Lawrence, KS

FanSided

Oklahoma football: Brent Venables early tenure at OU historic

Oklahoma football is in a position that is virtually unprecedented in program history. Oklahoma has lost three consecutive games for the first time since 1998. The Sooners lost by the third largest margin in the history of the program, the worst margin of defeat to Texas and also to an unranked opponent.
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

Former OU football coach Bob Stoops to get lifetime achievement award

HOUSTON — Former University of Oklahoma football coach Bob Stoops will be honored with the 2022 Paul "Bear" Bryant Lifetime Achievement Award. Every year, the American Heart Association's Paul "Bear" Bryant Awards recognizes college football's finest coaches and celebrate their outstanding achievements and extraordinary contribution. The Lifetime Achievement Award is among four national coaching honors given during the Bryant Awards Ceremony, which will be held Jan. 11 in Houston.
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

Horses from across the country in Oklahoma for show

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Grand National and World Championship Morgan Horse Show are happening this week at State Fair Park. The event brought in horses from all over the country. "They’re smart. They enjoy working with you," said Ling Fu-Wylie, owner and amateur rider. It is a week-long...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

New Norman Ward Boundaries Go Into Effect

NORMAN, Okla. - New ward boundaries for the city of Norman will go into effect starting on Thursday. District five will take on part of district one, while several other districts will become more standardized along major roads.
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

Idea shot down to make downtown Norman a business improvement district

NORMAN, Okla. — The idea of improving downtown Norman by making it a business improvement district was shot down. The city said it’s no longer an option after the application was withdrawn. An email sent to Norman city officials was a formal request to withdraw the business improvement district application, ending their plans.
NORMAN, OK
wdnonline.com

Midwest City withdraws from CJAC, Edmond renews agreement

Amid calls for local municipalities to stop sending detainees to the Oklahoma County Jail, the city council of Midwest City recently voted to end its participation with the Oklahoma County Criminal Justice Advisory Council (CJAC), while the Edmond City Council renewed its agreement with CJAC for 10 years. Edmond elected...
EDMOND, OK
News On 6

OKC Street Takeover Ordinance Goes Into Effect this Week

Some new ordinances will go into effect in Oklahoma City later this week, including one to stop dangerous street takeovers. This move hopes to end the dangerous practice of taking over roadways to perform street races, donuts and burnouts. The new ordinance takes effect on Thursday, and allows for vehicles...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Edmond city council faced with decision to eliminate bus route

EDMOND, Okla. — There was uncertainty in Edmond when the city council was faced with a decision to eliminate the bus route. Lots of workers in Edmond said it’s their only way to get to their jobs every day. The question was if the route down to Oklahoma City would survive and after public comments, the council decided to keep it but cut down on routes.
EDMOND, OK

