FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hairbanger's Ball at Konow's Corn Maze on 10/16Adrian HolmanHomer Glen, IL
'Stranger Things' decorated house receiving nationwide buzzAdrian HolmanPlainfield, IL
Owners of Plainfield's 'Stranger Things' house vow to remain open amid neighbor conflictJennifer GeerPlainfield, IL
70th Annual Plainfield Community Homecoming Parade on 10/8Adrian HolmanPlainfield, IL
Walmart Will Ship Online Ordered Goods Faster Thanks To Its First "Next Generation" Fulfillment CenterCadrene HeslopJoliet, IL
wjol.com
Tolled Express Lanes In Will County?
The Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning has issued a proposal, called “On to 2050”, a plan to reduce congestion in the Chicagoland area. One prominent Will County expressway is in the plan, which calls for adding a tolled express lane to attempt to ease congestion. The plan proposes...
wjol.com
Reopening of Cass Street Bridge in Joliet Delayed
The reopening of Cass Street bridge in Joliet has hit a snag. The bridge was supposed to reopen this week, but the Illinois Department of Transportation tells WJOL, the timeline has changed to mid to late November. IDOT is in the process of automating all the draw bridges through Joliet. While they were completing that work, it was discovered that one of the bridges four motors was not functioning properly.
Plans to turn parts of all Chicago expressways into tollways
Some drivers aren't happy about the proposal.
Crash between car and train closes busy railroad crossing in Plainfield
CHICAGO (CBS) – One of the busiest areas in suburban Plainfield was brought to a standstill when a car and train collided at Main Street.First responders were called to the scene around 10:50 a.m., according to Plainfield police. The railroad crossing just east of Bartlett Avenue was shut down for a couple of hours.There were no injuries due to the crash, according to the Plainfield Fire Department. The two occupants of the car were not inside when the train hit.Plainfield police said the driver of the white Chevy Impala was stopped in the dynamic envelope of the railroad crossing when the railroad gates came down signaling a train was approaching. The driver and passenger exited their vehicle. Shortly after, the train struck the car.Multiple crossings and the Route 126 off ramp form southbound Interstate 55 had to be closed to deal with the crash.Plainfield police and Canadian National were at the scene investigating.
Aurora City Council Finance Commitee advances plan for relocation of Hollywood Casino
AURORA, Ill. (CBS) – The Aurora City Council Finance Committee voted unanimously Thursday to advance a relocation plan for the Hollywood Casino.All five members of the committee voted to go ahead with the relocation plan. The next step is a presentation to all 12 members at a City Council Committee of the Whole Meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 18.A final vote will be held at the City Council meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 25.Under the proposal, the Hollywood Casino Aurora would move from its current location on the Fox River downtown – where it has been located since it opened in 1993 –...
fox32chicago.com
BNSF Railroad to pay $228M to truck drivers for violating Illinois state law
CHICAGO - A federal jury in Chicago has ordered one of the nation's largest railroads to pay nearly a quarter of a billion dollars to thousands of truck drivers for violating their privacy rights. The jury found the BNSF Railroad flaunted Illinois' law protecting your biometrics information. "All I ever...
starvedrock.media
Head On Crash Injures Earlville Driver
A wreck south of DeKalb injured both drivers including one from Earlville. Deputies in DeKalb County were called about a crash on Route 23 Wednesday evening. Sixty-five-year-old Andreas Schulthess of DeKalb allegedly crossed the center line causing a head-on collision with a vehicle driven by 44-year-old Leah Huey of Earlville.
wcsjnews.com
House in Morris Suffers $25,000 in Damages
The Morris Fire Department responded to an electrical fire that occurred at a house in the 1200 block of Kierstad Street around 4:30 this morning. Morris Fire Chief Tracey Steffes said all five occupants of the house were able to escape and no injuries were reported. He also said the...
Lightfoot proposal may end natural gas hookups for new Chicago homes
CHICAGO - New home and businesses in Chicago may find it hard and nearly impossible to get natural gas hookups under a new proposal. Mayor Lori Lightfoot's climate-fighting plan includes more than two-dozen recommendations, including the end of fossil fuel hookups. This means new construction would be built without gas...
jolietlaw.com
How Improper Maintenance Causes Car Accidents in Will County
Maintaining a vehicle is an important duty of drivers who own their cars. When a vehicle is properly maintained, it is far less likely to experience a critical malfunction in the course of operating it. When a vehicle is improperly maintained, it is far more likely that a mechanical or parts failure will occur in the course of operation. Vehicle malfunctions can cause a driver to lose control of the vehicle, increasing the odds of a collision exponentially.
rejournals.com
What’s the scoop with I-80?
Industrial along I-80 is still booming. For an in-depth look at what’s driving activity, and the submarket’s current projects, Illinois Real Estate Journal consulted Adam Haefner, Principal and Industrial Broker at Avison Young, and Steve Connolly, Executive Vice President, Industrial Services at NAI Hiffman. Illinois Real Estate Journal:...
wjol.com
Project Acclaim to Induct Ed and Gloria Dollinger and Michael Turk into 2022 Hall of Pride at Anniversary Banquet Nov. 14
Project Acclaim will induct Ed and Gloria Dollinger and Michael Turk into its 2022 Hall of Pride during its 35th Jade Anniversary Banquet on Monday, November 14 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Jacob Henry Mansion Estate, 15 S. Richards Street in Joliet. Social Hour is at 6 p.m. and the program begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are available online at bit.ly/2022HallOfPride for $35 which includes hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar. Tickets are also available by mailing a check payable to Project Acclaim to the attention of Sylvia Acosta Chavez, P.O. Box 3799, Joliet, 60434-3799. Kindly purchase tickets no later than Wednesday, November 9.
wcsjnews.com
All Batteries Removed From Old Paper Mill Site, Cleanup Process Cost Over $3.5 Million
City of Morris and US EPA officials gave an update on the cleanup process at the lithium battery fire site on Thursday morning. Leonard Zintak with the US EPA said the last shipment of batteries were taken off the property on Thursday. Zintak explained where the batteries were shipped to.
wjol.com
Shots Fired Between Two Vehicles In Plainfield Yet No One Files a Report
Plainfield Police Department investigating a shooting in a neighborhood near Lake Renwick. It was on Monday afternoon, October 10th at about 3:44 p.m. that members of the Plainfield Police Department responded to the area of Union Street and Corbin Street for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, several witnesses...
Hollywood Casinos in Aurora, Joliet move onto land near major interstates
The owners of the Hollywood Casinos in Aurora and Joliet are moving their operations onto land.
Costs increase for municipalities continues; called out by one trustee
Ask any local government these days and the answer is likely the same:. Rising costs despite a previously agreed upon price and months long delivery delays. Discussion and disagreement at the Montgomery Village Board occurred this week over a public works department truck that was approved during the pandemic in April 2021. This is the second price increase since December 2022.
Chicago shooting: 3 shot on River North feeder ramp to Kennedy Expressway, ISP says
The Ohio Street ramp's inbound and outbound lanes have reopened, ISP said.
Car fire snags busy Route 53 in Elk Grove Village
ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. (CBS) -- A car fire snagged traffic on Route 53 in Elk Grove Village Monday afternoon.As CBS 2's Kris Habermehl reported, the vehicle caught fire on northbound Route 53 about half a mile south of Higgins Road.Elk Grove Village firefighters were using foam to fight the stubborn fire late Monday afternoon.A couple of northbound lanes were blocked on Route 53, and delays were seen in both directions.There were no reports of injuries.
nypressnews.com
Chicago fishing, Midwest Report: Fall trout opener Saturday and nearshore salmon and trout
The opening of Illinois’ fall trout season Saturday and the continuing nearshore trout and salmon fishing on southern Lake Michigan lead this sprawling raw-file Midwest Fishing Report. Don Piorek messaged the photo at the top and this:. Dale, I would like to make a submission for your Fish of...
Car crashes into Chicago River after driver loses control on SW Side, police say
The driver was able to get out and get to dry land, and was not hurt, according to police.
