Eighty Three years is a long time to do anything!! St. Ambrose of Wall, TX knows how to have a Fall Festival and make it bigger and better every year. Check it out!!. The St. Ambrose and Holy Family Catholic Church are holding their 83rd Annual Fall Festival this Sunday, Oct. 16 in Wall. For just $15 a plate, you will be treated to a delicious Turkey, Dressing & Sausage dinner. Serving will be from 11:00 am until 2:00 pm with dine in or plates to go. Their German sausage is so delicious and popular that you can purchase the sausage for just $6 per pound...while it last!

WALL, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO