Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Family & Friends Frantically Searching For Missing Former VCU Basketball ChampionThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRichmond, VA
Best Restaurants in Richmond, VATerry MansfieldRichmond, VA
Virginia Commonwealth University students are switching from drinking alcohol to smoking weedMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Short Pump Kroger eliminates single-use plastic bagsMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Amazon hiring 3,700 in Virginia and offering bonusesWatchful EyeVirginia State
Related
nkccnews.com
New Kent High School golf team finishes in tie for fourth at state competition
New Kent High School’s Golf team finished tied for fourth place at the Group 3A State Championships held Oct. 11 at Stonehenge Golf and Country Club in Richmond. Brett Ferry led the way for the Trojans, finishing in eleventh place with a score of 78. Teammate Dillon Mickles finished one stroke behind him with a 79, good enough for a tie for twelfth place. Other participants for New Kent were Kyle Digg (T-21st, 82), Cayden Sheaffer (T-36th, 88), Robert Edwards (T-47th, 92), and Palmer Douglas (T-49th, 93).
Showdown time in CIAA, SIAC
Virginia Union head coach Alvin Parker (l.) and Benedict head coach Chennis Berry (r.) look to knock off defending champions in their respective conferences in showdowns Saturday. Check out all the scheduled games. The post Showdown time in CIAA, SIAC appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
VCU basketball coach's message to Richmond about missing former player
The search continued Wednesday for former VCU basketball player Rob Brandenberg. Brandenberg, 30, was last seen on Monday.
Norfolk State to perform at Missy Elliott street renaming ceremony next week
Not only is the Norfolk State University Band preparing for homecoming but they're also getting ready to perform in the Missy Elliott street renaming ceremony next week.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
He's safe! Missing VCU basketball player found
Rob Brandenberg, 30, was reported missing on Monday when his girlfriend went to Henrico Police with concerns about his safety.
urbanviewsrva.com
Bringing thrill back to Church Hill: The East End of Richmond
Jeremy Pruitt, a Queens, New York native is currently the Head Coach of Armstrong High School’s football program and is a great mentor on and off the field. At the time of this interview, the Armstrong Wildcats are on an impressive run with a record of 3-3. “We’re taking things week by week,” said Coach Pruitt. According to him, this hungry team is led by several athletes including Kemari Eberhardt, Leonte Oulahi, Ajenavi Byrd, Marin Banks, and Anthony Allen.
virginiasports.com
No. 13 UVA To Face Virginia Tech In Smithfield Commonwealth Clash
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 13 Virginia women’s soccer team (10-2-2, 3-2-1 ACC) heads back out on the road to take on Virginia Tech (9-4-1, 3-3-0 ACC) in the Smithfield Commonwealth Clash on Thursday (Oct. 13). Kick is set for 8 p.m. at Thompson Field. HOW TO FOLLOW...
Virginia Rep buys Scottish Rite Temple in Richmond
Virginia Repertory Theatre plans to name its new property at 4204 Hermitage Road the Virginia Rep Center for Arts and Education.
RELATED PEOPLE
Chesterfield gardener offering $300 reward for return of ‘giant’ Virginia State Fair blue-ribbon-winning squash
It has been less than a week since Lydia Nichols arrived at the Virginia State Fair, giddy, ready to pick up her giant blue-ribbon-winning gourd. However, upon arrival, she found that it had gone missing right from the tent.
Freeman High School community mourning death of teacher
The Freeman High School community is in mourning, following the unexpected death of social studies teacher Lara Curry. Curry died Oct. 8.
4 Great Seafood Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you also happen to love seafood, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing seafood places in Virginia that you should absolutely visit if you want to see what really delicious seafood tastes like.
rvamag.com
A Broke Student’s Guide to Richmond Good Cheap Eats
Broke student but wanting to explore the city? You have been eating at the university food hall for awhile and its probably a good time to highlight a few places YOU the students at Virginia Commonwealth University and Virginia Union University can enjoy and afford. Here is our (in)complete list of great spots to get decent food at decent prices! If you can think of a few more, let us know in the comments.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WAVY News 10
Winsome Earle-Sears making three stops in Norfolk Monday
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Lt. Governor Winsome Earle-Sears has three stops planned in Hampton Roads on Monday, Oct. 10. According to her public schedule, all of the local events are in Norfolk. The day begins at 1 p.m. with a tour of the Port of Virginia. Then, it’s...
Get ready to solve a ‘murder mystery’ at Pamplin Park in Petersburg based on historic event
The month of October offers plenty of chances to get a good scare, but have you ever wanted to be in the middle of your own thrilling murder mystery? You can have the chance in Petersburg's Pamplin Park later this month.
Explosion inside chemistry classroom, Dinwiddie students injured
More than one student was injured in the Wednesday morning incident, sources told CBS 6 senior reporter Wayne Covil.
Why NSU students say parking space is getting tight on campus
NORFOLK, Va. — Editor's note: The full report airs tonight at 6 on 13News Now. Norfolk State University (NSU) students reached out to 13News Now with a problem: parking on campus. Many said they can't park close to their dorm room where they feel safe. One senior political science...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
weatherboy.com
Earthquake Rattles Virginia; Shaking Reports Received by USGS
An earthquake rattled portions of Virginia early today, generating reports of shaking that were sent to USGS via their “Did you feel it?” tool on their Earthquake Website. While shaking reports were received by USGS, there were no damage reports made from today’s quake. The earthquake, which...
260 new apartments proposed for site of abandoned retirement home in Richmond
The new owners of an abandoned retirement facility in Richmond are proposing 260 new apartments on the overgrown site in the Museum District.
Though this South Richmond house was condemned in 2018, it still stands
A few years ago, a home in South Richmond was condemned and the city said it should also be torn down. To the disdain of neighbors, this house is still standing.
Why Virginia gas prices have jumped 20-cents in a week
The average gas price in Virginia is $3.53 per gallon, up four cents overnight and 22 cents in a week, according to AAA Mid-Atlantic.
Comments / 0