Coal City, IL

wjol.com

Tolled Express Lanes In Will County?

The Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning has issued a proposal, called “On to 2050”, a plan to reduce congestion in the Chicagoland area. One prominent Will County expressway is in the plan, which calls for adding a tolled express lane to attempt to ease congestion. The plan proposes...
WILL COUNTY, IL
wjol.com

Reopening of Cass Street Bridge in Joliet Delayed

The reopening of Cass Street bridge in Joliet has hit a snag. The bridge was supposed to reopen this week, but the Illinois Department of Transportation tells WJOL, the timeline has changed to mid to late November. IDOT is in the process of automating all the draw bridges through Joliet. While they were completing that work, it was discovered that one of the bridges four motors was not functioning properly.
JOLIET, IL
CBS Chicago

Crash between car and train closes busy railroad crossing in Plainfield

CHICAGO (CBS) – One of the busiest areas in suburban Plainfield was brought to a standstill when a car and train collided at Main Street.First responders were called to the scene around 10:50 a.m., according to Plainfield police. The railroad crossing just east of Bartlett Avenue was shut down for a couple of hours.There were no injuries due to the crash, according to the Plainfield Fire Department. The two occupants of the car were not inside when the train hit.Plainfield police said the driver of the white Chevy Impala was stopped in the dynamic envelope of the railroad crossing when the railroad gates came down signaling a train was approaching. The driver and passenger exited their vehicle. Shortly after, the train struck the car.Multiple crossings and the Route 126 off ramp form southbound Interstate 55 had to be closed to deal with the crash.Plainfield police and Canadian National were at the scene investigating.
PLAINFIELD, IL
Coal City, IL
CBS Chicago

Aurora City Council Finance Commitee advances plan for relocation of Hollywood Casino

AURORA, Ill. (CBS) – The Aurora City Council Finance Committee voted unanimously Thursday to advance a relocation plan for the Hollywood Casino.All five members of the committee voted to go ahead with the relocation plan. The next step is a presentation to all 12 members at a City Council Committee of the Whole Meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 18.A final vote will be held at the City Council meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 25.Under the proposal, the Hollywood Casino Aurora would move from its current location on the Fox River downtown – where it has been located since it opened in 1993 –...
AURORA, IL
starvedrock.media

Head On Crash Injures Earlville Driver

A wreck south of DeKalb injured both drivers including one from Earlville. Deputies in DeKalb County were called about a crash on Route 23 Wednesday evening. Sixty-five-year-old Andreas Schulthess of DeKalb allegedly crossed the center line causing a head-on collision with a vehicle driven by 44-year-old Leah Huey of Earlville.
EARLVILLE, IL
wcsjnews.com

House in Morris Suffers $25,000 in Damages

The Morris Fire Department responded to an electrical fire that occurred at a house in the 1200 block of Kierstad Street around 4:30 this morning. Morris Fire Chief Tracey Steffes said all five occupants of the house were able to escape and no injuries were reported. He also said the...
MORRIS, IL
jolietlaw.com

How Improper Maintenance Causes Car Accidents in Will County

Maintaining a vehicle is an important duty of drivers who own their cars. When a vehicle is properly maintained, it is far less likely to experience a critical malfunction in the course of operating it. When a vehicle is improperly maintained, it is far more likely that a mechanical or parts failure will occur in the course of operation. Vehicle malfunctions can cause a driver to lose control of the vehicle, increasing the odds of a collision exponentially.
WILL COUNTY, IL
rejournals.com

What’s the scoop with I-80?

Industrial along I-80 is still booming. For an in-depth look at what’s driving activity, and the submarket’s current projects, Illinois Real Estate Journal consulted Adam Haefner, Principal and Industrial Broker at Avison Young, and Steve Connolly, Executive Vice President, Industrial Services at NAI Hiffman. Illinois Real Estate Journal:...
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Project Acclaim to Induct Ed and Gloria Dollinger and Michael Turk into 2022 Hall of Pride at Anniversary Banquet Nov. 14

Project Acclaim will induct Ed and Gloria Dollinger and Michael Turk into its 2022 Hall of Pride during its 35th Jade Anniversary Banquet on Monday, November 14 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Jacob Henry Mansion Estate, 15 S. Richards Street in Joliet. Social Hour is at 6 p.m. and the program begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are available online at bit.ly/2022HallOfPride for $35 which includes hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar. Tickets are also available by mailing a check payable to Project Acclaim to the attention of Sylvia Acosta Chavez, P.O. Box 3799, Joliet, 60434-3799. Kindly purchase tickets no later than Wednesday, November 9.
JOLIET, IL
wjol.com

Shots Fired Between Two Vehicles In Plainfield Yet No One Files a Report

Plainfield Police Department investigating a shooting in a neighborhood near Lake Renwick. It was on Monday afternoon, October 10th at about 3:44 p.m. that members of the Plainfield Police Department responded to the area of Union Street and Corbin Street for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, several witnesses...
PLAINFIELD, IL
WSPY NEWS

Costs increase for municipalities continues; called out by one trustee

Ask any local government these days and the answer is likely the same:. Rising costs despite a previously agreed upon price and months long delivery delays. Discussion and disagreement at the Montgomery Village Board occurred this week over a public works department truck that was approved during the pandemic in April 2021. This is the second price increase since December 2022.
MONTGOMERY, IL
CBS Chicago

Car fire snags busy Route 53 in Elk Grove Village

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. (CBS) -- A car fire snagged traffic on Route 53 in Elk Grove Village Monday afternoon.As CBS 2's Kris Habermehl reported, the vehicle caught fire on northbound Route 53 about half a mile south of Higgins Road.Elk Grove Village firefighters were using foam to fight the stubborn fire late Monday afternoon.A couple of northbound lanes were blocked on Route 53, and delays were seen in both directions.There were no reports of injuries.
ELK GROVE VILLAGE, IL

