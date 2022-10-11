Read full article on original website
963thebuzzer.com
COVID-19 community level moves to medium in Tompkins County
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Tompkins County’s COVID-19 community level moves to medium. Public Health Director Frank Kruppa spoke to WHCU about it. He said the best thing you can do is continue to protect yourself with what’s been proven to work. There have been 3 recent reported...
963thebuzzer.com
Ithaca authorities to remove racist graffiti from storefront
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca officials say they’re investigating racist graffiti. A Celtic cross symbol paired with the word “skin” was reportedly spray-painted at the former Trader K’s storefront. The Office of Human Rights strongly condemns the graffiti. Authorities are working to get it removed.
963thebuzzer.com
Reparations should be included in budget, says two Ithaca Common Council members
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Two members of the Ithaca Common Council want reparations for Black Ithacans included in the city’s budget. The Ithaca Voice reports Jorge DeFendini and Phoebe Brown are pushing for the addition, with Brown saying Tuesday during a news conference “Black and brown issues are the least prioritized” and are scrutinized more than issues for white Ithacans.
963thebuzzer.com
TCAT, underwriters praise efforts to reach transportation agreement
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Local stakeholders lauding a mutual public transportation agreement in Ithaca. The 10-year agreement between Tompkins County, the City of Ithaca, Cornell, and TCAT went into effect Monday. It renews the 2005 pledge of the city, county, and university as TCAT’s underwriters, responsible for a percentage of the company’s operating costs. The new agreement has two options for 5-year extensions and asserts each underwriter’s right to vet any substantial monetary proposal or investment from TCAT’s Board of Directors.
963thebuzzer.com
Cornell professor: Recession is near, but not here yet
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Are we in a recession?. Steven Kyle teaches economics at Cornell. Thursday on Ithaca’s Morning News, he said the US has continued seeing low growth and high inflation over the past few months. Kyle says he’s pessimistic. He fears a recession could happen...
963thebuzzer.com
Cortland man arrested twice in four days for related crimes
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortland man is facing charges after a pair of incidents. State Police at Marathon and Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Tower Road in Cortlandville on October 7th for a report of someone firing a shotgun and threatening others. After an investigation, Troopers arrested 37-year-old Michael Grossi. He was charged with felony gun possession and misdemeanor menacing. He was also charged with misdemeanor illegal discharge of a firearm, an Environmental Conservation Law. The victims were issued an order of protection by a judge. On Tuesday, State Police at Marathon arrested Grossi again for violating that order. He will appear in Virgil Town Court on November 8th.
963thebuzzer.com
Tompkins County Sheriff debuts first all battery electric patrol car at Sheriff’s Showdown
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WHCU) – A new patrol car debuts at the Sheriff’s Showdown at the Glen. Tompkins County Sheriff Derek Osborne raced the squad’s first all-battery electric vehicle at the event in Watkins Glen today. The Sheriff’s Showdown pits 27 Sheriffs from across the state against each other in time trials for a good cause. All proceeds from the event and donations help fund the New York State Sheriff’s Institute and Youth Summer Camp. Spectators got to see the car, a Ford Mustang Mach-E, in action, up close. Getting the all-battery electric vehicle builds on the initiative to build a greener fleet, which started several years ago with the addition of 6 hybrid vehicles. The Mach-E will be assigned to the Airport Division at Tompkins Regional Airport.
963thebuzzer.com
Taughannock Falls State Park Gorge Trail closed tomorrow
TRUMANSBURG, N.Y. (WHCU) – A popular hiking trail closing in Trumansburg. The Gorge Trail at Taughannock Falls State Park on Route 89 will briefly close to the public tomorrow from 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Hours will not be affected otherwise the rest of the day or over the weekend. Experts say now is the peak time to view fall foliage in the area.
