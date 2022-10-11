ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charles City, VA

New Kent High School golf team finishes in tie for fourth at state competition

New Kent High School’s Golf team finished tied for fourth place at the Group 3A State Championships held Oct. 11 at Stonehenge Golf and Country Club in Richmond. Brett Ferry led the way for the Trojans, finishing in eleventh place with a score of 78. Teammate Dillon Mickles finished one stroke behind him with a 79, good enough for a tie for twelfth place. Other participants for New Kent were Kyle Digg (T-21st, 82), Cayden Sheaffer (T-36th, 88), Robert Edwards (T-47th, 92), and Palmer Douglas (T-49th, 93).
