to Watch and Stream The Fantastic Adventures of Unico Free Online

Best sites to watch The Fantastic Adventures of Unico - Last updated on Oct 13, 2022. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch The Fantastic Adventures of Unico online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for The Fantastic Adventures of Unico on this page.
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, October 3

What we're learning from these Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Movies and Shows lists is that you all love movies, but aren't really into Prime Video original movies. Following the no-show on the list by Naomi Watts' Goodnight Mommy, the new Prime Video original film My Best Friend's Exorcism, which was just released on Friday, also failed to make the list. Meanwhile, Ambulance and Firestarter, which were both released in theaters (Firestarter was also released on Peacock), made the list after debuting on Prime Video on Friday. Of the five films on today's list, only one — Samaritan — is a Prime Video original. You guys ever hear of movie theaters?
Where to Watch and Stream An American Girl Story - Melody 1963: Love Has to Win Free Online

An American Girl Story - Melody 1963: Love Has to Win. Cast: Marsai Martin Idara Victor Frances Fisher Frankie Faison Garrett McQuaid. Set in Detroit during the Civil Rights Movement, "An American Girl Story - Melody 1963: Love Has to Win" examines the joyful life and troubled times of an irrepressible 10-year-old African-American girl whose vivid imagination and creativity reinforce her optimism. When shocking national events threaten her sense of security, Melody must find inner strength to restore her hope for a better world.
Barbarian will soon stream on HBO Max

Zach Cregger’s horror film Barbarian is coming to streaming services just in time for Halloween. The movie will be released on Oct. 25 on HBO Max. The digital release will happen alongside a 4k Ultra HD release, which will include bonus scenes, behind-the-scenes footage, and additional commentary, per Variety.
Where to Watch and Stream Dans une galaxie près de chez vous, le film Free Online

Where is the best place to watch and stream Dans une galaxie près de chez vous, le film right now? Read on to find out!. The movie chronicles the long, futuristic voyage of a team of Québécois space explorers looking for a planet capable of sustaining life, in the year 2034, after the destruction of the ozone layer through excessive human pollution, prompting the need for a new planet to welcome humankind. The seven crew members venture outside their own galaxy to explore other star system in search of a new planet large enough to sustain 6 billion people. The few habitable planets encountered are ultimately abandoned either because they are already occupied (emphasizing the wrongdoing of invading other civilizations and cultures), or because upon closer inspection they are found to have other problems (cow-sized mosquitoes, high radiation levels, dog overpopulation, unsuitable living environment, ...).
Is ‘Till’ Streaming on Netflix or HBO Max?

The highly anticipated biographical drama, Till, starring Danielle Deadwyler, Jalyn Hall, Whoopi Goldberg, and more is hitting theaters this weekend. Based on the true story, Till follows the aftermath of 14-year-old Emmett Till’s (Hall) lynching by white supremacists for whistling at a white woman while visiting cousins in Mississippi. The movie is told from the perspective of his mother, Mamie Till (Deadwyler), who became an educator and activist in the Civil Rights Movement following her son’s brutal murder.
TikTok Trainspotting Sensation Francis Bourgeois to Host Channel 4 Digital Series on Trains

TikTok sensation Francies Bourgeois is set to front a five-part digital series for Channel 4 called “Trainspotting with Francis Bourgeois.” Joining forces with celebrities including comedian Aisling Bea, Eurovision star Sam Ryder, football star Jesse Lingard, rapper AJ Tracey and “Love Island” alum Chloe Burrows, Bourgeois will give audiences – and his guests – a glimpse into the art of “wild transpotting.” The series, produced by Untold Studios, will be available on Channel 4’s YouTube channel with shorter versions appearing on Channel 4’s Facebook, Instagram and TikTok pages from Oct. 19. It was commissioned by Charlie Hyland in Channel 4’s digital commissioning team....
Black Adam Reportedly Almost Featured an Arrowverse Character

Black Adam will not just serve as the debut of Dwayne Johnson's titular antihero in the DCEU, but it will also introduce the Justice Society of America as part of its universe. As fans are looking forward to seeing them get included in the franchise, it looks like there was another known DC hero who was supposed to appear in the film.
Outlander Season 7 Release Date, Spoilers & Update: Time-Travel Drama Will See Return Of Season 6 Fan-Favorites

Some beloved characters from the previous season of the popular Starz series will return in the upcoming Outlander Season 7. Although there have been significant alterations over the course of the show's run, Outlander mostly adheres to the main plots of the books. Each season is based on one of the novels by author Diana Gabaldon. There is a lot of fresh material emerging regarding future episodes, as Season 7 is currently in production.
Bad Prosecutor Episode 4 Release Date And Time, Preview

EXO Do Kyungsoo has made his way back to the small screen and is currently appearing in the Kdrama Bad Prosecutor for the first first time after he was discharged from the military. This new Kdrama provides the idol-actor with another opportunity to demonstrate his acting chops by casting him in the leading role.
