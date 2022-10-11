Read full article on original website
Churchman
1d ago
THINK?? should this one be builtnear a CITY COUNCIL member??I THINK so!! What about you??
Reply
6
Related
kptv.com
City of Vancouver seeks input from neighbors about third ‘Safe Stay Community’ site
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - The City of Vancouver is considering building another Safe Stay Community to help more people transition out of homelessness. The site under consideration is at Daniels and West 11th Street, about a block away from Clark County Superior Court. The vacant lot is currently used for parking and is surrounded by various local businesses.
KGW
Potential Safe Stay Village in downtown Vancouver
These communities are managed by various nonprofit organizations. Another site is being considered downtown in a big block on West 11th street.
kptv.com
Aloha homeless camp grows larger causing concern for neighbors
ALOHA, Ore. (KPTV) - A homeless camp in Aloha is getting bigger, and so are the concerns surrounding it. It sits along Shaw Street, near a railroad, and spans roughly 50 yards. Just feet away is an apartment complex called the Edwards Center. The nonprofit houses people with developmental disabilities, and its director says at first the camps were fine, but that’s changed.
kptv.com
‘A complete surprise’: Blanchet House gets generous donation from shuttered church
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A generous gift from a North Portland church is going to help several local nonprofits, like Blanchet House. “The donation was a complete surprise,” Julie Showers, a spokesperson for Blanchet House, said. Blanchet House serves Portland’s unhoused community three meals a day, six days a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kykn.com
Salem Downtown Redevelopment Project to Begin with Demolition
The buildings that formerly housed Union Gospel Mission, Saffron, and ABC Music are scheduled for demolition. The downtown properties north of Chemeketa Street, between Commercial and Front, that formerly housed ABC Music, Saffron and Union Gospel Mission, will soon look very different. These properties comprise almost a full block and are part of a redevelopment effort by the City of Salem’s Urban Renewal Agency.
thelundreport.org
PeaceHealth Workers In Vancouver, Wash. Claim Management “Bullying”
Unhappy with what they call “bullying” by a manager, workers at the PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver, Wash., staged a rally Monday afternoon claiming the hospital is pushing already-stressed frontline workers to increase their hours and improve their performance or quit. The rally was focused on management...
Lawyer: Sidewalks blocked by Multnomah County tents, tarps
County budget documents list at least 33,500 tents and tarps purchased in single year.Multnomah County has bought and distributed at least 33,500 tents and tarps to the homeless that have potentially violated the rights of the disabled by blocking sidewalks, an attorney suing the city of Portland is alleging. John DiLorenzo represents 10 disabled Portlanders who say homeless encampments on sidewalks violate their rights under the Americans With Disabilities Act. He has now issued subpoenas to the county and its affiliated Joint Office of Homeless Services seeking information on tents and tarps it has distributed to the homeless. "I strongly...
Jo Ann Hardesty shows support for affordable housing tenants
A city leader joined tenants of an affordable housing complex in North Portland on Monday, calling for a landlord to keep the units affordable.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MultCo’s first Safe Rest Village at capacity as camps grow nearby
Months after Portland's first Safe Rest Village opened in the southwest near Multnomah Village, KOIN 6 is getting an idea of its progress and how neighbors are stepping in.
Growing consensus on Interstate Bridge replacement
ODOT says key players and stakeholders are all coming together to work toward the new bridge plan.COLUMN: Kris Strickler's KEEP OREGON MOVING For the past few years, the Oregon and Washington Departments of Transportation have been working to replace the 105-year-old Interstate Bridge across the Columbia River with a safer, seismically resilient bridge that will offer expanded opportunities for transportation modes, including high capacity transit and better access for people walking and rolling. This past summer, the boards, councils and commissions of all eight local partner agencies involved in the Interstate Bridge Replacement Program recommended we move forward...
WWEEK
Rene Gonzalez Wants to Bring Back an Institution That Hasn’t Existed in Portland for Over 50 Years: a Municipal Court
Perhaps the most substantive policy idea that Rene Gonzalez has floated in this election is that Portland doesn’t just need more cops—it needs another court. After a pair of meetings, one with Washington County District Attorney Kevin Barton and another with Portland’s police union, Gonzalez was convinced Portland’s criminal justice system needed a shakeup.
kptv.com
Red Cross: More people are now eligible to give blood
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The U.S Food and Drug Administration updated its blood donor eligibility, allowing people who spent time in the U.K. Ireland and France between 1980 and 2001 to donate blood and platelets. The American Red Cross began accepting donations from those individuals on October 3. People who...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
multihousingnews.com
Security Properties Sells Portland-Area Community for $124M
The joint venture sold the 347-unit community in Lake Oswego, Ore., after renovating most of the units in 2019. Security Properties has sold its 347-unit community in Lake Oswego, Ore. after recently completing a comprehensive renovation program on most of the units. A joint venture associated with Security Properties sold One Jefferson to an undisclosed buyer for $124 million. CBRE’s Josh McDonald, Joe Nydahl and Phil Oester represented the seller.
2 women busted with fentanyl after Amtrak rides to Portland
A Portland woman and her roommate were busted with fentanyl shortly after investigators say they took separate train rides to Portland on Amtrak.
‘Dynamic’ blaze burns grain elevator in Vancouver
Firefighters are battling what they call a “dynamic” blaze burning in a grain elevator in Vancouver Thursday morning.
‘Less than lethal rounds’ used during Vancouver call; store evacuated
A Vancouver ice cream shop evacuated as authorities responded to a call in the shared parking lot Wednesday evening, Clark County Sheriff's Office said.
Candidate: No more 'pay for play' parks in Oregon City
Karla Laws says she will continue to fight against fees, support nonprofits that build communityI'm seeking to empower resident voices in city government and city operations as an Oregon City commissioner. I'm concerned about the city government's lack of connection with residents. In seeking positive change, I'd like to address resident concerns on infill and consider resident input in development. With a bachelor's degree in business supply-chain logistics management and a background in financial reporting, I'll aim for transparent financial reports and understandable annual budgets for residents. My focus is to address the dysfunction between the city's administration and citizens,...
The Daily Score
Troutdale Says Tax-Funded Housing Project Has a Problem: Too Many Homes
Troutdale, a suburban city five miles east of Portland, requires each new home to come with at least 2 parking spaces. Car counts at similar projects nearby suggest residents will probably average about 1.1 cars per home. The affordable housing provider proposed 130 spaces: 1.4 per home. Last month, Troutdale’s...
kptv.com
Nakia Creek Fire confirmed to be human caused
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - Officials confirmed on Tuesday that the Nakia Creek Fire was human caused, as some communities were issued evacuation notices. Washington State fire officials confirmed the fire was human caused on Twitter but stopped short of providing a specific reason, saying it remained “under investigation.”
thereflector.com
More than $7M awarded for East Fork Lewis River restoration
A major project to restore the environment along the East Fork Lewis River has received the largest grant in its history. The funds will be used to bring the old Ridgefield Pits gravel mine back to its pre-mining state. On Sept. 26, the Washington State Recreation and Conservation Office announced...
Comments / 6