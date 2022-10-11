Read full article on original website
Groundbreaking on new freestanding emergency department to transform healthcare access in Trussville
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Thursday, Oct. 13, ground was broken at the future site of Ascension St. Vincent’s East Freestanding Emergency Department in Trussville. The Freestanding ED is the first of its kind. Costing $20 million, the emergency department will offer 24 hour access to care in the 16,800 square foot building.
Birmingham Mayor: New trash bins purchased, delivery to begin in November
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin has confirmed that the new uniformed trash bins approved by the city council to make trash pickup easier have been purchased and will roll out mid-November. He posted the following to his Facebook page:. The City of Birmingham has purchased 100,000 96...
Shelby Co. residents still without garbage pickup; Day 15
SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - New frustrations today from Shelby County homeowners who have gone more than 2 weeks without anyone picking up their garbage. Shelby County homeowners we spoke to say they’re glad we’re trying to get answers for them, because they still haven’t heard from the county.
Jefferson County Cemetery Board could soon begin clean up of overgrown cemeteries
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It appears the Jefferson County Cemetery Board is finally set to clean up overgrown and unkempt cemeteries. It comes five years after the board was formed. We’re told one of the board’s first projects could be cleaning up Pine Hill cemetery in McCalla. We’ve reported on...
Construction completed on new trail for Inverness community
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In 2009, a greenway feasibility study for the Inverness community was done. Out of that study came a 1.7-mile Inverness greenway trail along Inverness parkway. The city of Hoover partnered with Shelby County for a 2.4-million-dollar 80/20 match project. 80 percent of the federal funds came...
Changes to garbage pickup in Shelby County causes delays
SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Some Shelby County neighbors say they haven’t had their garbage picked up in the last two weeks. Effective at the beginning of this month the garbage collection service provider changed from Republic Services to Waste Management. Waste Management said they are sending extra personnel...
Generational gaps making it difficult for Shelby County Sheriff’s Office to recruit even with higher pay
COLUMBIANA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office just instituted a more competitive pay scale. Their hope is to lure the best and brightest to the county to protect and serve. So far they have found that increased pay hasn’t fully solved their recruiting challenges. At the...
Driving safely in the rain
80/20 cost split between Hoover and Shelby County for new trail. 80/20 cost split between Hoover and Shelby County for new trail. Youit Jones will be extradited to Alabama in next few weeks. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Youit Jones will be extradited to Alabama in next few weeks. New...
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office hosts active shooter training to increase safety in churches
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office hosted two active shooter safety and awareness training classes for churches. As we were tragically reminded over the summer in Vestavia Hills, even our houses of worship can be targeted by acts of hate and violence. Three people were killed in the shooting at Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church.
No Contact Advisory for portions of Patton Creek in Hoover lifted
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: Jefferson County is lifting the No Contact Advisory for portions of Patton Creek. The advisory was issued due to sewer line construction issues during a system upgrade on Oct. 12. Officials say they took follow up samples and believe levels are in the normal range...
We Build It Better program for students in Shelby County
SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A program for 7th and 8th grade students called We Build It Better is more than just a stem or career tech class. The first of its kind in Shelby County, the ultimate goal of the program is to create inventors and innovators, through an all-inclusive, industry-designed and educator-developed curriculum.
Birmingham gets second allocation for Emergency Rental Assistance
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - More help is on the way for those struggling to make rent and utility payments. WBRC was the first station to learn that the City of Birmingham was awarded another multi-million-dollar allocation for Emergency Rental Assistance. The Deputy Director of Community Services, Wendy Hicks, said she...
Gadsden Public Works Director arrested on theft charges
GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - Gadsden Public Works Director Thomas Hilton was arrested on October 12, 2022. According to the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office website, Hilton was arrested around 4:55 p.m. on first degree Theft of Property charges. Officials with the City of Gadsden said they plan to meet on...
Clanton City Council approves economic developer
CLANTON, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Clanton will soon have an economic developer to take charge of the growth happening in the city. The city council approved the full-time position on Monday, and they’re already working to get it filled. Mayor Jeff Mims said the position is necessary...
'Death note' fallout: Trussville school board to discuss acting superintendent contract Thursday
TRUSSVILLE, Ala. — The Trussville Board of Education plans to meet Thursday night to discuss and consider a contract for an acting superintendent. The current superintendent, Pattie Neil, requested a 60-day leave of absence. This comes after dozens of parents expressed concern about a student's notebook containing what was referred to as a "death note."
Jefferson County student and mother suing three school employees after her bullies get violent
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A student and her mother now suing three Jefferson County School employees for failing to follow bullying policies set by the school board and state. The student currently attends Mortimer Jordan High School and claims she has repeatedly alerted school leaders that she is being bullied. Things then turned physical.
Center Point tax raise vote fails
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Oct. 11, Center Point residents voted on whether or not increase their city’s valorem tax, and the vote failed, 66.89% against and 33.11% in favor according to Center Point officials. Right now, voters pay 0.005 cents. The proposed rate would have increased the rate...
Birmingham Water Works Board pledges public release of ‘full billing audit’
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Less than 24 hours after a powerful state senator called for its release, The Birmingham Water Works Board (BWWB) pledged on Wednesday, Oct. 12, to publicly release the results of an internal audit of billing problems that have angered thousands of customers for much of 2022.
New varieties of Fentanyl making battle against opioids harder
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Fire and EMS in Jefferson County are facing a continued uptick in Fentanyl overdoses. Now, new varieties of fentanyl are more resistant to lifesaving drugs like Naloxone (Narcan). It’s an issue one recovering heroin addict said is just getting worse. “We’re dying at an alarming...
Coaling Volunteer Firefighters respond after rescue of lost pet
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Coaling volunteer firefighters answered a call this week, and it’s one they won’t forget for awhile. There was no drama behind the rescue and it lasted all of five minutes, but somebody’s lost four-legged friend is safe and sound. It happened at...
