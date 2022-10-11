ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trussville, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbrc.com

Shelby Co. residents still without garbage pickup; Day 15

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - New frustrations today from Shelby County homeowners who have gone more than 2 weeks without anyone picking up their garbage. Shelby County homeowners we spoke to say they’re glad we’re trying to get answers for them, because they still haven’t heard from the county.
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Trussville, AL
Local
Alabama Traffic
Local
Alabama Government
Trussville, AL
Government
wbrc.com

Construction completed on new trail for Inverness community

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In 2009, a greenway feasibility study for the Inverness community was done. Out of that study came a 1.7-mile Inverness greenway trail along Inverness parkway. The city of Hoover partnered with Shelby County for a 2.4-million-dollar 80/20 match project. 80 percent of the federal funds came...
HOOVER, AL
wbrc.com

Changes to garbage pickup in Shelby County causes delays

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Some Shelby County neighbors say they haven’t had their garbage picked up in the last two weeks. Effective at the beginning of this month the garbage collection service provider changed from Republic Services to Waste Management. Waste Management said they are sending extra personnel...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Driving safely in the rain

80/20 cost split between Hoover and Shelby County for new trail. 80/20 cost split between Hoover and Shelby County for new trail. Youit Jones will be extradited to Alabama in next few weeks. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Youit Jones will be extradited to Alabama in next few weeks. New...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Macbook#Pandemic#Construction Maintenance#Search For Car Donation
wbrc.com

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office hosts active shooter training to increase safety in churches

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office hosted two active shooter safety and awareness training classes for churches. As we were tragically reminded over the summer in Vestavia Hills, even our houses of worship can be targeted by acts of hate and violence. Three people were killed in the shooting at Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

No Contact Advisory for portions of Patton Creek in Hoover lifted

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: Jefferson County is lifting the No Contact Advisory for portions of Patton Creek. The advisory was issued due to sewer line construction issues during a system upgrade on Oct. 12. Officials say they took follow up samples and believe levels are in the normal range...
HOOVER, AL
wbrc.com

We Build It Better program for students in Shelby County

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A program for 7th and 8th grade students called We Build It Better is more than just a stem or career tech class. The first of its kind in Shelby County, the ultimate goal of the program is to create inventors and innovators, through an all-inclusive, industry-designed and educator-developed curriculum.
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham gets second allocation for Emergency Rental Assistance

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - More help is on the way for those struggling to make rent and utility payments. WBRC was the first station to learn that the City of Birmingham was awarded another multi-million-dollar allocation for Emergency Rental Assistance. The Deputy Director of Community Services, Wendy Hicks, said she...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
wbrc.com

Gadsden Public Works Director arrested on theft charges

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - Gadsden Public Works Director Thomas Hilton was arrested on October 12, 2022. According to the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office website, Hilton was arrested around 4:55 p.m. on first degree Theft of Property charges. Officials with the City of Gadsden said they plan to meet on...
GADSDEN, AL
wbrc.com

Clanton City Council approves economic developer

CLANTON, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Clanton will soon have an economic developer to take charge of the growth happening in the city. The city council approved the full-time position on Monday, and they’re already working to get it filled. Mayor Jeff Mims said the position is necessary...
CLANTON, AL
wvtm13.com

'Death note' fallout: Trussville school board to discuss acting superintendent contract Thursday

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. — The Trussville Board of Education plans to meet Thursday night to discuss and consider a contract for an acting superintendent. The current superintendent, Pattie Neil, requested a 60-day leave of absence. This comes after dozens of parents expressed concern about a student's notebook containing what was referred to as a "death note."
TRUSSVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

Center Point tax raise vote fails

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Oct. 11, Center Point residents voted on whether or not increase their city’s valorem tax, and the vote failed, 66.89% against and 33.11% in favor according to Center Point officials. Right now, voters pay 0.005 cents. The proposed rate would have increased the rate...
CENTER POINT, AL
wbrc.com

New varieties of Fentanyl making battle against opioids harder

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Fire and EMS in Jefferson County are facing a continued uptick in Fentanyl overdoses. Now, new varieties of fentanyl are more resistant to lifesaving drugs like Naloxone (Narcan). It’s an issue one recovering heroin addict said is just getting worse. “We’re dying at an alarming...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Coaling Volunteer Firefighters respond after rescue of lost pet

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Coaling volunteer firefighters answered a call this week, and it’s one they won’t forget for awhile. There was no drama behind the rescue and it lasted all of five minutes, but somebody’s lost four-legged friend is safe and sound. It happened at...
COALING, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy