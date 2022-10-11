WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WHCU) – A new patrol car debuts at the Sheriff’s Showdown at the Glen. Tompkins County Sheriff Derek Osborne raced the squad’s first all-battery electric vehicle at the event in Watkins Glen today. The Sheriff’s Showdown pits 27 Sheriffs from across the state against each other in time trials for a good cause. All proceeds from the event and donations help fund the New York State Sheriff’s Institute and Youth Summer Camp. Spectators got to see the car, a Ford Mustang Mach-E, in action, up close. Getting the all-battery electric vehicle builds on the initiative to build a greener fleet, which started several years ago with the addition of 6 hybrid vehicles. The Mach-E will be assigned to the Airport Division at Tompkins Regional Airport.

