Obituary for Dora Lavonne (Buttery) Mills (1956-2022)
Dora Lavonne (Buttery) Mills, age 66 of Barbourville, was born on February 26, 1956, in Knox County, Kentucky. She was the daughter of the late Cecil Buttery and Evelyn Yeager Buttery. Dora died Saturday, October 8, 2022, at the Barbourville ARH Hospital. Mrs. Mills believed in the Baptist faith and was a member of Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church. On September 27, 1971, she united in marriage with Jimmie Wayne Mills Sr. Her lifelong joy was providing customer service to the public where she made lifelong friends, most recently at Barbourville Shell Station and Billy’s One Stop. Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmie, a son, Cecil Ray Mills, a sister, Rebecca Lynn Buttery, her father-in-law, Franklin Mills, a brother-in-law, Johnny “Pookie” Mills.
Obituary for Sally Ann Donaldson (1957-2022)
Mrs. Sally Ann Donaldson, 65, of Middlesboro, formerly of Barbourville, the widow of John Donaldson Jr., passed away Saturday morning, October 8, 2022 at her home. She was the daughter of the late Arvilee and Cassie Jones Fuson born on January 22, 1957 in Bell County. Sally was a homemaker...
Obituary for Jaxton Basinger, 3 months
Jaxton Basinger age 3 months of Dewitt, Kentucky departed this life on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at his home. He was the son of Jerry Simpson and Whitney Helton born to them on July 7, 2022 in Corbin, Kentucky. Survivors include his parents, Jerry Simpson of Artemus, Whitney Helton of...
