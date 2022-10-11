Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Oklahoma football: Brent Venables early tenure at OU historic
Oklahoma football is in a position that is virtually unprecedented in program history. Oklahoma has lost three consecutive games for the first time since 1998. The Sooners lost by the third largest margin in the history of the program, the worst margin of defeat to Texas and also to an unranked opponent.
Sooners Unveil Alternate Uniform Ahead Of Kansas Matchup
The University of Oklahoma football team revealed some new threads for their match-up against the Kansas Jayhawks this weekend. The Sooners are coming off of three straight losses, two of them by more than 30 points. Kansas on the other hand has had their most successful season since 2009, accumulating...
Venables Vibes: Oklahoma's Brent Venables Gives QB Update, Says no 'Magic' Fix for Defense
The OU head coach said he's confident Dillon Gabriel will return to action this week against No. 19-ranked Kansas.
Oklahoma's Bob Stoops Receives Bear Bryant Lifetime Achievement Award
The Sooners' coaching legend owns one of college football's great turnarounds, 10 conference titles, a national championship, a spot in the Hall of Fame and lots more.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOCO
Former OU football coach Bob Stoops to get lifetime achievement award
HOUSTON — Former University of Oklahoma football coach Bob Stoops will be honored with the 2022 Paul "Bear" Bryant Lifetime Achievement Award. Every year, the American Heart Association's Paul "Bear" Bryant Awards recognizes college football's finest coaches and celebrate their outstanding achievements and extraordinary contribution. The Lifetime Achievement Award is among four national coaching honors given during the Bryant Awards Ceremony, which will be held Jan. 11 in Houston.
Columbia Missourian
Stephens volleyball swept on road, soccer draws at home
Stephens volleyball had its two-match win streak snapped with a 3-0 road loss to the Saint Mary (Kan.) on Wednesday in Leavenworth, Kansas. The Spires beat the Stars 25-23, 25-16, 25-17.
KOCO
Horses from across the country in Oklahoma for show
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Grand National and World Championship Morgan Horse Show are happening this week at State Fair Park. The event brought in horses from all over the country. "They’re smart. They enjoy working with you," said Ling Fu-Wylie, owner and amateur rider. It is a week-long...
Making a name for herself: Southmoore's Taitum Bradshaw leaving her impact on softball program
By Michael Kinney Even before Taitum Bradshaw ever put on a Southmoore softball jersey, she knew what was expected of her. With two older sisters who went through the program, she had a bird’s-eye view of the success the team had strung together and what it took to make it happen. “She's ...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KFOR EXCLUSIVE: Stitt’s secret plan to build a new Governor’s mansion
KFOR unearthed a secret plan to build a brand new Governor's mansion on the grounds of the capitol complex.
news9.com
New Norman Ward Boundaries Go Into Effect
NORMAN, Okla. - New ward boundaries for the city of Norman will go into effect starting on Thursday. District five will take on part of district one, while several other districts will become more standardized along major roads.
Norman Photographer Documents Human Cost Of Turnpike Expansion
As the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority awaits authorization from the state Supreme Court to move forward on its $5 billion ACCESS Oklahoma plan, a photographer is documenting homes that lie in the proposed path of new toll roads. Jessie Newell of Shawnee is a member of Pike Off OTA, a Norman-based...
OU College Of Dentistry Offers Free Care To Oklahoma Veterans
The University of Oklahoma College of Dentistry, Oklahoma Dental Association, Oklahoma Dental Foundation and Henry Schein Dental will host the third annual Veteran’s Day Dental Clinic on Saturday, Nov. 12. The coordinated one-day event improves access to care and provides professional dental services at no cost to Oklahoma veterans....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KOCO
Idea shot down to make downtown Norman a business improvement district
NORMAN, Okla. — The idea of improving downtown Norman by making it a business improvement district was shot down. The city said it’s no longer an option after the application was withdrawn. An email sent to Norman city officials was a formal request to withdraw the business improvement district application, ending their plans.
wdnonline.com
Midwest City withdraws from CJAC, Edmond renews agreement
Amid calls for local municipalities to stop sending detainees to the Oklahoma County Jail, the city council of Midwest City recently voted to end its participation with the Oklahoma County Criminal Justice Advisory Council (CJAC), while the Edmond City Council renewed its agreement with CJAC for 10 years. Edmond elected...
blackchronicle.com
Severe Thunderstorm Watch For 6 Oklahoma Counties Ahead Of Severe Weather Potential
UPDATE 7:20 PM: Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Carter, Hughes, Murray and Pontotoc counties till 8 p.m. UPDATE 5/5 3:33 PM: A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Hughes, Lincoln, Okfuskee, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie and Seminole counties till 10 p.m. ***. Sunday is predicted to usher in file warmth and...
News On 6
OKC Street Takeover Ordinance Goes Into Effect this Week
Some new ordinances will go into effect in Oklahoma City later this week, including one to stop dangerous street takeovers. This move hopes to end the dangerous practice of taking over roadways to perform street races, donuts and burnouts. The new ordinance takes effect on Thursday, and allows for vehicles...
KOCO
5-year-old at center of Norman Amber Alert found safe in Oklahoma City
NORMAN, Okla. — A Norman child at the center of an Amber Alert that was issued Tuesday night was found safe. Norman police issued an Amber Alert after they believed a 5-year-old was the victim of parental kidnapping. The child was later found safe in Oklahoma City. KOCO 5...
KOCO
Edmond city council faced with decision to eliminate bus route
EDMOND, Okla. — There was uncertainty in Edmond when the city council was faced with a decision to eliminate the bus route. Lots of workers in Edmond said it’s their only way to get to their jobs every day. The question was if the route down to Oklahoma City would survive and after public comments, the council decided to keep it but cut down on routes.
One arrested, one wanted for murder at Oklahoma City motel
Officials say one person is in custody and another man is wanted for a murder at an Oklahoma City motel.
KTUL
Bureau of narcotics executes search warrants for illegal marijuana farms in 8 counties
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics is investigating criminal marijuana cultivation businesses in Oklahoma. For the past two weeks, the bureau has served search warrants at ten marijuana businesses and one residential location in Canadian, Cleveland, Garvin, Kay, Okfuskee, Payne, Pontotoc and Seminole counties. “For over...
Comments / 0