Texans Coach Lovie Smith Pumps Brakes on Dameon Pierce Rookie of Year Talks

By Connor Zimmerlee
TexansDaily
 1 day ago

Lovie Smith discussed the hype around Pierce and his potential Offensive Rookie of the Year campaign.

When the season began, Houston Texans fans everywhere were hopeful for the emergence of rookie running back Dameon Pierce . However, early in the season, the Texans eased Pierce into the offense as he continued his transition to the NFL.

Now, though, Pierce has burst onto the scene over the last two games and is living up to the preseason hype . Pierce has rushed for 230 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the last two weeks, bringing his season totals to 412 yards and three touchdowns.

With his workload increasing and Pierce continuing to put together impressive performances, his name has started to be mentioned as an Offensive Rookie of the Year candidate. While Lovie Smith is impressed with Pierce's performance this season, he made sure to pump the brakes on award talks so soon.

"It's a little early. He's a rookie and he's playing well," Smith said. "I haven't seen all of the rookies out there. I just know that our rookie, we've loved him from the start."

"We believed in this guy and what he can do. He's letting other people kind of see it a little bit."

Pierce undoubtedly deserves to have his name in the Offensive Rookie of the Year race , but it is far from over. He'll face stiff competition from the likes of receiver Drake London of the Atlanta Falcons and running back Breece Hall with the New York Jets.

Of course, if Pierce continues to put up 100+ yard rushing performances, the award could be his. For the time being, though, it is best to just enjoy his and the rest of the rookies' impressive performances.

TexansDaily

