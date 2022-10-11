ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHIO Dayton

Police respond to hoax shooting reports at multiple Florida schools

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Police departments in Florida responded to "swatting" calls at multiple high schools on Tuesday. Swatting is a hoax where someone calls emergency services and reports a nonexistent crime to get law enforcement officials -- generally a SWAT team -- to show up to an address.
BOCA RATON, FL

