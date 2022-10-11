Read full article on original website
First Responders Deliver BBQ Cook Off Proceeds to Jaxon's Journey
SAN ANGELO – Organizers of the annual First Responders BBQ Cook Off held in September presented the proceeds to Jaxon Robbins and his family Friday morning at the Michael D. Brown Justice Center in downtown San Angelo. Jaxon and his parents were on hand Friday morning to accept the donation. Jaxon has been struggling over the past months with some GI issues. He has been hospitalized multiple times with no relief. He was sent to a GI specialist in Lubbock on April 26, he was hospitalized there and they began running test. On April 28, the Dr. found a brain tumor, Jaxon underwent an…
HIGHLIGHTS: Odessa High loses shootout in San Angelo
SAN ANGELO, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa High Bronchos (3-4, 0-2) lost their second straight district game against the San Angelo Bobcats in a shootout 57-34. Watch the video above for highlights.
The 8th Annual Bronteoberfest Is Sat, Oct 15th
If you're ready for an awesome day and night full of fun this Saturday, October 15th, head to Bronteoberfest, just a short drive from San Angelo where you will find plenty of fun!!. The City of Bronte invites everyone to come out and enjoy their 8th Annual Bron-toberfest! You're sure...
Updates with SAISD October 13, 2022
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Deputy Superintendent and Chief Academic Officer, Dr. Farrah Gomez and KLST Carolyn McEnrue discuss current updates with SAISD on October 13, 2022. These updates include financial aid applications for outgoing seniors such as FASFA and TASFA as well as additional financial aid opportunities. San Angelos Region Service Center will be hosting […]
Tragic Loss of Marine A Blow to Toys For Tots
The death of a U.S. Marine and assault of service members in a tragic attack here in San Angelo on October 2nd was devastating. Our service members know the risks of serving. Yet, no one expects our dedicated soldiers to be slain right here in the communities where they serve.
Winter is coming to San Angelo!
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The National Weather Service for San Angelo has announced that “winter is coming”! Due to the cold front that passed through on Sunday, October 9, 2022, the NWS is predicting colder weather heading into town next week with highs in the 60s Monday and Tuesday. With the colder weather will be […]
COSA will no longer be reporting COVID-19 reports
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The City of San Angelo has released news that they will no longer be publishing or distributing COVID-19 reports. This will be put into place on October 14, 2022, however, testing sites will still be required to report test results to the Health Department. All future reporting of COVID-19 will be done […]
Major water main break on Sunset and Knickerbocker
SAN ANGELO, Texas(UPDATE 5:45 p.m.) — The water main break was discovered at around 5:15 p.m. and is currently waiting for the Water Department to address the break however traffic has been diverted and is being attended to. The cause of the break is suspected to have been from drilling in the area by a […]
High School Football Scoreboard: Week 8
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Here’s a look at scores from Week 8 of the high school football season from teams around the Concho Valley. Thursday: Brownwood defeated Lake View 60-13 Friday: Central defeated Odessa High 57-34 Early defeated Brady 41-27 Wall defeated Ballinger 36-0 TLCA defeated Grape Creek 28-0 Christoval defeated Ozona 21-2 Reagan County […]
St. Ambrose 83rd Fall Festival is Sunday, Oct 16th
Eighty Three years is a long time to do anything!! St. Ambrose of Wall, TX knows how to have a Fall Festival and make it bigger and better every year. Check it out!!. The St. Ambrose and Holy Family Catholic Church are holding their 83rd Annual Fall Festival this Sunday, Oct. 16 in Wall. For just $15 a plate, you will be treated to a delicious Turkey, Dressing & Sausage dinner. Serving will be from 11:00 am until 2:00 pm with dine in or plates to go. Their German sausage is so delicious and popular that you can purchase the sausage for just $6 per pound...while it last!
First Major Cold Front of Fall Will Bring Cool Windy Rain Sunday Afternoon
SAN ANGELO – The first significant cold front of the Fall season is forecast to arrive in West Texas Sunday afternoon and will bring cooler temperatures and thunderstorms with moderate to heavy rain to the San Angelo area. According to the National Weather Service office in San Angelo, a strong cold front will makes its way down across the Big Country Sunday morning and hit the San Angelo area between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon. That frontal boundary will be accompanied by moderate thunderstorms with heavy rain. Temperatures will drop significantly as well. Highs Saturday…
San Angelo ISD board considers district 'sustainability plan'
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Independent School District and its board of trustees recently collaborated with an architecture firm for a facility study of its elementary school campuses. This was done to provide the best opportunities for students to thrive and be ready for the future, the district said.
