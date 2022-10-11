ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Gate, CA

Second Man Found Dead in South Gate

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I3n9D_0iVAAizM00
Photo: Getty Images

SOUTH GATE (CNS) - A man was found dead Tuesday in an unincorporated area of South Gate about a half-mile from the scene of another death investigation, and sheriff's detectives are assisting the South Gate Police Department with the investigation.

Authorities were called at around 1:05 p.m. to the 2700 block of Missouri Avenue on reports of a person down and found the man dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The man's name was withheld pending notification of his next of kin, and his manner of death was not immediately released.

Deputies were also called at 1:19 a.m. to the 2500 block of Indiana Avenue, where they located another man dead at the scene, but the LASD could not immediately confirm if the two deaths were related.

Anyone with information about the deaths was asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to CrimeStoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Los Angeles

Teen Arrested in Deadly Attack of Store Clerk in Highland Park

An arrest has been made in a deadly attack against a liquor store clerk in Highland Park who tried to stop a group of teens from stealing beer and other items. The Los Angeles Police Department’s media relations division confirmed Thursday that one of the four teenagers who allegedly struck 68-year-old Steven Reyes with a scooter at Tony's Market near the intersection of Figueroa Street and E Avenue 40 last week is now in custody.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

Gunshot Victim Found in 7-Eleven Parking Lot

Baldwin Hills, Los Angeles, CA: A man was found shot in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven on the 5700 block of Obama Boulevard in the Baldwin Hills neighborhood of South Los Angeles. The shooting occurred Wednesday, Oct. 12, at approximately 1:50 a.m. Los Angeles Police Department Southwest Division officers...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
Indiana State
South Gate, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
South Gate, CA
foxla.com

Vehicle crashes into Glendale building, at least 1 injured: Police

GLENDALE, Calif. - At least one person was injured after two cars crashed into a building in Glendale Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities. The crash happened shortly around noon Wednesday, according to Glendale Police, at a building in the 3900 block of Pennsylvania Avenue. Images from SkyFOX show the building as Vibe Auto Sales.
GLENDALE, CA
KTLA

Police find man dead after fight reported in South Gate home

An investigation is underway after police responded to a domestic disturbance call and found a man dead in a South Gate home Tuesday. Local police officers were called to the home in the 2500 block of Indiana Avenue around 1:19 a.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release. The caller indicated […]
SOUTH GATE, CA
HeySoCal

Man, 64, reported missing in Lynwood

Authorities sought the public’s help Wednesday to find a man with schizophrenia who went missing in Lynwood. Ronald Edward Morrow, 64, was last seen about 5 p.m. Monday in the 3600 block of East Imperial Highway, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Morrow is white, 6-feet-1-inch...
LYNWOOD, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man fatally wounded in Wilmington shooting

WILMINGTON, Calif. – Authorities Wednesday identified a man who was fatally shot by Los Angeles police in Wilmington. The shooting was reported at about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday near E Street and Quay Avenue, where officers were following a truck that had been reported stolen, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Crimestoppers
theavtimes.com

Man shot to death at Lancaster motel

LANCASTER – A man in his 20s was shot and killed early Monday morning at a motel in Lancaster, authorities said. The fatal shooting was reported around 12:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10, at the Lancaster Inn on the 43500 block of 17th Street West, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
LANCASTER, CA
foxla.com

Homicide suspect arrested in Watts after hours-long search

LOS ANGELES - Officials arrested a homicide suspect who fled from authorities in Watts Wednesday morning. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the 41-year-old suspect - whose name was not released - is wanted in connection with the murder of Shon Shaquil Amey in South Los Angeles on Aug. 5. Officials said the suspect was walking in the street when he had an argument with Amey and fatally shot him.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTLA

Authorities search for missing 11-year-old Pasadena boy

Authorities are searching for a missing 11-year-old boy who was last seen on Monday in Pasadena. The missing boy, 11-year-old Jerrel Bernard, was last seen on Oct. 10 on the 4800 block of Oak Grove Drive around 4:30 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Bernard is described as 4 feet 11 inches […]
PASADENA, CA
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
48K+
Followers
19K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy